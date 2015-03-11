Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Mar 11, 2015 | 6:40pm IST

Fleeing Gaza

A Palestinian girl sits on a suitcase as she waits with her family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian girl sits on a suitcase as she waits with her family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
A Palestinian girl sits on a suitcase as she waits with her family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
1 / 15
A Palestinian woman asks for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian woman asks for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
A Palestinian woman asks for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
2 / 15
A Palestinian girl looks through a barricade as she waits with her family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian girl looks through a barricade as she waits with her family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
A Palestinian girl looks through a barricade as she waits with her family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
3 / 15
A Palestinian woman carries her child as she asks for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian woman carries her child as she asks for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
A Palestinian woman carries her child as she asks for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
4 / 15
A Palestinian boy looks out a bus window as he waits with his family to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian boy looks out a bus window as he waits with his family to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
A Palestinian boy looks out a bus window as he waits with his family to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
5 / 15
A Palestinian woman presents her passport as she asks for a travel permit at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian woman presents her passport as she asks for a travel permit at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
A Palestinian woman presents her passport as she asks for a travel permit at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
6 / 15
Palestinians look out a bus window as they wait to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians look out a bus window as they wait to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Palestinians look out a bus window as they wait to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
7 / 15
A Palestinian woman rests next to her suitcase as she waits for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian woman rests next to her suitcase as she waits for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
A Palestinian woman rests next to her suitcase as she waits for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
8 / 15
A hand of a Palestinian is pictured through a bus window as he waits to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A hand of a Palestinian is pictured through a bus window as he waits to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
A hand of a Palestinian is pictured through a bus window as he waits to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
9 / 15
A Palestinian man is pictured through a fence a he waits for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian man is pictured through a fence a he waits for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
A Palestinian man is pictured through a fence a he waits for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
10 / 15
A Palestinian boy looks out a bus window as he waits with his family to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian boy looks out a bus window as he waits with his family to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
A Palestinian boy looks out a bus window as he waits with his family to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
11 / 15
Palestinians present their documents as they ask for travel permits to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinians present their documents as they ask for travel permits to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Palestinians present their documents as they ask for travel permits to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
12 / 15
Palestinians ask for travel permits to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinians ask for travel permits to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Palestinians ask for travel permits to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
13 / 15
A Palestinian boy looks out a bus window as he waits with family to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian boy looks out a bus window as he waits with family to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
A Palestinian boy looks out a bus window as he waits with family to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
14 / 15
A Palestinian man sits by a fence as he waits for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian man sits by a fence as he waits for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
A Palestinian man sits by a fence as he waits for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Solar plane in India

Solar plane in India

Next Slideshows

Solar plane in India

Solar plane in India

Solar Impulse 2, a solar powered plane, at the Ahmedabad airport on the second leg of its epic journey around the world which seeks to prove that flying is...

11 Mar 2015
Four years ago in Japan

Four years ago in Japan

Four years have passed since the deadly tsunami struck.

11 Mar 2015
Iraq retakes strategic town

Iraq retakes strategic town

Iraqi troops and militia retake the town of al-Alam from Islamic State.

11 Mar 2015
Rubbish Rio

Rubbish Rio

The polluted waters of Guanabara Bay, where the Rio 2016 Olympic Games sailing events will take place.

11 Mar 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Two gay men publicly caned in Indonesia

Two gay men publicly caned in Indonesia

Indonesia religious police publicly cane two men for having gay sex.

Roger Moore: 1927 - 2017

Roger Moore: 1927 - 2017

Actor Roger Moore, who won international fame playing British secret agent James Bond, has died of cancer at the age of 89.

Mourning for Manchester

Mourning for Manchester

Makeshift memorials and tributes to victims of the deadly attack at an Ariana Grande concert.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

At least 22 people were killed and over 50 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester.

India at Cannes

India at Cannes

Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast