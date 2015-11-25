Fleeing Iran
A stranded Iranian migrant has his lips sewn as he sits on rail tracks at the border between Greece and Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni November 23, 2015. A dozen Iranian migrants are on hunger-strike following the denial of passage by...more
A stranded Iranian woman embraces her daughter as hundreds of migrants line up during food distribution at the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 25, 2015. European countries are stretched to their limits in the...more
A stranded Iranian migrant has his lips sewn as he sits on rail tracks at the border between Greece and Macedonia in front of Macedonian riot police near the Greek village of Idomeni November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An Iranian migrant cries next to his son and wife moments after a small group of exhausted migrants from Iran arrive by paddling an engineless dinghy from the Turkish coast (seen in the background) at a beach on the Greek island of Kos August 15,...more
Stranded Iranian migrants sit on rail tracks at the border between Greece and Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Iranian refugee Youssef, 33-years-old, sits along a road close to the "new jungle" in Calais, France, October 3, 2015. Youssef, with his feet wrapped in pieces cut from clothing, reportedly walked 10 kilometers through the Channel Tunnel overnight,...more
An Iranian refugee and his daughter, pending temporary documentation, sit at the port of the Greek island of Kos August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Stranded Iranian migrants sleep on rail tracks at the border between Greece and Macedonia in front of Macedonian riot police near the Greek village of Idomeni November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An Iranian migrant is escorted back to Greece by Macedonian policemen after he tried to cross Greece's border with Macedonia illegally, near the Macedonian town of Gevgelija, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Stranded Iranian migrants on hunger strike, some with their lips sewn together, sit on rail tracks at the borderline between Greece and Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A stranded Iranian migrant sits on a railway track at the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An exhausted Iranian migrant drinks water moments after a small group of migrants from Iran arrived by paddling an engineless dinghy from the Turkish coast (seen in the background) at a beach on the Greek island of Kos August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis...more
Stranded Iranian migrants sit on rail tracks at the border between Greece and Macedonia in front of Macedonian riot police near the Greek village of Idomeni November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Stranded Iranian migrants block rail tracks during a protest at the border between Greece and Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A group of migrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran rest on the side of a road after crossing the border illegally from Serbia, near Asotthalom, Hungary July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A stranded Iranian migrant baby is seen in front of Macedonian riot police at the border between Greece and Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Turkish gendarme stands guard next to Iranian migrants at a beach in Cesme, near the Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey, August 11, 2015. The migrants were caught by Turkish gendarmes at a beach while they were attempting to cross to the Greek...more
Exhausted Iranian migrants rest moments after arriving by paddling an engineless dinghy from the Turkish coast (seen in the background) at a beach on the Greek island of Kos August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Stranded Iranian migrant Hamid, 34, an electrical engineer from the Iranian town of Sanandij sits on rail tracks in front of Macedonian riot police guarding the border between Greece and Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni November 23, 2015....more
Exhausted Iranian migrants call for help as they paddle an engineless dinghy approaching the Greek island of Kos August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
