Fleeing Iran

A stranded Iranian migrant has his lips sewn as he sits on rail tracks at the border between Greece and Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni November 23, 2015. A dozen Iranian migrants are on hunger-strike following the denial of passage by...more

A stranded Iranian migrant has his lips sewn as he sits on rail tracks at the border between Greece and Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni November 23, 2015. A dozen Iranian migrants are on hunger-strike following the denial of passage by Macedonian authorities. Balkan countries have begun filtering the flow of migrants to Europe, granting passage to those fleeing conflict in the Middle East and Afghanistan but turning back others from Africa and Asia, the United Nations and Reuters witnesses said. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close