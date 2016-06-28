Fleeing Islamic State
Displaced children, who fled from Islamic State violence, and the needy receive free food distributed during the fasting month of Ramadan at a restaurant in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, arrive on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of Iraqi security forces helps civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
People displaced by violence from Islamic State militants, arrive at a military base in Ramadi, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, arrive on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
Women displaced by violence from Islamic State militants, arrive at a military base in Ramadi, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi security forces help civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced Iraqi children, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, are seen at a camp on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Women displaced by violence from Islamic State militants, arrive at a military base in Ramadi, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi security forces help civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced children, who fled from Islamic State violence, and the needy receive free food distributed during the fasting month of Ramadan at a restaurant in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Civilians, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, wait for security checks from Iraqi security forces during a dust storm on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, gather on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
An Iraqi child, who fled from Islamic State violence, covers his head from the sun during World Refugee Day celebrations at Al-salam refugee camp in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, arrive on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced children, who fled from Islamic State violence, attend World Refugee Day celebrations at Al-salam refugee camp in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
People displaced by violence from Islamic State militants, arrive at a military base in Ramadi, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
People displaced by violence from Islamic State militants, arrive at a military base in Ramadi, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Civilians, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, wait for security checks from Iraqi security forces during a dust storm on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, arrive on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Britain's rock of Gibraltar
Spain seeks to jointly govern Gibraltar after the British territory voted in favor of remaining in the EU.
Pride in the U.S.A.
Gay Pride parades across the U.S. pay tribute to the victims of the Orlando nightclub shooting.
India this week
Top India photos from this week.
Scotland at the crossroads
A second Scottish independence referendum is "highly likely", First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said, raising the prospect that the United Kingdom could tear...
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.