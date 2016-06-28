Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jun 28, 2016 | 7:50pm IST

Fleeing Islamic State

Displaced children, who fled from Islamic State violence, and the needy receive free food distributed during the fasting month of Ramadan at a restaurant in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Displaced children, who fled from Islamic State violence, and the needy receive free food distributed during the fasting month of Ramadan at a restaurant in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Displaced children, who fled from Islamic State violence, and the needy receive free food distributed during the fasting month of Ramadan at a restaurant in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
1 / 20
Civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, arrive on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, arrive on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, arrive on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 20
A member of Iraqi security forces helps civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

A member of Iraqi security forces helps civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
A member of Iraqi security forces helps civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 20
People displaced by violence from Islamic State militants, arrive at a military base in Ramadi, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

People displaced by violence from Islamic State militants, arrive at a military base in Ramadi, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
People displaced by violence from Islamic State militants, arrive at a military base in Ramadi, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 20
Civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, arrive on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, arrive on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, arrive on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 20
Women displaced by violence from Islamic State militants, arrive at a military base in Ramadi, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Women displaced by violence from Islamic State militants, arrive at a military base in Ramadi, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Women displaced by violence from Islamic State militants, arrive at a military base in Ramadi, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 20
Iraqi security forces help civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi security forces help civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Iraqi security forces help civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 20
Displaced Iraqi children, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, are seen at a camp on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Displaced Iraqi children, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, are seen at a camp on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Displaced Iraqi children, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, are seen at a camp on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 20
Women displaced by violence from Islamic State militants, arrive at a military base in Ramadi, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Women displaced by violence from Islamic State militants, arrive at a military base in Ramadi, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Women displaced by violence from Islamic State militants, arrive at a military base in Ramadi, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 20
Iraqi security forces help civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi security forces help civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Iraqi security forces help civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 20
Displaced children, who fled from Islamic State violence, and the needy receive free food distributed during the fasting month of Ramadan at a restaurant in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Displaced children, who fled from Islamic State violence, and the needy receive free food distributed during the fasting month of Ramadan at a restaurant in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Displaced children, who fled from Islamic State violence, and the needy receive free food distributed during the fasting month of Ramadan at a restaurant in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
11 / 20
Civilians, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, wait for security checks from Iraqi security forces during a dust storm on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Civilians, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, wait for security checks from Iraqi security forces during a dust storm on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
Civilians, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, wait for security checks from Iraqi security forces during a dust storm on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 20
Civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, gather on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, gather on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, gather on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 20
An Iraqi child, who fled from Islamic State violence, covers his head from the sun during World Refugee Day celebrations at Al-salam refugee camp in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

An Iraqi child, who fled from Islamic State violence, covers his head from the sun during World Refugee Day celebrations at Al-salam refugee camp in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
An Iraqi child, who fled from Islamic State violence, covers his head from the sun during World Refugee Day celebrations at Al-salam refugee camp in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
14 / 20
Civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, arrive on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, arrive on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, arrive on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 20
Displaced children, who fled from Islamic State violence, attend World Refugee Day celebrations at Al-salam refugee camp in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Displaced children, who fled from Islamic State violence, attend World Refugee Day celebrations at Al-salam refugee camp in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Displaced children, who fled from Islamic State violence, attend World Refugee Day celebrations at Al-salam refugee camp in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
16 / 20
People displaced by violence from Islamic State militants, arrive at a military base in Ramadi, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

People displaced by violence from Islamic State militants, arrive at a military base in Ramadi, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
People displaced by violence from Islamic State militants, arrive at a military base in Ramadi, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 20
People displaced by violence from Islamic State militants, arrive at a military base in Ramadi, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

People displaced by violence from Islamic State militants, arrive at a military base in Ramadi, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
People displaced by violence from Islamic State militants, arrive at a military base in Ramadi, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
18 / 20
Civilians, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, wait for security checks from Iraqi security forces during a dust storm on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Civilians, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, wait for security checks from Iraqi security forces during a dust storm on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
Civilians, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, wait for security checks from Iraqi security forces during a dust storm on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 20
Civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, arrive on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, arrive on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, arrive on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Britain's rock of Gibraltar

Britain's rock of Gibraltar

Next Slideshows

Britain's rock of Gibraltar

Britain's rock of Gibraltar

Spain seeks to jointly govern Gibraltar after the British territory voted in favor of remaining in the EU.

28 Jun 2016
Pride in the U.S.A.

Pride in the U.S.A.

Gay Pride parades across the U.S. pay tribute to the victims of the Orlando nightclub shooting.

27 Jun 2016
India this week

India this week

Top India photos from this week.

25 Jun 2016
Scotland at the crossroads

Scotland at the crossroads

A second Scottish independence referendum is "highly likely", First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said, raising the prospect that the United Kingdom could tear...

25 Jun 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast