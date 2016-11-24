Fleeing Islamic State in Mosul
A displaced Iraqi man, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, rests at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A displaced Iraqi, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, gets a hair cut at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Displaced Iraqi people, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, stand in line to receive aid at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Displaced people, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, walk at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Displaced Iraqi children run after a truck carrying food supplies at a food distribution point in Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Newly displaced Iraqis, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, stand behind a fence as they wait to be allowed to enter Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Displaced children, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Displaced Iraqis queue as they wait to receive food supplies at a food distribution point in Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Displaced people wait to receive food supplies at a food distribution point in Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Displaced Iraqis, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, ask for food supplies in a distribution point at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A displaced Iraqi, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, balances belongings on his head as he walks at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A displaced Iraqi woman, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, holds a baby at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Displaced Iraqis, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, bake bread outside their tent at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Displaced Iraqis, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, gather to receive food supplies in a distribution point at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A displaced Iraqi boy, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, sits by a fence at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A displaced Iraqi girl, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, looks out of a tent at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Displaced Iraqis, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, are seen inside a tent at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A displaced Iraqi child, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, looks on in Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Displaced Iraqi children, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A displaced Iraqi woman sits outside her tent at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Next Slideshows
Burning oilfields of Mosul
Islamic State fighters set fire to oilfields near the besieged Iraqi city.
Rooms with a war-torn view
The walls come down on rebel-held Douma after extensive air strikes on the besieged region of the Syrian capital.
Kellyanne Conway advising Trump
Kellyanne Conway is senior adviser to Donald Trump and his former campaign manager which makes her the first woman to ever run a Republican presidential...
Haiti waits for election results
Election tensions spilled onto Haiti's streets with shots fired outside the presidential palace, as the impoverished Caribbean country waits a week for ballots...
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.