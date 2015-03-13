Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Mar 14, 2015 | 2:25am IST

Fleeing Islamic State

Displaced Iraqi Sunnis fleeing from Islamic State militants in Anbar province, receive aid supplies at Camp Habbaniyah between the cities of Fallujah and Ramadi, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Displaced Iraqi Sunnis fleeing from Islamic State militants in Anbar province, receive aid supplies at Camp Habbaniyah between the cities of Fallujah and Ramadi, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
Displaced Iraqi Sunnis fleeing from Islamic State militants in Anbar province, receive aid supplies at Camp Habbaniyah between the cities of Fallujah and Ramadi, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
1 / 20
Displaced women sit outside of their tent at Camp Habbaniyah between the cities of Fallujah and Ramadi, March 12, 2015. Picture taken March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Displaced women sit outside of their tent at Camp Habbaniyah between the cities of Fallujah and Ramadi, March 12, 2015. Picture taken March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
Displaced women sit outside of their tent at Camp Habbaniyah between the cities of Fallujah and Ramadi, March 12, 2015. Picture taken March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
2 / 20
A Yazidi refugee girl washes her tent at Sharya refugee camp on the outskirts of Duhok, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A Yazidi refugee girl washes her tent at Sharya refugee camp on the outskirts of Duhok, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A Yazidi refugee girl washes her tent at Sharya refugee camp on the outskirts of Duhok, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
3 / 20
Displaced families sit in a military vehicle after returning to their homes at the town of Tal Ksaiba, near the town of al-Alam March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Displaced families sit in a military vehicle after returning to their homes at the town of Tal Ksaiba, near the town of al-Alam March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
Displaced families sit in a military vehicle after returning to their homes at the town of Tal Ksaiba, near the town of al-Alam March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
4 / 20
Children displaced from Anbar province smile as they pose for a photograph at Camp Habbaniyah between the cities of Fallujah and Ramadi, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Children displaced from Anbar province smile as they pose for a photograph at Camp Habbaniyah between the cities of Fallujah and Ramadi, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
Children displaced from Anbar province smile as they pose for a photograph at Camp Habbaniyah between the cities of Fallujah and Ramadi, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
5 / 20
Yazidi refugee children play a game of pool at a refugee camp on the outskirts of Duhok, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Yazidi refugee children play a game of pool at a refugee camp on the outskirts of Duhok, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2015
Yazidi refugee children play a game of pool at a refugee camp on the outskirts of Duhok, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
6 / 20
Yazidi refugees sell chickens at a refugee camp on the outskirts of Duhok, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Yazidi refugees sell chickens at a refugee camp on the outskirts of Duhok, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2015
Yazidi refugees sell chickens at a refugee camp on the outskirts of Duhok, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
7 / 20
A Yazidi refugee gets a hair cut in a tent used as a barber's, at a refugee camp on the outskirts of Duhok, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A Yazidi refugee gets a hair cut in a tent used as a barber's, at a refugee camp on the outskirts of Duhok, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2015
A Yazidi refugee gets a hair cut in a tent used as a barber's, at a refugee camp on the outskirts of Duhok, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
8 / 20
A Yazidi man kisses the ground of a Yazidi temple in Lalish, Sheikhan province, Kurdistan region, northern Iraq, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A Yazidi man kisses the ground of a Yazidi temple in Lalish, Sheikhan province, Kurdistan region, northern Iraq, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2015
A Yazidi man kisses the ground of a Yazidi temple in Lalish, Sheikhan province, Kurdistan region, northern Iraq, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
9 / 20
A boy from the minority Yazidi sect looks on in the outskirts of Kirkuk January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

A boy from the minority Yazidi sect looks on in the outskirts of Kirkuk January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / Sunday, January 18, 2015
A boy from the minority Yazidi sect looks on in the outskirts of Kirkuk January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Close
10 / 20
A woman with her child sits in a military vehicle after she returns to her home at the town of Tal Ksaiba, near the town of al-Alam March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A woman with her child sits in a military vehicle after she returns to her home at the town of Tal Ksaiba, near the town of al-Alam March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
A woman with her child sits in a military vehicle after she returns to her home at the town of Tal Ksaiba, near the town of al-Alam March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
11 / 20
An elderly member of the the minority Yazidi sect takes refuge in a building in Shikhan January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

An elderly member of the the minority Yazidi sect takes refuge in a building in Shikhan January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
An elderly member of the the minority Yazidi sect takes refuge in a building in Shikhan January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
12 / 20
Yazidi refugees play volleyball at Sharya refugee camp on the outskirts of Duhok March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Yazidi refugees play volleyball at Sharya refugee camp on the outskirts of Duhok March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Yazidi refugees play volleyball at Sharya refugee camp on the outskirts of Duhok March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
13 / 20
Displaced Iraqi Sunnis fleeing from Islamic State militants in al-Baghdadi district in Anbar provinces, receive aid from the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) in Baghdad February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Displaced Iraqi Sunnis fleeing from Islamic State militants in al-Baghdadi district in Anbar provinces, receive aid from the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) in Baghdad February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
Displaced Iraqi Sunnis fleeing from Islamic State militants in al-Baghdadi district in Anbar provinces, receive aid from the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) in Baghdad February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
14 / 20
Displaced Iraqi Sunni children from Anbar province, study at Camp Habbaniyah between the cities of Fallujah and Ramadi, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Displaced Iraqi Sunni children from Anbar province, study at Camp Habbaniyah between the cities of Fallujah and Ramadi, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
Displaced Iraqi Sunni children from Anbar province, study at Camp Habbaniyah between the cities of Fallujah and Ramadi, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
15 / 20
Yazidi refugees play chess at Sharya refugee camp on the outskirts of Duhok March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Yazidi refugees play chess at Sharya refugee camp on the outskirts of Duhok March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Yazidi refugees play chess at Sharya refugee camp on the outskirts of Duhok March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
16 / 20
A displaced woman ignites a fire before making bread at Camp Habbaniyah, between the cities of Fallujah and Ramadi, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A displaced woman ignites a fire before making bread at Camp Habbaniyah, between the cities of Fallujah and Ramadi, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
A displaced woman ignites a fire before making bread at Camp Habbaniyah, between the cities of Fallujah and Ramadi, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
17 / 20
Yazidi refugees smoke a water pipe at at refugee camp in the outskirts of Duhok, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Yazidi refugees smoke a water pipe at at refugee camp in the outskirts of Duhok, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
Yazidi refugees smoke a water pipe at at refugee camp in the outskirts of Duhok, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
18 / 20
Yazidi refugees children are seen in front of their tent at refugee camp in the outskirts of Duhok, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Yazidi refugees children are seen in front of their tent at refugee camp in the outskirts of Duhok, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
Yazidi refugees children are seen in front of their tent at refugee camp in the outskirts of Duhok, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
19 / 20
A Kurdish refugee woman from the Syrian town of Kobani walk along tents at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province January 31, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A Kurdish refugee woman from the Syrian town of Kobani walk along tents at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province January 31, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, January 31, 2015
A Kurdish refugee woman from the Syrian town of Kobani walk along tents at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province January 31, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Manhunt in Ferguson

Manhunt in Ferguson

Next Slideshows

Manhunt in Ferguson

Manhunt in Ferguson

The shooting of two police officers sparks an intense manhunt in Ferguson.

13 Mar 2015
Locked up in Rikers

Locked up in Rikers

New York City is proposing to reduce violence among inmates at its troubled Rikers Island jail.

13 Mar 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

13 Mar 2015
Battle for Tikrit

Battle for Tikrit

Iraqi forces push into the city in their biggest offensive yet against Islamic State militants.

13 Mar 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast