Fleeing Islamic State
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Turkish soldiers help Syrian refugees as they cross into Turkey on the Turkish-Syrian border while fleeing clashes between Islamic State and Kurdish fighters, near the southeastern town of Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 4, 2015....more
An Iraqi Sunni displaced woman, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, carries her child on the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced Sunni people fleeing the violence in Ramadi, cross a bridge on the outskirts of Baghdad, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
People carrying their belongings flee from violence in Nibai, Iraq May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An Iraqi soldier carries a displaced child from Ramadi at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive on the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An Iraqi soldier carries a displaced woman to help her cross the bridge at the outskirts of Baghdad May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Refugees displaced from Albu Faraj, Iraq sit in a classroom of a school used as a shelter for displaced people in the city of Ramadi April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An injured displaced civilian, who fled the ancient city of Palmyra after Islamic State fighters took control of the area, stands inside a tent as he holds up a mobile phone showing a picture of his cousin, whose throat was cut by Islamic State...more
Displaced civilians, who fled the ancient city of Palmyra after Islamic State fighters took control of the area, walk in Gazaleh town, north of Homs, Syria where they are taking shelter June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Displaced children, who fled the ancient city of Palmyra after Islamic State fighters took control of the area, stand by their tent in Gazaleh town, north of Homs, Syria June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Displaced Iraqi Sunnis fleeing from Islamic State militants in Anbar province, receive aid supplies at Camp Habbaniyah between the cities of Fallujah and Ramadi, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A boy from the minority Yazidi sect looks on in the outskirts of Kirkuk, Iraq January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Displaced women sit outside of their tent at Camp Habbaniyah between the cities of Fallujah and Ramadi, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A Yazidi refugee girl washes her tent at Sharya refugee camp on the outskirts of Duhok, Iraq March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Yazidi refugees sell chickens at a refugee camp on the outskirts of Duhok, Iraq February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A Yazidi refugee gets a hair cut in a tent used as a barber's, at a refugee camp on the outskirts of Duhok, Iraq February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A Yazidi man kisses the ground of a Yazidi temple in Lalish, Sheikhan province, Kurdistan region, northern Iraq, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Displaced Iraqi Sunnis fleeing from Islamic State militants in al-Baghdadi district in Anbar provinces, receive aid from the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) in Baghdad February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Displaced Iraqi Sunni children from Anbar province, study at Camp Habbaniyah between the cities of Fallujah and Ramadi, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Yazidi refugees smoke a water pipe at at refugee camp in the outskirts of Duhok, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Yazidi refugees play volleyball at Sharya refugee camp on the outskirts of Duhok, Iraq March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
