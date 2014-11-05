Fleeing Kobani
A Kurdish refugee boy from the Syrian town of Kobani holds onto a fence that surrounds a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 3, 2014.
Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani are seen inside a fenced refugee camp as they watch other children play in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 5, 2014.
Kurdish refugee children from Kobani sit on desks outside their new school at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 2, 2014.
A Kurdish refugee girl from the Syrian town of Kobani tries to look inside a warehouse in a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 5, 2014.
Emina, a Kurdish refugee girl from the Syrian town of Kobani, holds her two-day-old brother at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 5, 2014.
Syrian fighters fire a machine gun against Islamic State positions from a location west of Kobani during fighting on November 4, 2014.
Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani walk through a refugee camp on their way to collect water for their families in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 5, 2014.
A Kurdish refugee from the Syrian town of Kobani adjusts her headscarf at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 3, 2014.
A Kurdish refugee girl holds onto a police fence as she waits to be registered at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 28, 2014.
Haj Amina, 55, a Kurdish refugee from Kobani, is comforted by other women as she mourns during the funeral of five Kurdish, Kobani fighters in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 28, 2014.
A Kurdish girl awaits behind police fence to be registered at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An explosion following an airstrike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province November 2, 2014.
A female Kurdish refugee tries to call relatives who are still trapped in Kobani as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town during heavy fighting between Islamic State militants and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border...more
Kurdish refugee boy from Kobani tries to look into his new school at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 2, 2014.
A Kurdish refugee boy from the Syrian town of Kobani is seen in his family's tent at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 2, 2014.
A Kurdish refugee boy from the Syrian town of Kobani eats lunch at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 2, 2014.
Kurdish refugees who fled fighting in Kobani sit at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 2, 2014.
Next Slideshows
Living in the ruins of Gaza
Life in Gaza after the recent conflict.
Raqqa: The Islamic State capital
Deep in Syria is the city of Raqqa, considered the de facto capital of Islamic State.
Unrest in Burkina Faso
The army takes transitional power following the resignation of President Blaise Compaore.
The Virgin Galactic crash site
Investigators at the scene of the crash.
MORE IN PICTURES
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.
India This Week
Our best India pictures from this week.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.