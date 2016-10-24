Edition:
India
Mon Oct 24, 2016

Fleeing one war-torn country for another

A refugee girl rests, among Iraqi refugees that fled violence in Mosul and internally displaced Syrians whom fled Islamic State controlled areas in Deir al-Zor, near the Iraqi border, in Hasaka Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
Iraqi refugees that fled violence in Mosul get inspected from rebel fighters upon arrival in al-Kherbeh village, northern Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
Iraqis who fled violence in Mosul rest under a makshift tent upon reaching Syria, near the Iraqi border, in Hasaka Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
Iraqi refugees that fled violence in Mosul ride a pick-up truck upon arrival in al-Kherbeh village, northern Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
Iraqis who fled violence in Mosul rest on the ground upon reaching Syria, near the Iraqi border, in Hasaka Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
Iraqi refugees that fled violence in Mosul ride a pick-up truck upon arrival in al-Kherbeh village, northern Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
Iraqi refugees that fled violence in Mosul and internally displaced Syrians who fled Islamic State controlled areas in Deir al-Zor, buy food and water near the Iraqi border, in Hasaka Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
Iraqi refugee women sit overlooking al-Howl refugee camp south of Hasaka city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
Refugees rest, among Iraqi refugees that fled violence in Mosul and internally displaced Syrians whom fled Islamic State controlled areas in Deir al-Zor, near the Iraqi border, in Hasaka Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
Iraqi refugees that fled violence in Mosul and internally displaced Syrians who fled Islamic State controlled areas in Deir al-Zor, buy food and water near the Iraqi border, in Hasaka Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
A refugee girl rests, among Iraqi refugees that fled violence in Mosul and internally displaced Syrians whom fled Islamic State controlled areas in Deir al-Zor, near the Iraqi border, in Hasaka Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
An Iraqi refugee girl that fled violence in Mosul rides a van upon arrival in al-Kherbeh village, northern Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
An Iraqi refugee girl that fled violence in Mosul plays with sand upon arrival in al-Kherbeh village, northern Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
Iraqi refugees that fled violence in Mosul wait to enter Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) controlled land, near the Iraqi border, in Hasaka Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
Iraqi refugees rest near a tent in al-Howl refugee camp, south of Hasaka city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
Iraqi refugees that fled violence in Mosul and internally displaced Syrians who fled Islamic State controlled areas in Deir al-Zor, buy food and water near the Iraqi border, in Hasaka Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
An Iraqi man who fled violence in Mosul rests near belongings upon reaching Syria, near the Iraqi border, in Hasaka Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
Iraqis who fled violence in Mosul gather as they reach Syria, near the Iraqi border, in Hasaka Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
