Fleeing Ramadi
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An Iraqi Sunni displaced woman, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi carries her child on the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An Iraqi Sunni displaced woman, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, is seen on the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An Iraqi soldier carries a displaced woman to help her cross the bridge at the outskirts of Baghdad May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An Iraqi soldier carries a displaced kid from Ramadi at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An Iraqi Sunni displaced woman, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, carries her kid at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An Iraqi soldier carries a displaced kid from Ramadi on the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive on the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An Iraqi soldier carries a displaced kid from Ramadi at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An Iraqi soldier carries a displaced girl to help her cross the bridge at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced Sunni people fleeing the violence in the city of Ramadi arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Sunni people are pictured as they flee the violence in the city of Ramadi, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Refugees displaced from Albu Faraj sit in a classroom of a school used as a shelter for displaced people in the city of Ramadi, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A displaced Iraqi Sunni man pushes an elderly woman in a wheelchair on the outskirts of Baghdad, after Islamic State militants overran one of the last remaining districts held by government forces in the Iraqi city of Ramadi, May 17, 2015....more
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A child is carried as displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced Sunni people fleeing the violence in the city of Ramadi arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Sleeping volcano awakens
Chile's Volcano Villarrica has recently entered a more active phase.
Asia's new boat people
Boatloads of Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants arrive in the waters of Indonesia and Malaysia, and many thousands more remain adrift.
Colombia landslide
A landslide sends mud and water crashing onto homes in a town in Colombia's northwest mountains, killing more than 50 people and injuring dozens
Libya's migrant crackdown
With the calmer summer seas in full swing, the number of illegal migrants using Libya as a launching pad for their journey to Europe continues to grow.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.