Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Sep 10, 2013 | 7:00pm IST

Fleeing Syria

<p>A Turkish military vehicle patrols along the Bab Al-Salam border crossing to Turkey September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

A Turkish military vehicle patrols along the Bab Al-Salam border crossing to Turkey September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

A Turkish military vehicle patrols along the Bab Al-Salam border crossing to Turkey September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Close
1 / 41
<p>A civilian runs with his belongings as he attempts to enter Turkey illegally at the Bab Al-Salam border crossing September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

A civilian runs with his belongings as he attempts to enter Turkey illegally at the Bab Al-Salam border crossing September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

A civilian runs with his belongings as he attempts to enter Turkey illegally at the Bab Al-Salam border crossing September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Close
2 / 41
<p>Civilians try to enter Turkey illegally at the Bab Al-Salam border crossing September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

Civilians try to enter Turkey illegally at the Bab Al-Salam border crossing September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

Civilians try to enter Turkey illegally at the Bab Al-Salam border crossing September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Close
3 / 41
<p>A Syrian refugee child who arrived from Damascus, gestures in a tent at the Majdal Anjar refugee camp in Bekaa Valley near the Syrian border in eastern Lebanon, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi</p>

A Syrian refugee child who arrived from Damascus, gestures in a tent at the Majdal Anjar refugee camp in Bekaa Valley near the Syrian border in eastern Lebanon, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

A Syrian refugee child who arrived from Damascus, gestures in a tent at the Majdal Anjar refugee camp in Bekaa Valley near the Syrian border in eastern Lebanon, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Close
4 / 41
<p>Mustafa Abu Bekir, 23, is welcomed by a relative as he is carried by a family member just after they entered Turkey from the Turkish Cilvegozu border gate, located opposite the Syrian commercial crossing point Bab al-Hawa, in Reyhanli, Hatay province, September 9, 2013. Abu Bekir introduced himself as a Free Syrian Army fighter who was severely injured and lost his legs during a bombing by the Syrian Air Force while he and others were fighting in the front line against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Iblib almost a month ago. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Mustafa Abu Bekir, 23, is welcomed by a relative as he is carried by a family member just after they entered Turkey from the Turkish Cilvegozu border gate, located opposite the Syrian commercial crossing point Bab al-Hawa, in Reyhanli, Hatay...more

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

Mustafa Abu Bekir, 23, is welcomed by a relative as he is carried by a family member just after they entered Turkey from the Turkish Cilvegozu border gate, located opposite the Syrian commercial crossing point Bab al-Hawa, in Reyhanli, Hatay province, September 9, 2013. Abu Bekir introduced himself as a Free Syrian Army fighter who was severely injured and lost his legs during a bombing by the Syrian Air Force while he and others were fighting in the front line against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Iblib almost a month ago. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
5 / 41
<p>A Syrian boy sits beside his family's belongings as they wait for a vehicle to pick them up after entering Turkey from the Turkish Cilvegozu border gate, located opposite the Syrian commercial crossing point Bab al-Hawa, in Reyhanli, Hatay province, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

A Syrian boy sits beside his family's belongings as they wait for a vehicle to pick them up after entering Turkey from the Turkish Cilvegozu border gate, located opposite the Syrian commercial crossing point Bab al-Hawa, in Reyhanli, Hatay province,...more

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

A Syrian boy sits beside his family's belongings as they wait for a vehicle to pick them up after entering Turkey from the Turkish Cilvegozu border gate, located opposite the Syrian commercial crossing point Bab al-Hawa, in Reyhanli, Hatay province, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
6 / 41
<p>Syrian refugee children play at the Domiz refugee camp in the northern Iraqi province of Dohuk, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/ Haider Ala</p>

Syrian refugee children play at the Domiz refugee camp in the northern Iraqi province of Dohuk, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/ Haider Ala

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

Syrian refugee children play at the Domiz refugee camp in the northern Iraqi province of Dohuk, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/ Haider Ala

Close
7 / 41
<p>A Syrian refugee helps another apply make-up as she prepares for her wedding at a beauty parlour at the Domiz refugee camp in the northern Iraqi province of Dohuk, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/ Haider Ala</p>

A Syrian refugee helps another apply make-up as she prepares for her wedding at a beauty parlour at the Domiz refugee camp in the northern Iraqi province of Dohuk, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/ Haider Ala

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

A Syrian refugee helps another apply make-up as she prepares for her wedding at a beauty parlour at the Domiz refugee camp in the northern Iraqi province of Dohuk, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/ Haider Ala

Close
8 / 41
<p>Syrian refugees play with a tyre at the Domiz refugee camp in the northern Iraqi province of Dohuk, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/ Haider Ala</p>

Syrian refugees play with a tyre at the Domiz refugee camp in the northern Iraqi province of Dohuk, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/ Haider Ala

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

Syrian refugees play with a tyre at the Domiz refugee camp in the northern Iraqi province of Dohuk, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/ Haider Ala

Close
9 / 41
<p>Syrian refugees, fleeing the violence in their country, cross the border into the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq September 4, 2013. REUTERS/ Haider Ala</p>

Syrian refugees, fleeing the violence in their country, cross the border into the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq September 4, 2013. REUTERS/ Haider Ala

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

Syrian refugees, fleeing the violence in their country, cross the border into the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq September 4, 2013. REUTERS/ Haider Ala

Close
10 / 41
<p>Syrian people carry their belongings on their car as they enter Turkey with their family from the Turkish Cilvegozu border gate, located opposite Syrian commercial crossing point Bab al-Hawa in Reyhanli, Hatay province, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Syrian people carry their belongings on their car as they enter Turkey with their family from the Turkish Cilvegozu border gate, located opposite Syrian commercial crossing point Bab al-Hawa in Reyhanli, Hatay province, September 4, 2013....more

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

Syrian people carry their belongings on their car as they enter Turkey with their family from the Turkish Cilvegozu border gate, located opposite Syrian commercial crossing point Bab al-Hawa in Reyhanli, Hatay province, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
11 / 41
<p>Syrian people carry their belongings as they enter Turkey with their family from the Turkish Cilvegozu border gate, located opposite Syrian commercial crossing point Bab al-Hawa in Reyhanli, Hatay province, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Syrian people carry their belongings as they enter Turkey with their family from the Turkish Cilvegozu border gate, located opposite Syrian commercial crossing point Bab al-Hawa in Reyhanli, Hatay province, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas more

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

Syrian people carry their belongings as they enter Turkey with their family from the Turkish Cilvegozu border gate, located opposite Syrian commercial crossing point Bab al-Hawa in Reyhanli, Hatay province, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
12 / 41
<p>A general view of the Azraq Syrian Refugee Camp, the third of its kind, under construction near Al Azraq, 80km (50 miles) east of Amman, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

A general view of the Azraq Syrian Refugee Camp, the third of its kind, under construction near Al Azraq, 80km (50 miles) east of Amman, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

A general view of the Azraq Syrian Refugee Camp, the third of its kind, under construction near Al Azraq, 80km (50 miles) east of Amman, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
13 / 41
<p>Syrian refugees, who fled the violence back home, walk in the Domiz refugee camp in the northern Iraqi province of Dohuk, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani</p>

Syrian refugees, who fled the violence back home, walk in the Domiz refugee camp in the northern Iraqi province of Dohuk, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

Syrian refugees, who fled the violence back home, walk in the Domiz refugee camp in the northern Iraqi province of Dohuk, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Close
14 / 41
<p>Syrian refugees, who fled the violence in Syria, are seen at a new refugee camp on the outskirts of the city of Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani</p>

Syrian refugees, who fled the violence in Syria, are seen at a new refugee camp on the outskirts of the city of Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

Syrian refugees, who fled the violence in Syria, are seen at a new refugee camp on the outskirts of the city of Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Close
15 / 41
<p>Syrian refugees rest at a new refugee camp on the outskirts of the city of Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani</p>

Syrian refugees rest at a new refugee camp on the outskirts of the city of Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

Syrian refugees rest at a new refugee camp on the outskirts of the city of Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Close
16 / 41
<p>Syrian refugees cross the border into the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Azad Lashkari</p>

Syrian refugees cross the border into the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Azad Lashkari

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

Syrian refugees cross the border into the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Azad Lashkari

Close
17 / 41
<p>Syrian students sits in a UNICEF school at the Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

Syrian students sits in a UNICEF school at the Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

Syrian students sits in a UNICEF school at the Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
18 / 41
<p>A Syrian woman refugee sits with her children under a vehicle at the Bab Al-Salam refugee camp in Azaz, near the Syrian-Turkish border, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

A Syrian woman refugee sits with her children under a vehicle at the Bab Al-Salam refugee camp in Azaz, near the Syrian-Turkish border, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

A Syrian woman refugee sits with her children under a vehicle at the Bab Al-Salam refugee camp in Azaz, near the Syrian-Turkish border, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
19 / 41
<p>Syrian refugees wait for treatment at a Doctors of the World medical center at the Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

Syrian refugees wait for treatment at a Doctors of the World medical center at the Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

Syrian refugees wait for treatment at a Doctors of the World medical center at the Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
20 / 41
<p>A boy rows a boat as he transports people into the city of Deir Al-Zor, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

A boy rows a boat as he transports people into the city of Deir Al-Zor, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

A boy rows a boat as he transports people into the city of Deir Al-Zor, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Close
21 / 41
<p>Syrian refugee Osama, 35, and his wife, pose with their two children in front of a Syrian opposition flag inside their home in Athens, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

Syrian refugee Osama, 35, and his wife, pose with their two children in front of a Syrian opposition flag inside their home in Athens, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

Syrian refugee Osama, 35, and his wife, pose with their two children in front of a Syrian opposition flag inside their home in Athens, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
22 / 41
<p>A Jordanian volunteer sits beside a wounded Syrian refugee boy, who was evacuated to Jordan for treatment with his brothers, after their border village "Al Shajara" was bombed by government forces, at the Princess Basma Hospital in Irbid, north of the capital Amman, March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

A Jordanian volunteer sits beside a wounded Syrian refugee boy, who was evacuated to Jordan for treatment with his brothers, after their border village "Al Shajara" was bombed by government forces, at the Princess Basma Hospital in Irbid, north of...more

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

A Jordanian volunteer sits beside a wounded Syrian refugee boy, who was evacuated to Jordan for treatment with his brothers, after their border village "Al Shajara" was bombed by government forces, at the Princess Basma Hospital in Irbid, north of the capital Amman, March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
23 / 41
<p>A Syrian family from the northern Syrian town of Ras al-Ain flee their house during gunfire as they prepare to cross the border fence from Ras al-Ain into Turkey, as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A Syrian family from the northern Syrian town of Ras al-Ain flee their house during gunfire as they prepare to cross the border fence from Ras al-Ain into Turkey, as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, November 19,...more

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

A Syrian family from the northern Syrian town of Ras al-Ain flee their house during gunfire as they prepare to cross the border fence from Ras al-Ain into Turkey, as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
24 / 41
<p>Syrians try to cross the border from the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar after an air strike, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Syrians try to cross the border from the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar after an air strike, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

Syrians try to cross the border from the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar after an air strike, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
25 / 41
<p>A Syrian child refugee cries as he stands at a queue waiting to receive aid from Turkish humanitarian agencies at Bab al-Salam refugee camp in Syria near the Turkish border, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

A Syrian child refugee cries as he stands at a queue waiting to receive aid from Turkish humanitarian agencies at Bab al-Salam refugee camp in Syria near the Turkish border, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

A Syrian child refugee cries as he stands at a queue waiting to receive aid from Turkish humanitarian agencies at Bab al-Salam refugee camp in Syria near the Turkish border, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
26 / 41
<p>A Syrian refugee woman stands at the entrance of her family container in a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey, December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

A Syrian refugee woman stands at the entrance of her family container in a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey, December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

A Syrian refugee woman stands at the entrance of her family container in a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey, December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
27 / 41
<p>Syrian cross the border from Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliufar province, after an air strike, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Syrian cross the border from Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliufar province, after an air strike, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

Syrian cross the border from Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliufar province, after an air strike, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
28 / 41
<p>Syrians cross the border from the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Syrians cross the border from the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

Syrians cross the border from the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
29 / 41
<p>A Syrian woman carries a child as others wash clothes at a refugee camp in Atimeh, on the Syrian-Turkish border of the Idlib Governorate, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof</p>

A Syrian woman carries a child as others wash clothes at a refugee camp in Atimeh, on the Syrian-Turkish border of the Idlib Governorate, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

A Syrian woman carries a child as others wash clothes at a refugee camp in Atimeh, on the Syrian-Turkish border of the Idlib Governorate, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Close
30 / 41
<p>A family on a pick-up truck flees violence in the city of Aleppo, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam</p>

A family on a pick-up truck flees violence in the city of Aleppo, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

A family on a pick-up truck flees violence in the city of Aleppo, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

Close
31 / 41
<p>A Syrian family cross to Turkey by boat over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

A Syrian family cross to Turkey by boat over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

A Syrian family cross to Turkey by boat over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
32 / 41
<p>People from the northern Syrian town of Ras al-Ain cross the border fences to flee into Turkey at the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

People from the northern Syrian town of Ras al-Ain cross the border fences to flee into Turkey at the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

People from the northern Syrian town of Ras al-Ain cross the border fences to flee into Turkey at the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
33 / 41
<p>Bread supplied by Turkish officials is seen near a Syrian refugee boy walking between tents during the first day of Eid al-Adha at Yayladagi refugee camp in Hatay province, near the Turkish-Syrian border, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Bread supplied by Turkish officials is seen near a Syrian refugee boy walking between tents during the first day of Eid al-Adha at Yayladagi refugee camp in Hatay province, near the Turkish-Syrian border, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

Bread supplied by Turkish officials is seen near a Syrian refugee boy walking between tents during the first day of Eid al-Adha at Yayladagi refugee camp in Hatay province, near the Turkish-Syrian border, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
34 / 41
<p>Syrian children shout at a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Altinozu in Hatay province, June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Syrian children shout at a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Altinozu in Hatay province, June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

Syrian children shout at a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Altinozu in Hatay province, June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
35 / 41
<p>A Syrian resident attempts to cross back into the Syrian Hilat village carrying some food supplies from the northern Lebanese border area of Debbabiyeh, near the Lebanese-Syrian border, May 18, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim</p>

A Syrian resident attempts to cross back into the Syrian Hilat village carrying some food supplies from the northern Lebanese border area of Debbabiyeh, near the Lebanese-Syrian border, May 18, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

A Syrian resident attempts to cross back into the Syrian Hilat village carrying some food supplies from the northern Lebanese border area of Debbabiyeh, near the Lebanese-Syrian border, May 18, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Close
36 / 41
<p>Syrians ride on a motorcycle across a river near Wadi Khaled area, after they fled from Homs city ,on their way to Wadi Khaled village, near the Lebanese-Syrian border, in northern Lebanon, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Roula Naimeh</p>

Syrians ride on a motorcycle across a river near Wadi Khaled area, after they fled from Homs city ,on their way to Wadi Khaled village, near the Lebanese-Syrian border, in northern Lebanon, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Roula Naimeh

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

Syrians ride on a motorcycle across a river near Wadi Khaled area, after they fled from Homs city ,on their way to Wadi Khaled village, near the Lebanese-Syrian border, in northern Lebanon, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Roula Naimeh

Close
37 / 41
<p>Syrians run as they flee from the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Syrians run as they flee from the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

Syrians run as they flee from the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
38 / 41
<p>A Syrian refugee child looks out of her family tent at Bib Salam refugee camp in Syria near the Turkish border, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

A Syrian refugee child looks out of her family tent at Bib Salam refugee camp in Syria near the Turkish border, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

A Syrian refugee child looks out of her family tent at Bib Salam refugee camp in Syria near the Turkish border, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
39 / 41
<p>Sawssan Abdelwahab, who fled Idlib in Syria, walks with her children outside the refugees camp near the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern city of Yayladagi, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Sawssan Abdelwahab, who fled Idlib in Syria, walks with her children outside the refugees camp near the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern city of Yayladagi, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

Sawssan Abdelwahab, who fled Idlib in Syria, walks with her children outside the refugees camp near the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern city of Yayladagi, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
40 / 41
<p>A Turkish woman talks to her relative, a Syrian refugee, through a fence at a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Yayladagi in Hatay province, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

A Turkish woman talks to her relative, a Syrian refugee, through a fence at a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Yayladagi in Hatay province, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

A Turkish woman talks to her relative, a Syrian refugee, through a fence at a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Yayladagi in Hatay province, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
41 / 41
View Again
View Next
U.N. peacekeepers

U.N. peacekeepers

Next Slideshows

Boy rebel makes weapons

Boy rebel makes weapons

Issa, 10 years old, works with his father in an Aleppo factory for ten hours every day building weapons for the Free Syrian Army.

10 Sep 2013
India this week

India this week

Pictures that made the news and others that caught our eye in the past week.

06 Sep 2013
L.A. County Fair

L.A. County Fair

The rides, food and fun at the annual Los Angeles County Fair.

05 Sep 2013
London heat ray

London heat ray

Developers are trying to find a quick fix after a tower reflected sunlight at an intensity capable of melting parts of a car.

05 Sep 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.

Dior goes to Tokyo

Dior goes to Tokyo

Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.

Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman

Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman

Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.

Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Iceberg Alley

Iceberg Alley

The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures