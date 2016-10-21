Fleeing the assault on Mosul
Iraqis who fled violence in Mosul gather as they reach Syria, near the Iraqi border, in Hasaka Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Displaced children who fled Islamic State militants from Mosul play at Deepaka camp in the northwest of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A displaced woman who fled Islamic State militants from Mosul speaks with her husband through a fence at Deepaka camp in the northwest of Erbil, Iraq. According to the woman's husband, he was detained on suspicion of being a member of the Islamic...more
A displaced boy who is injured by bomb attack in Mosul, poses for picture at Deepaka camp in the northwest of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
An Iraqi man who fled violence in Mosul lies in a hole dug in the sand upon reaching Syria, near the Iraqi border, in Hasaka Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Displaced people who fled Islamic State militants from Mosul receive aid at Deepaka camp in the northwest of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqis who fled violence in Mosul rest on the ground upon reaching Syria, near the Iraqi border, in Hasaka Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A displaced woman who fled from Islamic State militants in Mosul holds her baby at Deepaka camp in the northwest of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Displaced people who are fleeing from clashes sit at a military vehicle in Qayyarah, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Displaced people who are fleeing from clashes arrive in Qayyarah, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A displaced woman who is fleeing from clashes holds her baby in Qayyarah, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Displaced people who are fleeing from clashes arrive in Qayyarah, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Women who recently fled the Islamic State's stronghold of Hawija queue to receive food from Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) at the school at Debaga camp, on the outskirts of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Workers prepare a tent camp in Khazer west of the Kurdish regional capital Erbil, Iraq for people expected to flee Mosul because of the battles with Islamic State. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Displaced people, who are fleeing from clashes in Al-hud village, south of Mosul, head to Qayyarah, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Newly arrived boys who recently fled the Islamic State's stronghold of Hawija wait to be transferred to a tent, at the school at Debaga camp on the outskirts of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Women who recently fled the Islamic State's stronghold of Hawija receive food from Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) at the school at Debaga camp, on the outskirts of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Displaced people who fled the Islamic State's strongholds of Hawija and Mosul, receive aid at a camp for displaced people in Daquq, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Displaced Iraqi children who fled Mosul are pictured at a refugee camp in Duhok, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
People who fled the Islamic State's strongholds of Hawija and Mosul, receive aid at a camp for displaced people in Daquq, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Workers prepare a tent camp in Khazer west of the Kurdish regional capital Erbil, Iraq, for people expected to flee Mosul because of the battles with Islamic State. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Displaced people who fled Mosul are pictured at a refugee camp in Duhok, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
