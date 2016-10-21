Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Oct 21, 2016 | 7:20am IST

Fleeing the assault on Mosul

Iraqis who fled violence in Mosul gather as they reach Syria, near the Iraqi border, in Hasaka Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Iraqis who fled violence in Mosul gather as they reach Syria, near the Iraqi border, in Hasaka Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
Iraqis who fled violence in Mosul gather as they reach Syria, near the Iraqi border, in Hasaka Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
1 / 22
Displaced children who fled Islamic State militants from Mosul play at Deepaka camp in the northwest of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Displaced children who fled Islamic State militants from Mosul play at Deepaka camp in the northwest of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Displaced children who fled Islamic State militants from Mosul play at Deepaka camp in the northwest of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
2 / 22
A displaced woman who fled Islamic State militants from Mosul speaks with her husband through a fence at Deepaka camp in the northwest of Erbil, Iraq. According to the woman's husband, he was detained on suspicion of being a member of the Islamic State, and was subsequently freed, but is not allowed inside the camp. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A displaced woman who fled Islamic State militants from Mosul speaks with her husband through a fence at Deepaka camp in the northwest of Erbil, Iraq. According to the woman's husband, he was detained on suspicion of being a member of the Islamic...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
A displaced woman who fled Islamic State militants from Mosul speaks with her husband through a fence at Deepaka camp in the northwest of Erbil, Iraq. According to the woman's husband, he was detained on suspicion of being a member of the Islamic State, and was subsequently freed, but is not allowed inside the camp. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
3 / 22
A displaced boy who is injured by bomb attack in Mosul, poses for picture at Deepaka camp in the northwest of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A displaced boy who is injured by bomb attack in Mosul, poses for picture at Deepaka camp in the northwest of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
A displaced boy who is injured by bomb attack in Mosul, poses for picture at Deepaka camp in the northwest of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
4 / 22
An Iraqi man who fled violence in Mosul lies in a hole dug in the sand upon reaching Syria, near the Iraqi border, in Hasaka Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

An Iraqi man who fled violence in Mosul lies in a hole dug in the sand upon reaching Syria, near the Iraqi border, in Hasaka Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
An Iraqi man who fled violence in Mosul lies in a hole dug in the sand upon reaching Syria, near the Iraqi border, in Hasaka Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
5 / 22
Displaced people who fled Islamic State militants from Mosul receive aid at Deepaka camp in the northwest of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Displaced people who fled Islamic State militants from Mosul receive aid at Deepaka camp in the northwest of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Displaced people who fled Islamic State militants from Mosul receive aid at Deepaka camp in the northwest of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
6 / 22
Iraqis who fled violence in Mosul rest on the ground upon reaching Syria, near the Iraqi border, in Hasaka Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Iraqis who fled violence in Mosul rest on the ground upon reaching Syria, near the Iraqi border, in Hasaka Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
Iraqis who fled violence in Mosul rest on the ground upon reaching Syria, near the Iraqi border, in Hasaka Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
7 / 22
A displaced woman who fled from Islamic State militants in Mosul holds her baby at Deepaka camp in the northwest of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A displaced woman who fled from Islamic State militants in Mosul holds her baby at Deepaka camp in the northwest of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
A displaced woman who fled from Islamic State militants in Mosul holds her baby at Deepaka camp in the northwest of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
8 / 22
Displaced people who are fleeing from clashes sit at a military vehicle in Qayyarah, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Displaced people who are fleeing from clashes sit at a military vehicle in Qayyarah, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Displaced people who are fleeing from clashes sit at a military vehicle in Qayyarah, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
9 / 22
Displaced people who are fleeing from clashes arrive in Qayyarah, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Displaced people who are fleeing from clashes arrive in Qayyarah, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Displaced people who are fleeing from clashes arrive in Qayyarah, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
10 / 22
A displaced woman who is fleeing from clashes holds her baby in Qayyarah, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A displaced woman who is fleeing from clashes holds her baby in Qayyarah, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
A displaced woman who is fleeing from clashes holds her baby in Qayyarah, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
11 / 22
Displaced people who are fleeing from clashes arrive in Qayyarah, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Displaced people who are fleeing from clashes arrive in Qayyarah, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Displaced people who are fleeing from clashes arrive in Qayyarah, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
12 / 22
Women who recently fled the Islamic State's stronghold of Hawija queue to receive food from Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) at the school at Debaga camp, on the outskirts of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Women who recently fled the Islamic State's stronghold of Hawija queue to receive food from Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) at the school at Debaga camp, on the outskirts of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Women who recently fled the Islamic State's stronghold of Hawija queue to receive food from Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) at the school at Debaga camp, on the outskirts of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
13 / 22
Workers prepare a tent camp in Khazer west of the Kurdish regional capital Erbil, Iraq for people expected to flee Mosul because of the battles with Islamic State. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Workers prepare a tent camp in Khazer west of the Kurdish regional capital Erbil, Iraq for people expected to flee Mosul because of the battles with Islamic State. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Workers prepare a tent camp in Khazer west of the Kurdish regional capital Erbil, Iraq for people expected to flee Mosul because of the battles with Islamic State. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
14 / 22
Displaced people, who are fleeing from clashes in Al-hud village, south of Mosul, head to Qayyarah, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Displaced people, who are fleeing from clashes in Al-hud village, south of Mosul, head to Qayyarah, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Displaced people, who are fleeing from clashes in Al-hud village, south of Mosul, head to Qayyarah, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 22
Newly arrived boys who recently fled the Islamic State's stronghold of Hawija wait to be transferred to a tent, at the school at Debaga camp on the outskirts of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Newly arrived boys who recently fled the Islamic State's stronghold of Hawija wait to be transferred to a tent, at the school at Debaga camp on the outskirts of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Newly arrived boys who recently fled the Islamic State's stronghold of Hawija wait to be transferred to a tent, at the school at Debaga camp on the outskirts of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
16 / 22
Women who recently fled the Islamic State's stronghold of Hawija receive food from Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) at the school at Debaga camp, on the outskirts of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Women who recently fled the Islamic State's stronghold of Hawija receive food from Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) at the school at Debaga camp, on the outskirts of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Women who recently fled the Islamic State's stronghold of Hawija receive food from Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) at the school at Debaga camp, on the outskirts of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
17 / 22
Displaced people who fled the Islamic State's strongholds of Hawija and Mosul, receive aid at a camp for displaced people in Daquq, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Displaced people who fled the Islamic State's strongholds of Hawija and Mosul, receive aid at a camp for displaced people in Daquq, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Displaced people who fled the Islamic State's strongholds of Hawija and Mosul, receive aid at a camp for displaced people in Daquq, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Close
18 / 22
Displaced Iraqi children who fled Mosul are pictured at a refugee camp in Duhok, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Displaced Iraqi children who fled Mosul are pictured at a refugee camp in Duhok, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016
Displaced Iraqi children who fled Mosul are pictured at a refugee camp in Duhok, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
19 / 22
People who fled the Islamic State's strongholds of Hawija and Mosul, receive aid at a camp for displaced people in Daquq, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

People who fled the Islamic State's strongholds of Hawija and Mosul, receive aid at a camp for displaced people in Daquq, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
People who fled the Islamic State's strongholds of Hawija and Mosul, receive aid at a camp for displaced people in Daquq, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Close
20 / 22
Workers prepare a tent camp in Khazer west of the Kurdish regional capital Erbil, Iraq, for people expected to flee Mosul because of the battles with Islamic State. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Workers prepare a tent camp in Khazer west of the Kurdish regional capital Erbil, Iraq, for people expected to flee Mosul because of the battles with Islamic State. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Workers prepare a tent camp in Khazer west of the Kurdish regional capital Erbil, Iraq, for people expected to flee Mosul because of the battles with Islamic State. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
21 / 22
Displaced people who fled Mosul are pictured at a refugee camp in Duhok, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Displaced people who fled Mosul are pictured at a refugee camp in Duhok, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016
Displaced people who fled Mosul are pictured at a refugee camp in Duhok, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

21 Oct 2016
Devastation in Aleppo

Devastation in Aleppo

A bird's eye view of the destruction as the siege of Aleppo continues.

21 Oct 2016
Rescue in the Mediterranean Sea

Rescue in the Mediterranean Sea

A boat loaded with migrants is rescued by an aid organization in the Mediterranean Sea.

20 Oct 2016
Cholera fears in Haiti

Cholera fears in Haiti

After Hurricane Matthew, Haiti is facing a public health crisis as cholera gallops through rural communities lacking clean water, food and shelter.

20 Oct 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast