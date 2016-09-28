Fleeing the Barrio 18 gang in El Salvador
Children queue at dinner time at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. About 15 families took refuge in a shelter after leaving their homes due to death threats from barrio 18 gang members....more
A family leave their yucca plantation as residents flee at El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A woman prepares food for her children at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Children play at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A woman walks outside of her cubicle at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Policemen guard outside a home as residents fled at El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
People rest after dinner time at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A burnt house is seen as residents flee at El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A girl plays at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Children have lunch at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
People dry their clothes at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A man rests after lunch at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A burnt house is seen as residents flee at El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A girl plays at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A toy is seen in an abandoned home as residents flee at El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A girl plays at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A closed school is seen as residents flee at El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Family belongings are seen in an abandoned home as residents flee at El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Children play at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A man sits outside his tent at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
