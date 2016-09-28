Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Sep 28, 2016 | 6:55pm IST

Fleeing the Barrio 18 gang in El Salvador

Children queue at dinner time at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. About 15 families took refuge in a shelter after leaving their homes due to death threats from barrio 18 gang members. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A family leave their yucca plantation as residents flee at El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A woman prepares food for her children at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Children play at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A woman walks outside of her cubicle at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Policemen guard outside a home as residents fled at El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
People rest after dinner time at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A burnt house is seen as residents flee at El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A girl plays at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Children have lunch at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
People dry their clothes at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A man rests after lunch at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A burnt house is seen as residents flee at El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A girl plays at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A toy is seen in an abandoned home as residents flee at El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A girl plays at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A closed school is seen as residents flee at El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Family belongings are seen in an abandoned home as residents flee at El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Children play at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A man sits outside his tent at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
