Fleeing Venezuela
People carry their belongings while crossing the Tachira river border with Venezuela into Colombia, near Villa del Rosario village, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Colombian policemen carry items belonging to people arriving in Colombia while crossing the Tachira river border with Venezuela, near Villa del Rosario village August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
A man carrying wood is reflected in a mirror while crossing the Tachira river border with Venezuela as he arrives in Colombia, near Villa del Rosario village, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Colombian policemen carry items belonging to people arriving in Colombia while crossing the Tachira river border with Venezuela, near Villa del Rosario village August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
People carry their belongings while crossing the Tachira river border with Venezuela into Colombia, near Villa del Rosario village, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
People carry their belongings while crossing the Tachira river border with Venezuela into Colombia, near Villa del Rosario village, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
A woman holds her dog as she crosses the Tachira river border with Venezuela into Colombia, near Villa del Rosario village, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
People with their belongings arrive in Colombia after crossing the Tachira river border with Venezuela, near Villa del Rosario village August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
A man sits with his belongings after crossing the Tachira river border with Venezuela into Colombia, near Villa del Rosario village August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
People carry their belongings while crossing the Tachira river border with Venezuela into Colombia, near Villa del Rosario village August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Colombians wait with their belongings as they prepare to cross the Tachira river border with Venezuela into Colombia, near Villa del Rosario village, Colombia August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
People carrying their belongings arrive in Colombia after crossing the Tachira river border with Venezuela, near Villa del Rosario village August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
People carry their belongings while crossing the Tachira river border with Venezuela into Colombia, near Villa del Rosario village August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
A man carries a refrigerator while crossing the Tachira river border with Venezuela into Colombia, near Villa del Rosario village August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
People carry their belongings while crossing the Tachira river border with Venezuela into Colombia, near Villa del Rosario village, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
People carry their belongings while crossing the Tachira river border with Venezuela into Colombia, near Villa del Rosario village August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
People carry their belongings while crossing the Tachira river border with Venezuela into Colombia, near Villa del Rosario village August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
People carry their belongings after crossing the Tachira river border with Venezuela, in Villa del Rosario village, Colombia, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
People carry their belongings while crossing the Tachira river border with Venezuela into Colombia, near Villa del Rosario village, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
A man carries a television screen while crossing the Tachira river border with Venezuela into Colombia, near Villa del Rosario village, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
