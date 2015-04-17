Edition:
Fleeing Yemen

A child fleeing violence in Yemen waits next to her family's belongings at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A child fleeing violence in Yemen waits next to her family's belongings at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
A child fleeing violence in Yemen waits next to her family's belongings at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A man carries an elderly woman from a ship that arrived at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A man carries an elderly woman from a ship that arrived at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
A man carries an elderly woman from a ship that arrived at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A health worker gives medication to a man who arrived on a ship at the port of Bosasso Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A health worker gives medication to a man who arrived on a ship at the port of Bosasso Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
A health worker gives medication to a man who arrived on a ship at the port of Bosasso Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Yemenis arrive in a ship at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Yemenis arrive in a ship at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Yemenis arrive in a ship at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
People arrive by ship at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

People arrive by ship at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
People arrive by ship at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
People rest besides their personal belongings at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

People rest besides their personal belongings at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
People rest besides their personal belongings at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A Yemeni man arrives by ship at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A Yemeni man arrives by ship at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
A Yemeni man arrives by ship at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A man carries a child as they leave a ship which arrived at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A man carries a child as they leave a ship which arrived at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
A man carries a child as they leave a ship which arrived at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Yemenis arrive in a ship at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Yemenis arrive in a ship at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Yemenis arrive in a ship at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A woman waits for her evacuation flight at Sanaa airport April 13, 2015. The flight did not land due to resumption of Saudi-led air strikes, airport officials said. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A woman waits for her evacuation flight at Sanaa airport April 13, 2015. The flight did not land due to resumption of Saudi-led air strikes, airport officials said. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
A woman waits for her evacuation flight at Sanaa airport April 13, 2015. The flight did not land due to resumption of Saudi-led air strikes, airport officials said. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A Yemeni family arrives by ship at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A Yemeni family arrives by ship at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
A Yemeni family arrives by ship at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Relatives greet Sudanese evacuees from Yemen after they arrived at Khartoum International Airport, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Relatives greet Sudanese evacuees from Yemen after they arrived at Khartoum International Airport, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Relatives greet Sudanese evacuees from Yemen after they arrived at Khartoum International Airport, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Children ride on the back of a pick-up truck with their luggage as they flee Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Children ride on the back of a pick-up truck with their luggage as they flee Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Children ride on the back of a pick-up truck with their luggage as they flee Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Passengers board the Yemeni-owned Sea Princess II oil tanker, chartered to carry people of various nationalities fleeing Aden, as Houthi fighters advanced on the city, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sami Aboudi

Passengers board the Yemeni-owned Sea Princess II oil tanker, chartered to carry people of various nationalities fleeing Aden, as Houthi fighters advanced on the city, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sami Aboudi

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
Passengers board the Yemeni-owned Sea Princess II oil tanker, chartered to carry people of various nationalities fleeing Aden, as Houthi fighters advanced on the city, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sami Aboudi
A boy looks as he stands by a departure gate at Sanaa International Airport where foreigners are being evacuated from Yemen, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A boy looks as he stands by a departure gate at Sanaa International Airport where foreigners are being evacuated from Yemen, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
A boy looks as he stands by a departure gate at Sanaa International Airport where foreigners are being evacuated from Yemen, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People wait for a flight outside Sanaa International Airport, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People wait for a flight outside Sanaa International Airport, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
People wait for a flight outside Sanaa International Airport, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Sudanese evacuees from Yemen arrive at Khartoum International Airport, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Sudanese evacuees from Yemen arrive at Khartoum International Airport, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Sudanese evacuees from Yemen arrive at Khartoum International Airport, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Indian evacuees from Yemen are helped by officials after they arrive at the international airport in Mumbai, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Indian evacuees from Yemen are helped by officials after they arrive at the international airport in Mumbai, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Indian evacuees from Yemen are helped by officials after they arrive at the international airport in Mumbai, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Boys wait for a flight at Sanaa International Airport, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Boys wait for a flight at Sanaa International Airport, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Boys wait for a flight at Sanaa International Airport, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People flee Sanaa with their belongings, fearing renewed air strikes in Sanaa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

People flee Sanaa with their belongings, fearing renewed air strikes in Sanaa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
People flee Sanaa with their belongings, fearing renewed air strikes in Sanaa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
An Indian evacuee from Yemen hugs his grandson after arriving at the international airport in Mumbai, India, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

An Indian evacuee from Yemen hugs his grandson after arriving at the international airport in Mumbai, India, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
An Indian evacuee from Yemen hugs his grandson after arriving at the international airport in Mumbai, India, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A family flees with their belongings, fearing renewed air strikes in Sanaa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A family flees with their belongings, fearing renewed air strikes in Sanaa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
A family flees with their belongings, fearing renewed air strikes in Sanaa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A woman gestures as she queues by a departure gate at Sanaa International Airport, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A woman gestures as she queues by a departure gate at Sanaa International Airport, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
A woman gestures as she queues by a departure gate at Sanaa International Airport, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Boys wave from a vehicle as they flee Sanaa with their family and belongings, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Boys wave from a vehicle as they flee Sanaa with their family and belongings, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Boys wave from a vehicle as they flee Sanaa with their family and belongings, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
People wait to check in for their flights at Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People wait to check in for their flights at Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
People wait to check in for their flights at Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man flees with his family and their belongings on a motorcycle in Sanaa, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A man flees with his family and their belongings on a motorcycle in Sanaa, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
A man flees with his family and their belongings on a motorcycle in Sanaa, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A woman carries her child as she waits for their flight to leave Yemen via Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A woman carries her child as she waits for their flight to leave Yemen via Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
A woman carries her child as she waits for their flight to leave Yemen via Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A girl waits with her family for their flight at the Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A girl waits with her family for their flight at the Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
A girl waits with her family for their flight at the Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Relatives greets Sudanese evacuees from Yemen after they arrived at Khartoum International Airport, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Relatives greets Sudanese evacuees from Yemen after they arrived at Khartoum International Airport, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Relatives greets Sudanese evacuees from Yemen after they arrived at Khartoum International Airport, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
