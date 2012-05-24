Edition:
Fleet Week

<p>Members of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan as part of the 25th annual Fleet Week celebration in New York, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Thursday, May 24, 2012

<p>U.S. Marines prepare to line up and stand at the rails of the USS Wasp as the amphibious assault ship enters the New York Harbor for Fleet Week, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Thursday, May 24, 2012

<p>A New York City Fire Department fireboat turns on the hoses by the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor while participating in the 25th annual Fleet Week celebration in New York, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Thursday, May 24, 2012

<p>People watch tall ships make their way up the Hudson River past the World Trade Center and lower Manhattan while arriving for the 25th annual Fleet Week celebration in New York May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

Thursday, May 24, 2012

<p>People watch as the Japanese Navy ship, JS Shirane, makes its way through the New York Harbor while arriving for the 25th annual Fleet Week celebration in New York, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Thursday, May 24, 2012

<p>U.S. Marine Corps and navy personnel stand at the rails of the USS Wasp during its entry into New York Harbor for Fleet Week, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Thursday, May 24, 2012

<p>U.S. Navy personnel work on the bridge of the USS Wasp as the amphibious assault ship enters into New York Harbor for Fleet Week, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Thursday, May 24, 2012

<p>The USS Donald Cook makes its way up the Hudson River, past lower Manhattan, while arriving for the 25th annual Fleet Week celebration in New York, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

Thursday, May 24, 2012

<p>U.S. Navy quarter master Krystal Jones raise a flag on the USS Wasp as the amphibious assault ship enters into New York Harbor for Fleet Week, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Thursday, May 24, 2012

<p>A ship sails past the Hoboken skyline during the start of Fleet Week in New York, May 32, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

Thursday, May 24, 2012

<p>The tall ship Cisne Branco, (L) a Brazilian Navy ship, passes the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor while arriving for the 25th annual Fleet Week celebration in New York, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Thursday, May 24, 2012

<p>U.S. navy personnel have their uniforms inspected by a commanding officer of the USS Wasp as the amphibious assault ship enters into New York Harbor for Fleet Week May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Thursday, May 24, 2012

<p>Ships float up the Hudson during the start of Fleet Week in New York, May 32, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

Thursday, May 24, 2012

<p>Sailors line the mast of the tall ship ARC Gloria, training ship and official flagship of the Colombian Navy, as it passes the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor while arriving for the 25th annual Fleet Week celebration in New York, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Thursday, May 24, 2012

<p>U.S. Marine Corps and navy personnel stand at the rails of the USS Wasp during its entry into New York Harbor for Fleet Week, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Thursday, May 24, 2012

<p>A member of the U.S. Navy watches the USS Roosevelt as it passes the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor, while arriving for the 25th annual Fleet Week celebration in New York, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Thursday, May 24, 2012

<p>Members of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over lower Manhattan as part of the 25th annual Fleet Week celebration in New York, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

Thursday, May 24, 2012

<p>The Brazilian Navy tall ship Cisne Branco makes its way up the Hudson River past lower Manhattan while arriving for the 25th annual Fleet Week celebration in New York May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Thursday, May 24, 2012

<p>U.S. Marine Corps and navy personnel stand at the rails of the USS Wasp during its entry into the New York Harbor for Fleet Week, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Thursday, May 24, 2012

<p>A U.S. Navy personnel stands at the rails of the USS Wasp as the amphibious assault ship passes 1 World Trade Center as it enters New York Harbor for Fleet Week May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Pictures

Podcast