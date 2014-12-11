Flight Attendant Training
A prospective flight attendant uses a hair spray during a training session at Indigo Airlines' Ifly training centre in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Prospective flight attendants listen to their instructor during an etiquette training course at Indigo Airlines' Ifly training centre in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Prospective flight attendants listen to their instructor during an etiquette training course at Indigo Airlines' Ifly training centre in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
An instructor adjusts the neck scarf of a prospective flight attendant during their training session at the Indigo Airlines' Ifly training centre in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Prospective flight attendants walk on a ramp during their training at the Indigo Airlines' Ifly training centre in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Prospective flight attendants practise restraining techniques during a self-defence course for crew members at the Indigo Airlines' Ifly training center in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Prospective flight attendants listen to their instructor during a training session at Indigo Airlines' Ifly training centre in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Prospective flight attendants listen to their instructor during a training session at Indigo Airlines' Ifly training centre in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
An instructor applies make-up foundation on the face of a prospective flight attendant during a training session at Indigo Airlines' Ifly training centre in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
An Indigo Airlines' cabin crew member goes over safety guidelines during a flight from New Delhi to Srinagar city November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
