Flight of the monarchs
Monarch butterflies rest on the ground at the Sierra Chincua butterfly sanctuary on a mountain in Angangeo, Michoacan, Mexico November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Monarch butterflies fly at the Sierra Chincua butterfly sanctuary. Sierra Chincua is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, one of 14 colonies in these mountains, which together account for more than half of the eastern North American monarch population. It...more
A monarch butterfly rests on the ground at the Sierra Chincua butterfly sanctuary. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Monarch butterflies rest on the ground at the Sierra Chincua butterfly sanctuary. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A monarch butterfly rests on a tree at the Sierra Chincua butterfly sanctuary. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Monarch butterflies fly near a tree at the Sierra Chincua butterfly sanctuary. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A monarch butterfly rests on the ground at the Sierra Chincua butterfly sanctuary. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Monarch butterflies rest on a tree at the Sierra Chincua butterfly sanctuary. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
