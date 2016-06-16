Edition:
Floating Pier art

A part of the installation 'The Floating Piers' by Bulgarian-born artist Christo Vladimirov Yavachev known as Christo is seen on the Lake Iseo, northern Italy, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A view from the installation 'The Floating Piers' by Bulgarian-born artist Christo Vladimirov Yavachev known as Christo, on the Lake Iseo, northern Italy, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Bulgarian-born artist Christo Vladimirov Yavachev known as Christo stands on his installation 'The Floating Piers', on the Lake Iseo, northern Italy, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A view from the installation 'The Floating Piers' by Bulgarian-born artist Christo Vladimirov Yavachev known as Christo, on the Lake Iseo, northern Italy, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A general view of the installation 'The Floating Piers' by Bulgarian-born artist Christo Vladimirov Yavachev known as Christo, on the Lake Iseo, northern Italy, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

People walk on the installation 'The Floating Piers' by Bulgarian-born artist Christo Vladimirov Yavachev known as Christo, on the Lake Iseo, northern Italy, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A view from the installation 'The Floating Piers' by Bulgarian-born artist Christo Vladimirov Yavachev known as Christo, on the Lake Iseo, northern Italy, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A general view of the installation 'The Floating Piers' by Bulgarian-born artist Christo Vladimirov Yavachev known as Christo, on the Lake Iseo, northern Italy, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A general view of the installation 'The Floating Piers' by Bulgarian-born artist Christo Vladimirov Yavachev, known as Christo, on the Lake Iseo, northern Italy, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

