Flooding in Argentina
An aerial view of a boat and a car on a flooded street after heavy rains flooded a large part of the city, in La Plata, Argentina, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Infobae.com
An aerial view of flooded streets after heavy rains flooded a large part of the city, is pictured in La Plata, Argentina, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Infobae.com
A man looks at cars in a flooded street after a rainstorm in Buenos Aires, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
An unidentified body, which was found after floodwaters subsided, is seen under a car after heavy rains in La Plata, April 3, 2013. REUTER/Jorge Luperne
Argentine Coast Guard members evacuate two women from their flood-affected residence after heavy rains flooded a large part of the city, in La Plata, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
A man wades through a flooded gas station after a rainstorm in Buenos Aires, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
An aerial view of flooded streets is pictured after heavy rains in La Plata, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Infobae.com
A man paddles through a flooded street after a rainstorm in Buenos Aires, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
An unidentified person, whose body was found after floodwaters subsided, lies on a sidewalk after heavy rains in La Plata, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Luperne
A man stands in a flooded street after a rainstorm in Buenos Aires, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Residents sit on a bench at a flooded public square after a rainstorm in Buenos Aires, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
A man tries to move a car amid a flooded street after a rainstorm in Buenos Aires, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Residents look at cars in a flooded street after a rainstorm in Buenos Aires, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Residents stand on the roofs of their homes while others paddle through a flooded street after heavy rains flooded a large part of the city, in La Plata, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Infobae.com
Residents carry their belongings as they walk through a street after heavy rains flooded a large part of the city, in La Plata, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
People carry their belongings in a flooded street after a rainstorm in Buenos Aires, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Residents stand on the roof of their homes while others paddle through a flooded street after heavy rains flooded a large part of the city, in La Plata, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Infobae.com
A resident of the Villa Mitre slum watches his ruined belongings by floods after heavy rains in Buenos Aires, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
A woman looks at the flooded living room of her home after a rainstorm in Buenos Aires, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
A man tries to move a car at a flooded street after a rainstorm in Buenos Aires, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
People wade through a flooded street after a rainstorm in Buenos Aires, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Submerged cars are seen in a flooded street after a rainstorm in Buenos Aires, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
A couple looks at submerged cars on a flooded street after a rainstorm in Buenos Aires, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
A submerged car is seen in a flooded street after a rainstorm in Buenos Aires, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Submerged cars are seen in a flooded street after a rainstorm in Buenos Aires, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
People carry their belongings at a flooded street after a rainstorm in Buenos Aires, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
A man is seen next to a boat in a flooded street after a rainstorm in Buenos Aires, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Residents try to clean up garbage from a flooded street after heavy rains in La Plata, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
A man standing on a roof looks at submerged cars in a flooded street after a rainstorm in Buenos Aires, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Residents look at a submerged car in a flooded street after a rainstorm in Buenos Aires, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
