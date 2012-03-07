Edition:
Flooding in Australia

Flood waters are seen in the New South Wales town of Wagga Wagga, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Flood waters are seen in the New South Wales town of Wagga Wagga, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

Flood waters are seen in the New South Wales town of Wagga Wagga, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Spiders are seen in their webs spun round dry sticks on a bush next to flood waters in Wagga Wagga, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Spiders are seen in their webs spun round dry sticks on a bush next to flood waters in Wagga Wagga, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

Spiders are seen in their webs spun round dry sticks on a bush next to flood waters in Wagga Wagga, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

A woman looks out from her house surrounded by flood waters in Wagga Wagga, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

A woman looks out from her house surrounded by flood waters in Wagga Wagga, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

A woman looks out from her house surrounded by flood waters in Wagga Wagga, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Locals load sandbags into a truck to protect their properties from flood waters in Wagga Wagga, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Locals load sandbags into a truck to protect their properties from flood waters in Wagga Wagga, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

Locals load sandbags into a truck to protect their properties from flood waters in Wagga Wagga, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

A property is seen partially submerged in flood waters, in Wagga Wagga, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

A property is seen partially submerged in flood waters, in Wagga Wagga, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

A property is seen partially submerged in flood waters, in Wagga Wagga, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Local residents look at a road submerged in flood waters near Wagga Wagga, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Local residents look at a road submerged in flood waters near Wagga Wagga, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

Local residents look at a road submerged in flood waters near Wagga Wagga, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

A barbed fence is covered in spiderwebs, formed as spiders escape from flood waters, in Wagga Wagga, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

A barbed fence is covered in spiderwebs, formed as spiders escape from flood waters, in Wagga Wagga, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

A barbed fence is covered in spiderwebs, formed as spiders escape from flood waters, in Wagga Wagga, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Locals wait for a truck to load sandbags in Wagga Wagga, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Locals wait for a truck to load sandbags in Wagga Wagga, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

Locals wait for a truck to load sandbags in Wagga Wagga, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

A couple rides near a road submerged in flood waters in Wagga Wagga, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

A couple rides near a road submerged in flood waters in Wagga Wagga, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

A couple rides near a road submerged in flood waters in Wagga Wagga, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Parts of North Wagga neighbourhood are seen partially submerged in flood waters in Wagga Wagga, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Parts of North Wagga neighbourhood are seen partially submerged in flood waters in Wagga Wagga, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

Parts of North Wagga neighbourhood are seen partially submerged in flood waters in Wagga Wagga, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Emergency workers look at a ambulance helicopter as it takes off in Wagga Wagga, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Emergency workers look at a ambulance helicopter as it takes off in Wagga Wagga, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

Emergency workers look at a ambulance helicopter as it takes off in Wagga Wagga, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Emergency personnel arrive to flood waters in Wagga Wagga, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Emergency personnel arrive to flood waters in Wagga Wagga, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

Emergency personnel arrive to flood waters in Wagga Wagga, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Parts of North Wagga neighbourhood are seen partially submerged in flood waters in Wagga Wagga, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Parts of North Wagga neighbourhood are seen partially submerged in flood waters in Wagga Wagga, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

Parts of North Wagga neighbourhood are seen partially submerged in flood waters in Wagga Wagga, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Multi-sports courts are seen partially submerged in flood waters in Wagga Wagga, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Multi-sports courts are seen partially submerged in flood waters in Wagga Wagga, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

Multi-sports courts are seen partially submerged in flood waters in Wagga Wagga, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

