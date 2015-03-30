Flooding in Chile
A general view of a flooded area in Diego de Almagro town, March 28, 2015. The heavy rainfall that battered Chile's usually arid north happened because of climate change, a senior meteorologist said, as the region gradually returns to normal after...more
A couple walk next to a damaged railway line after a flood at Diego de Almagro town, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
SOS is seen written on a truck at a flooded area at Diego de Almagro town, March 28, 2015. The word at left reads "Rescue". REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A damaged vehicle is seen on a flooded area at Diego de Almagro town, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A man crosses a damaged bridge on a flooded river area at Diego de Almagro town, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A soldier patrols at a flooded area at Diego de Almagro town, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A damaged vehicle is seen on a flooded river at Diego de Almagro town, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A bouquet of plastic flowers lies on the middle of a flooded river at Diego de Almagro town, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A child walks through a flooded area at Chanaral town, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Locals talk with a soldier near vehicles partially submerged in mud in a flooded area at Chanaral town, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A street is flooded at Chanaral town, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Soldiers board inflatable boats to respond to flooding in Chanaral town, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
The main street is covered with debris at Chanaral town, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Locals cross a flooded river at Chanaral town, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Vehicles covered in mud are pictured on a street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Locals carry salvaged items in a flooded area at Chanaral town, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A damaged car covered in mud lies on a street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A woman holds a religious figure covered in mud as she is evacuated from her house at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Locals cross a flooded river at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Locals walk on a road barrier on a flooded street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A man removes water from his shoe as he sits on a mining truck tyre in Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A damaged car covered in mud lies on a street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Locals cross a flooded river at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People are transported on an excavator as they are evacuated from their home at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Navy officers patrol a main street covered with debris at Chanaral town, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A traffic signal is seen on a flooded street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A man holds up his dogs as he leaves his house at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Locals gather near a flooded road after heavy rains in Copiapo city, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A vehicle covered in mud is pictured on a street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Locals walk through a flooded street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
