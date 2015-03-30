Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Mar 30, 2015 | 11:20pm IST

Flooding in Chile

A general view of a flooded area in Diego de Almagro town, March 28, 2015. The heavy rainfall that battered Chile's usually arid north happened because of climate change, a senior meteorologist said, as the region gradually returns to normal after rivers broke banks and villages were cut off. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A general view of a flooded area in Diego de Almagro town, March 28, 2015. The heavy rainfall that battered Chile's usually arid north happened because of climate change, a senior meteorologist said, as the region gradually returns to normal after...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
A general view of a flooded area in Diego de Almagro town, March 28, 2015. The heavy rainfall that battered Chile's usually arid north happened because of climate change, a senior meteorologist said, as the region gradually returns to normal after rivers broke banks and villages were cut off. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
1 / 30
A couple walk next to a damaged railway line after a flood at Diego de Almagro town, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A couple walk next to a damaged railway line after a flood at Diego de Almagro town, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
A couple walk next to a damaged railway line after a flood at Diego de Almagro town, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
2 / 30
SOS is seen written on a truck at a flooded area at Diego de Almagro town, March 28, 2015. The word at left reads "Rescue". REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

SOS is seen written on a truck at a flooded area at Diego de Almagro town, March 28, 2015. The word at left reads "Rescue". REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
SOS is seen written on a truck at a flooded area at Diego de Almagro town, March 28, 2015. The word at left reads "Rescue". REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
3 / 30
A damaged vehicle is seen on a flooded area at Diego de Almagro town, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A damaged vehicle is seen on a flooded area at Diego de Almagro town, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
A damaged vehicle is seen on a flooded area at Diego de Almagro town, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
4 / 30
A man crosses a damaged bridge on a flooded river area at Diego de Almagro town, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A man crosses a damaged bridge on a flooded river area at Diego de Almagro town, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
A man crosses a damaged bridge on a flooded river area at Diego de Almagro town, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
5 / 30
A soldier patrols at a flooded area at Diego de Almagro town, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A soldier patrols at a flooded area at Diego de Almagro town, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
A soldier patrols at a flooded area at Diego de Almagro town, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
6 / 30
A damaged vehicle is seen on a flooded river at Diego de Almagro town, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A damaged vehicle is seen on a flooded river at Diego de Almagro town, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
A damaged vehicle is seen on a flooded river at Diego de Almagro town, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
7 / 30
A bouquet of plastic flowers lies on the middle of a flooded river at Diego de Almagro town, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A bouquet of plastic flowers lies on the middle of a flooded river at Diego de Almagro town, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
A bouquet of plastic flowers lies on the middle of a flooded river at Diego de Almagro town, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
8 / 30
A child walks through a flooded area at Chanaral town, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A child walks through a flooded area at Chanaral town, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
A child walks through a flooded area at Chanaral town, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
9 / 30
Locals talk with a soldier near vehicles partially submerged in mud in a flooded area at Chanaral town, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Locals talk with a soldier near vehicles partially submerged in mud in a flooded area at Chanaral town, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
Locals talk with a soldier near vehicles partially submerged in mud in a flooded area at Chanaral town, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
10 / 30
A street is flooded at Chanaral town, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A street is flooded at Chanaral town, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
A street is flooded at Chanaral town, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
11 / 30
Soldiers board inflatable boats to respond to flooding in Chanaral town, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Soldiers board inflatable boats to respond to flooding in Chanaral town, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
Soldiers board inflatable boats to respond to flooding in Chanaral town, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
12 / 30
The main street is covered with debris at Chanaral town, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

The main street is covered with debris at Chanaral town, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
The main street is covered with debris at Chanaral town, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
13 / 30
Locals cross a flooded river at Chanaral town, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Locals cross a flooded river at Chanaral town, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
Locals cross a flooded river at Chanaral town, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
14 / 30
Vehicles covered in mud are pictured on a street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Vehicles covered in mud are pictured on a street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Vehicles covered in mud are pictured on a street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
15 / 30
Locals carry salvaged items in a flooded area at Chanaral town, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Locals carry salvaged items in a flooded area at Chanaral town, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
Locals carry salvaged items in a flooded area at Chanaral town, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
16 / 30
A damaged car covered in mud lies on a street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A damaged car covered in mud lies on a street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
A damaged car covered in mud lies on a street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
17 / 30
A woman holds a religious figure covered in mud as she is evacuated from her house at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A woman holds a religious figure covered in mud as she is evacuated from her house at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
A woman holds a religious figure covered in mud as she is evacuated from her house at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
18 / 30
Locals cross a flooded river at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Locals cross a flooded river at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Locals cross a flooded river at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
19 / 30
Locals walk on a road barrier on a flooded street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Locals walk on a road barrier on a flooded street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Locals walk on a road barrier on a flooded street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
20 / 30
A man removes water from his shoe as he sits on a mining truck tyre in Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A man removes water from his shoe as he sits on a mining truck tyre in Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
A man removes water from his shoe as he sits on a mining truck tyre in Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
21 / 30
A damaged car covered in mud lies on a street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A damaged car covered in mud lies on a street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
A damaged car covered in mud lies on a street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
22 / 30
Locals cross a flooded river at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Locals cross a flooded river at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Locals cross a flooded river at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
23 / 30
People are transported on an excavator as they are evacuated from their home at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

People are transported on an excavator as they are evacuated from their home at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
People are transported on an excavator as they are evacuated from their home at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
24 / 30
Navy officers patrol a main street covered with debris at Chanaral town, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Navy officers patrol a main street covered with debris at Chanaral town, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
Navy officers patrol a main street covered with debris at Chanaral town, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
25 / 30
A traffic signal is seen on a flooded street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A traffic signal is seen on a flooded street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
A traffic signal is seen on a flooded street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
26 / 30
A man holds up his dogs as he leaves his house at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A man holds up his dogs as he leaves his house at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
A man holds up his dogs as he leaves his house at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
27 / 30
Locals gather near a flooded road after heavy rains in Copiapo city, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Locals gather near a flooded road after heavy rains in Copiapo city, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Locals gather near a flooded road after heavy rains in Copiapo city, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
28 / 30
A vehicle covered in mud is pictured on a street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A vehicle covered in mud is pictured on a street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
A vehicle covered in mud is pictured on a street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
29 / 30
Locals walk through a flooded street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Locals walk through a flooded street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Locals walk through a flooded street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Heavy rains in Kashmir

Heavy rains in Kashmir

Next Slideshows

Heavy rains in Kashmir

Heavy rains in Kashmir

Heavy rains derail life in Kashmir Valley and trigger flood threat.

30 Mar 2015
Odd spot for an animal

Odd spot for an animal

A dog in a wash basin, a goat in the back-seat of a car - and more places and situations one may find odd for animals to be in.

30 Mar 2015
Germanwings recovery

Germanwings recovery

Investigators and family converge on the recovery site of crashed Germanwings A320 in the French Alps.

30 Mar 2015
Cricket World Cup 2015 Final

Cricket World Cup 2015 Final

How Australia and New Zealand battled it out.

29 Mar 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes India International Day

India observes India International Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast