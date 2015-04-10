Flooding in Chile
A vehicle partially submerged in dry mud is pictured in an area that was hit by floods at Chanaral town, Chile April 8, 2015. The death toll from heavy rains and flooding that battered Chile last week has risen to 29, with another 150 still missing,...more
A sculpture of a llama is seen among debris in an area that was hit by floods at Chanaral town April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Cooking utensils covered in mud are seen at an area which was hit by floods at Chanaral town April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Muddy bathrooms are seen in an area that was hit by floods at Chanaral town, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Sand from a beach and mud is seen in an area that was hit by floods at Chanaral town, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Abandoned buildings are seen at an area which was hit by the floods at Chanaral town, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A view of a road which was damaged by floods at Chanaral town, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Footsteps and hands print are pictured on dry mud at an area that was hit by floods at Chanaral town, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People remove mud from the streets after flooding at Chanaral town in Chile April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A carrion bird sits on a truck partially submerged in mud and debris in an area that was hit by floods at Chanaral town, April 9, 2015. The graffiti on the truck reads "Revised, USAR (Searching and Rescue Urban Group)". REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Members of the Russian Circus on Ice pose for a group picture during a break, while digging up a trailer to save their belongings, in an area hit by the floods at Chanaral town, Chile, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
The feet of a child are covered in mud on a street which was hit by the floods at Los Loros town, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A view of a muddy room in a flooded warehouse in Los Loros town April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A view of a vineyard covered in waste waters from sewers damaged due to flooding in Los Loros town April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People cross a street at an area which was hit by floods at Chanaral town in Chile April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A vehicle lies partially buried in an area which was hit by floods at Chanaral town in Chile April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A bus lies in a flooded area next to a damaged warehouse (L) at Los Loros town, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A child wades through the mud next to a grave inside the flooded cemetery in Los Loros town, April 7, 2015. The death toll from heavy rains and flooding that battered Chile last week has risen to 29, with another 150 still missing, according to...more
An abandoned house is seen at an area which was hit by the floods at Los Loros town, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A view of a muddy saloon in a flooded warehouse in Los Loros town April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Workers and volunteers remove debris from a street which was hit by the floods at Los Loros town, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A man walks inside a warehouse damaged by flooding in Los Loros town April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Children sit on a goalpost covered with mud on a flooded pitch at Los Loros town, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A view of a damaged street after flooding at Los Loros town April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Soldiers carry bottles of water to a church, which is being used as warehouse, at San Antonio town, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A view of muddy bathrooms in a flooded warehouse in Los Loros town April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A view of a muddy room in a flooded warehouse at an agricultural company in Los Loros town April 7, 2015. The sign reads, "Agrochemicals". REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A goalpost covered with mud is seen on a flooded pitch at Los Loros town, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A child plays in a playground covered with dried mud at San Antonio town, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A tractor travels along a road through an area damaged by floods at San Antonio town, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Supplies for disaster victims are piled inside a church of San Antonio town, which was hit by floods, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A volunteer dressed as a clown jumps over a puddle in a street of San Antonio town, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
The removal of Rhodes
South Africa's University of Cape Town removes a statue of British imperialist Cecil Rhodes to cheers from students, a symbolic move two decades after the end...
Disputes in the South China Sea
China sketched out plans for the islands it is creating in the disputed South China Sea, saying they would be used for military defense as well as to provide...
Toyota's three-wheeled car
Tokyoites will get a chance to zip around town in Toyota's three-wheeled i-Road in a trial aimed at reducing gridlock and pollution.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.