Flooding in Chile
A street is flooded at Chanaral town, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Soldiers board inflatable boats to respond to flooding in Chanaral town, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Vehicles partially submerged in mud are pictured in a flooded area at Chanaral town, March 27, 2015. The death toll in Chile rose to seven after rains battered the north and caused flooding, the government said on Thursday, while 19 others were...more
The main street is covered with debris at Chanaral town, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Locals cross a flooded river at Chanaral town, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Vehicles covered in mud are pictured on a street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Locals carry salvaged items in a flooded area at Chanaral town, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A damaged car covered in mud lies on a street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A woman holds a religious figure covered in mud as she is evacuated from her house at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Locals cross a flooded river at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Locals gather in front of a flooded area at Chanaral town, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Locals walk on a road barrier on a flooded street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A man removes water from his shoe as he sits on a mining truck tyre in Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A damaged car covered in mud lies on a street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Locals gather near a flooded road after heavy rains in Copiapo city, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Locals cross a flooded river at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People are transported on an excavator as they are evacuated from their home at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Navy officers patrol a main street covered with debris at Chanaral town, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A traffic signal is seen on a flooded street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A man holds up his dogs as he leaves his house at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Locals gather near a flooded road after heavy rains in Copiapo city, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A vehicle covered in mud is pictured on a street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Damaged vehicles lie on the shore of a flooded river at Chanaral town, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Locals walk through a flooded street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
An aereal picture of the town of Cha�aral where a Bell-412 helicopter of the Chilean Air Force is pictured rescuing people who were isolated from a severe floods March 26, 2015. REUTERS/FACH/Fuerza Aerea de Chile
Next Slideshows
Earth from above
A bird's eye view of remarkable places on our planet.
Wreckage in the Alps
Images from the French Alps terrain where the Germanwings plane crashed.
Sleeping volcano awakens
Chile's Volcano Villarrica has recently entered a more active phase.
Nigeria votes
Nigeria's citizens go to the polls amid threats of post-election bloodshed and a Boko Haram insurgency.
MORE IN PICTURES
Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus
The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.
North Korea's rockets
Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.
Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall
President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Billboard Music Awards
Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.
Billboard red carpet
Style from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Summer in India
How people deal with sizzling summer season in India.
India at Cannes
Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.