Flooding in China
Rescuers row as they transfer residents with a boat at a flooded area in Guilin, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer
Students are transferred by a forklift through a flooded area at a college in Guilin, Guangxi province.
Paramilitary policemen sweep a flooded street in Guilin, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers pile up sandbags to block flood waters at a flooded village in Yiyang, Hunan province. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers transfer residents with a boat at a flooded area in Guilin, Guangxi province. Torrential rain lashed parts of central and south, with floods forcing hundreds of thousands from their homes. REUTERS/Stringer
A general view shows a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer
People watch the rising water level of the Li River during a flood in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. REUTERS/Stringer
A damaged car is seen under a bridge after a flood in Quanzhou County, in Guilin, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer
A man makes his way with a wooden boat through a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer
Pedestrians and vehicles cross a flooded street during heavy rain in Changsha, Hunan province. CNS/Yang Huafeng via REUTERS
Rescuers evacuate people during a flood in Xinshao county, Hunan province. REUTERS/Stringer
A general view shows a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer
People make their way with boats through a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers evacuate people by boat during a flood in Xinshao county, Hunan province. REUTERS/Stringer
