Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jul 5, 2017 | 12:35am IST

Flooding in China

Rescuers row as they transfer residents with a boat at a flooded area in Guilin, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescuers row as they transfer residents with a boat at a flooded area in Guilin, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Rescuers row as they transfer residents with a boat at a flooded area in Guilin, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 14
Students are transferred by a forklift through a flooded area at a college in Guilin, Guangxi province.

Students are transferred by a forklift through a flooded area at a college in Guilin, Guangxi province.

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Students are transferred by a forklift through a flooded area at a college in Guilin, Guangxi province.
Close
2 / 14
Paramilitary policemen sweep a flooded street in Guilin, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer

Paramilitary policemen sweep a flooded street in Guilin, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Paramilitary policemen sweep a flooded street in Guilin, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 14
Rescuers pile up sandbags to block flood waters at a flooded village in Yiyang, Hunan province. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescuers pile up sandbags to block flood waters at a flooded village in Yiyang, Hunan province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Rescuers pile up sandbags to block flood waters at a flooded village in Yiyang, Hunan province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 14
Rescuers transfer residents with a boat at a flooded area in Guilin, Guangxi province. Torrential rain lashed parts of central and south, with floods forcing hundreds of thousands from their homes. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescuers transfer residents with a boat at a flooded area in Guilin, Guangxi province. Torrential rain lashed parts of central and south, with floods forcing hundreds of thousands from their homes. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Rescuers transfer residents with a boat at a flooded area in Guilin, Guangxi province. Torrential rain lashed parts of central and south, with floods forcing hundreds of thousands from their homes. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 14
A general view shows a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer

A general view shows a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
A general view shows a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 14
People watch the rising water level of the Li River during a flood in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. REUTERS/Stringer

People watch the rising water level of the Li River during a flood in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
People watch the rising water level of the Li River during a flood in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 14
A damaged car is seen under a bridge after a flood in Quanzhou County, in Guilin, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer

A damaged car is seen under a bridge after a flood in Quanzhou County, in Guilin, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
A damaged car is seen under a bridge after a flood in Quanzhou County, in Guilin, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 14
A man makes his way with a wooden boat through a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer

A man makes his way with a wooden boat through a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
A man makes his way with a wooden boat through a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 14
Pedestrians and vehicles cross a flooded street during heavy rain in Changsha, Hunan province. CNS/Yang Huafeng via REUTERS

Pedestrians and vehicles cross a flooded street during heavy rain in Changsha, Hunan province. CNS/Yang Huafeng via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Pedestrians and vehicles cross a flooded street during heavy rain in Changsha, Hunan province. CNS/Yang Huafeng via REUTERS
Close
10 / 14
Rescuers evacuate people during a flood in Xinshao county, Hunan province. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescuers evacuate people during a flood in Xinshao county, Hunan province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Rescuers evacuate people during a flood in Xinshao county, Hunan province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 14
A general view shows a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer

A general view shows a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
A general view shows a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 14
People make their way with boats through a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer

People make their way with boats through a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
People make their way with boats through a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 14
Rescuers evacuate people by boat during a flood in Xinshao county, Hunan province. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescuers evacuate people by boat during a flood in Xinshao county, Hunan province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Rescuers evacuate people by boat during a flood in Xinshao county, Hunan province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Modi in Israel

Modi in Israel

Next Slideshows

Modi in Israel

Modi in Israel

PM Narendra Modi visits Israel, the first Indian PM to do so.

12:10am IST
North Korea tests first ICBM

North Korea tests first ICBM

North Korea said it successfully test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the first time, which flew a trajectory that experts said could...

04 Jul 2017
Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

Inside the U.S.-backed assault to capture the Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria.

04 Jul 2017
Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for Marawi City as government forces fight rebels allied with Islamic State.

03 Jul 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Islamic State fighters battle to hold on to the last few streets under their control in the Old City of Mosul.

Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.

Paris Haute Couture

Paris Haute Couture

Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.

Joey Chestnut wins hot dog contest, again

Joey Chestnut wins hot dog contest, again

Joey Chestnut beats the competition to win the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island for the 10th time.

Modi in Israel

Modi in Israel

PM Narendra Modi visits Israel, the first Indian PM to do so.

Latte art

Latte art

South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin is taking coffee art to the next level, creating miniature imitations of famous paintings on foamy cups of java at his central Seoul cafe.

Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Lunar robots put to test on Mount Etna

Lunar robots put to test on Mount Etna

The rocky, windswept slopes of Europe's most active volcano are a proving ground for robots designed for a future mission to the moon.

Chanel's Parisian dreams

Chanel's Parisian dreams

Karl Lagerfeld goes back to basics, presenting Chanel's haute couture collection under a scaled-down version of the Eiffel Tower inside the Grand Palais.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast