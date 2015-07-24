Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jul 24, 2015 | 7:35pm IST

Flooding in China

A man carries his wife on his back as they make their way with their luggage along a flooded tunnel to catch their train, after heavy rainfall hit Jinhua, Zhejiang province, China, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

A man carries his wife on his back as they make their way with their luggage along a flooded tunnel to catch their train, after heavy rainfall hit Jinhua, Zhejiang province, China, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2015
A man carries his wife on his back as they make their way with their luggage along a flooded tunnel to catch their train, after heavy rainfall hit Jinhua, Zhejiang province, China, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
1 / 11
A man paddles a makeshift boat along a flooded street after heavy rainfall hit Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A man paddles a makeshift boat along a flooded street after heavy rainfall hit Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
A man paddles a makeshift boat along a flooded street after heavy rainfall hit Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 11
A girl clings to her mother as they travel on a flooded street amid heavy rainfall in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A girl clings to her mother as they travel on a flooded street amid heavy rainfall in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
A girl clings to her mother as they travel on a flooded street amid heavy rainfall in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 11
Residents make their way along a fence as they try to cross a flooded street after heavy rainfall hit Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Residents make their way along a fence as they try to cross a flooded street after heavy rainfall hit Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
Residents make their way along a fence as they try to cross a flooded street after heavy rainfall hit Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
4 / 11
Residents paddle a makeshift boat on a flooded street after heavy rainfall hit Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents paddle a makeshift boat on a flooded street after heavy rainfall hit Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
Residents paddle a makeshift boat on a flooded street after heavy rainfall hit Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 11
People swim along a flooded street after a heavy rainfall in Tongren, Guizhou province, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

People swim along a flooded street after a heavy rainfall in Tongren, Guizhou province, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
People swim along a flooded street after a heavy rainfall in Tongren, Guizhou province, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 11
A woman walks past a stranded car as she tries to cross a flooded tunnel after heavy rainfall hit Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

A woman walks past a stranded car as she tries to cross a flooded tunnel after heavy rainfall hit Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
A woman walks past a stranded car as she tries to cross a flooded tunnel after heavy rainfall hit Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
7 / 11
A man rides a improvised bicycle, which can travel through water, at a flooded street after heavy rainfall hit Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

A man rides a improvised bicycle, which can travel through water, at a flooded street after heavy rainfall hit Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
A man rides a improvised bicycle, which can travel through water, at a flooded street after heavy rainfall hit Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
8 / 11
A bus travels along a flooded street as heavy rainfall hit Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A bus travels along a flooded street as heavy rainfall hit Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
A bus travels along a flooded street as heavy rainfall hit Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 11
A man carries a woman on his back as he walks on a flooded street amid heavy rainfall in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

A man carries a woman on his back as he walks on a flooded street amid heavy rainfall in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
A man carries a woman on his back as he walks on a flooded street amid heavy rainfall in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
10 / 11
A man rides his bicycle on a flooded street after heavy rainfall hit Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

A man rides his bicycle on a flooded street after heavy rainfall hit Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
A man rides his bicycle on a flooded street after heavy rainfall hit Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
India This Week

India This Week

Next Slideshows

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

24 Jul 2015
Distant planets

Distant planets

A planet remarkably similar to Earth has been discovered in a "habitable zone" around a distant sun-like star.

24 Jul 2015
Gaza in the dark

Gaza in the dark

Gazans must deal with up to 16 hours of power cuts a day.

24 Jul 2015
On the U.S.-Mexico border

On the U.S.-Mexico border

Illegal immigration is in full focus at the border between Mexico and the United States.

23 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast