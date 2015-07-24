Flooding in China
A man carries his wife on his back as they make their way with their luggage along a flooded tunnel to catch their train, after heavy rainfall hit Jinhua, Zhejiang province, China, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
A man paddles a makeshift boat along a flooded street after heavy rainfall hit Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A girl clings to her mother as they travel on a flooded street amid heavy rainfall in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents make their way along a fence as they try to cross a flooded street after heavy rainfall hit Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Residents paddle a makeshift boat on a flooded street after heavy rainfall hit Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
People swim along a flooded street after a heavy rainfall in Tongren, Guizhou province, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman walks past a stranded car as she tries to cross a flooded tunnel after heavy rainfall hit Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
A man rides a improvised bicycle, which can travel through water, at a flooded street after heavy rainfall hit Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
A bus travels along a flooded street as heavy rainfall hit Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A man carries a woman on his back as he walks on a flooded street amid heavy rainfall in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
A man rides his bicycle on a flooded street after heavy rainfall hit Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Next Slideshows
India This Week
Our best India pictures from this week.
Distant planets
A planet remarkably similar to Earth has been discovered in a "habitable zone" around a distant sun-like star.
Gaza in the dark
Gazans must deal with up to 16 hours of power cuts a day.
On the U.S.-Mexico border
Illegal immigration is in full focus at the border between Mexico and the United States.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.