Flooding in Gaza
A Palestinian boy removes rainwater from his flooded house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian woman inspects her shelter that was flooded during a rainstorm, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man evacuates his children after his house was flooded with rainwater in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian children look at a shelter that was flooded during a rainstorm, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Flooded houses are seen following heavy rain in a neighbourhood in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman asks for help after her house was flooded following heavy rain in a neighbourhood in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man inspects his shelter that was flooded during a rainstorm, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian walks through flood water following heavy rain in a neighbourhood in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian girl is seen through a hole in a wall as she wades through floodwaters following a rainstorm, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boys take cover in the remains of a vehicle during heavy rain in a neighbourhood in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians inspect a flooded house following heavy rain in a neighbourhood in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian walks through flood water following heavy rain in a neighbourhood in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman inspects her shelter that was flooded during a rainstorm, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian walks through flood water following heavy rain in a neighbourhood in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian girl walks outside her family house following heavy rain in a neighbourhood in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Next Slideshows
India this week
Our top India pictures this week.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
U.S. border town built on Mexican produce
Tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and mangoes grown in Mexico flow north through a border checkpoint into Nogales, Arizona, helping to ensure a year-round supply of...
A divided Cyprus
As Britain, Greece and Turkey try to thrash out a security deal for a reunited Cyprus, the island remains divided.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.