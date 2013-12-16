Flooding in Gaza
A Palestinian policeman loyal to Hamas carries a bucket containing food supplies, to be passed to people whose homes were flooded with rainwater, in the northern Gaza Strip, December 15, 2013. More than 5,000 people have been evacuated from...more
A Palestinian policeman loyal to Hamas carries a bucket containing food supplies, to be passed to people whose homes were flooded with rainwater, in the northern Gaza Strip, December 15, 2013. More than 5,000 people have been evacuated from flood-damaged homes in northern Gaza and at least one person killed in what the United Nations called "a disaster area." REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man warms himself by a fire near his house that is flooded with rainwater, in the northern Gaza Strip, December 16, 2013. Israel allowed the entry of 450,000 litres of fuel, paid for by Qatar, into the Gaza Strip on Sunday to enable the...more
A Palestinian man warms himself by a fire near his house that is flooded with rainwater, in the northern Gaza Strip, December 16, 2013. Israel allowed the entry of 450,000 litres of fuel, paid for by Qatar, into the Gaza Strip on Sunday to enable the Palestinian territory's sole power plant to resume operations. Qatar answered an appeal by Gaza's government, led by the Islamist Hamas group, after four days of torrential rains that killed two people and forced the evacuation of more than 5,000 residents from flooded homes, some accessible only by boat. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian civil defence volunteers paddle a boat to evacuate people from their flooded houses in the northern Gaza Strip, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian civil defence volunteers paddle a boat to evacuate people from their flooded houses in the northern Gaza Strip, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Members of Palestinian civil defense ride a boat with water bottles for people whose houses were flooded with rainwater on a stormy day in the northern Gaza Strip, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Members of Palestinian civil defense ride a boat with water bottles for people whose houses were flooded with rainwater on a stormy day in the northern Gaza Strip, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian youth climbs a gate to cross a road flooded with rainwater in the northern Gaza Strip, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian youth climbs a gate to cross a road flooded with rainwater in the northern Gaza Strip, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman dumps out floodwater from her house on a stormy day in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian woman dumps out floodwater from her house on a stormy day in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians take shelter in a school after being evacuated from their flooded homes in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians take shelter in a school after being evacuated from their flooded homes in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian, whose family house is flooded with rainwater, waits to receive food supplies to be retrieved in a basket, in the northern Gaza Strip December 16, 2013. More than 5,000 people have been evacuated from flood-damaged homes in northern...more
A Palestinian, whose family house is flooded with rainwater, waits to receive food supplies to be retrieved in a basket, in the northern Gaza Strip December 16, 2013. More than 5,000 people have been evacuated from flood-damaged homes in northern Gaza and at least one person killed in what the United Nations called "a disaster area". REUTERS/Mohammed Salem (GAZA - Tags: ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY)
Palestinians warm themselves by a fire at a school after being evacuated from their flooded homes in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians warm themselves by a fire at a school after being evacuated from their flooded homes in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A member of the Palestinian civil defence swims to help residents, whose houses were flooded with rainwater, in the northern Gaza Strip, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A member of the Palestinian civil defence swims to help residents, whose houses were flooded with rainwater, in the northern Gaza Strip, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian man, whose house was flooded with rainwater, searches for submerged items in the northern Gaza Strip, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian man, whose house was flooded with rainwater, searches for submerged items in the northern Gaza Strip, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A general view of a neighborhood that is flooded with rainwater is seen in the northern Gaza Strip, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A general view of a neighborhood that is flooded with rainwater is seen in the northern Gaza Strip, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian boy, seen through a damp lens, stands in front of a clothing store that was damaged by a flood after a rainstorm in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian boy, seen through a damp lens, stands in front of a clothing store that was damaged by a flood after a rainstorm in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man calls for help with his children after their house was flooded with rainwater in the northern Gaza Strip, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man calls for help with his children after their house was flooded with rainwater in the northern Gaza Strip, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian policemen loyal to Hamas help a woman after being evacuated from her house in the northern Gaza Strip, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian policemen loyal to Hamas help a woman after being evacuated from her house in the northern Gaza Strip, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man evacuates a woman on a boat after her house was flooded in Gaza City, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man evacuates a woman on a boat after her house was flooded in Gaza City, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A car is seen submerged in floodwaters as a member of the Palestinian civil defense rides a boat after heavy rains in Gaza City, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A car is seen submerged in floodwaters as a member of the Palestinian civil defense rides a boat after heavy rains in Gaza City, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Members of a Palestinian family travel on a boat after being evacuated from their house in the northern Gaza Strip, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Members of a Palestinian family travel on a boat after being evacuated from their house in the northern Gaza Strip, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians ride a donkey cart on a street flooded with rainwater in the northern Gaza Strip, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians ride a donkey cart on a street flooded with rainwater in the northern Gaza Strip, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians travel on a boat after their houses were flooded in Gaza City, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians travel on a boat after their houses were flooded in Gaza City, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian policeman loyal to Hamas carries a girl after evacuating her from her family's flooded house in the northern Gaza Strip, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian policeman loyal to Hamas carries a girl after evacuating her from her family's flooded house in the northern Gaza Strip, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian child sleeps on a mattress at a school, after being evacuated from his house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian child sleeps on a mattress at a school, after being evacuated from his house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Next Slideshows
Fly fishing with veterans
Project Healing Waters teaches U.S. veterans the art of fly fishing, and the serenity that accompanies this art.
Delhi gang rape - A year after
Demonstrators take to the streets to mark the first anniversary of the December 16 gang rape of a 23-year-old physiotherapy student in New Delhi.
Winter in India
The chill of winter grips North India.
Funeral for Mandela
Images from the funeral of Nelson Mandela.
MORE IN PICTURES
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
On the UK campaign trail
On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.
Paquito and me
Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Besieged in rebel-held Douma
An aid convoy of food and medical supplies has reached the besieged Syrian town of Douma for the first time since October.
Chanel's cruise collection
Karl Lagerfeld presents his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris.
Mosul in ruins
Mosul's wrecked roads, bridges and broader economy will take at least five years to repair and need billions of dollars of development that Iraq's government will struggle to afford, officials returning to the battle-scarred city said.