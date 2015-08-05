Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Aug 5, 2015 | 10:05pm IST

Flooding in India

Flood-affected people wade through the flood waters at Howrah district in West Bengal, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Flood-affected people wade through the flood waters at Howrah district in West Bengal, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Flood-affected people wade through the flood waters at Howrah district in West Bengal, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
1 / 30
Flood-affected people crowd as they wait for relief supplies at Howrah district in West Bengal, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Flood-affected people crowd as they wait for relief supplies at Howrah district in West Bengal, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Flood-affected people crowd as they wait for relief supplies at Howrah district in West Bengal, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
2 / 30
People wade through the flood waters at Howrah district in West Bengal, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

People wade through the flood waters at Howrah district in West Bengal, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
People wade through the flood waters at Howrah district in West Bengal, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
3 / 30
Flood-affected people stand in a queue as they wait for relief supplies at Howrah district in West Bengal, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Flood-affected people stand in a queue as they wait for relief supplies at Howrah district in West Bengal, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Flood-affected people stand in a queue as they wait for relief supplies at Howrah district in West Bengal, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
4 / 30
Volunteers transport relief supplies on a motor rickshaw through the flood waters at Howrah district in West Bengal, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Volunteers transport relief supplies on a motor rickshaw through the flood waters at Howrah district in West Bengal, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Volunteers transport relief supplies on a motor rickshaw through the flood waters at Howrah district in West Bengal, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
5 / 30
Flood-affected people sit on a broken embankment of a road damaged by the flood waters as they wait for relief supplies at Howrah district in West Bengal, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Flood-affected people sit on a broken embankment of a road damaged by the flood waters as they wait for relief supplies at Howrah district in West Bengal, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Flood-affected people sit on a broken embankment of a road damaged by the flood waters as they wait for relief supplies at Howrah district in West Bengal, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
6 / 30
Flood-affected people wade through a flooded street at West Midnapore district in West Bengal, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Flood-affected people wade through a flooded street at West Midnapore district in West Bengal, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Flood-affected people wade through a flooded street at West Midnapore district in West Bengal, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
7 / 30
Flood-affected people carry their belongings as they move to safer grounds along a flooded street at West Midnapore district in West Bengal, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Flood-affected people carry their belongings as they move to safer grounds along a flooded street at West Midnapore district in West Bengal, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Flood-affected people carry their belongings as they move to safer grounds along a flooded street at West Midnapore district in West Bengal, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
8 / 30
Flood-affected people use a boat as they move to safer grounds along a flooded street at West Midnapore district in West Bengal, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Flood-affected people use a boat as they move to safer grounds along a flooded street at West Midnapore district in West Bengal, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Flood-affected people use a boat as they move to safer grounds along a flooded street at West Midnapore district in West Bengal, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
9 / 30
Flood-affected people carry their belongings as they move to safer grounds along a flooded street at West Midnapore district in West Bengal, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Flood-affected people carry their belongings as they move to safer grounds along a flooded street at West Midnapore district in West Bengal, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Flood-affected people carry their belongings as they move to safer grounds along a flooded street at West Midnapore district in West Bengal, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
10 / 30
Flood-affected people carry empty containers to collect drinking water as they wade through a flooded street at West Midnapore district in West Bengal, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Flood-affected people carry empty containers to collect drinking water as they wade through a flooded street at West Midnapore district in West Bengal, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Flood-affected people carry empty containers to collect drinking water as they wade through a flooded street at West Midnapore district in West Bengal, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
11 / 30
Flood-affected people use a tyre tube as they move to safer grounds through the flood waters at West Midnapore district in West Bengal, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Flood-affected people use a tyre tube as they move to safer grounds through the flood waters at West Midnapore district in West Bengal, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Flood-affected people use a tyre tube as they move to safer grounds through the flood waters at West Midnapore district in West Bengal, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
12 / 30
Flood-affected people use a temporary raft as they move to safer grounds through the flood waters at West Midnapore district in West Bengal, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Flood-affected people use a temporary raft as they move to safer grounds through the flood waters at West Midnapore district in West Bengal, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Flood-affected people use a temporary raft as they move to safer grounds through the flood waters at West Midnapore district in West Bengal, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
13 / 30
Villagers walk on a railway track that was damaged after heavy monsoon rains near Patdi village in Gujarat, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Villagers walk on a railway track that was damaged after heavy monsoon rains near Patdi village in Gujarat, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Villagers walk on a railway track that was damaged after heavy monsoon rains near Patdi village in Gujarat, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
14 / 30
A vendor adjusts a wooden stool at her flooded roadside stall selling vermilion after heavy monsoon rains in the eastern India caused the rise in water levels of river Ganga and its tributaries in Kolkata, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A vendor adjusts a wooden stool at her flooded roadside stall selling vermilion after heavy monsoon rains in the eastern India caused the rise in water levels of river Ganga and its tributaries in Kolkata, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
A vendor adjusts a wooden stool at her flooded roadside stall selling vermilion after heavy monsoon rains in the eastern India caused the rise in water levels of river Ganga and its tributaries in Kolkata, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
15 / 30
Boys play on a floating tub in a flooded road after heavy monsoon rains in the eastern India caused the rise in water levels of river Ganga and its tributaries in Kolkata, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Boys play on a floating tub in a flooded road after heavy monsoon rains in the eastern India caused the rise in water levels of river Ganga and its tributaries in Kolkata, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Boys play on a floating tub in a flooded road after heavy monsoon rains in the eastern India caused the rise in water levels of river Ganga and its tributaries in Kolkata, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
16 / 30
Local residents sleep inside a flooded hut after heavy monsoon rains in the eastern India caused the rise in water levels of river Ganga and its tributaries in Kolkata, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Local residents sleep inside a flooded hut after heavy monsoon rains in the eastern India caused the rise in water levels of river Ganga and its tributaries in Kolkata, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Local residents sleep inside a flooded hut after heavy monsoon rains in the eastern India caused the rise in water levels of river Ganga and its tributaries in Kolkata, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
17 / 30
A man transports his daughters from their school on a bicycle through a flooded road after heavy monsoon rains in the eastern India caused the rise in water levels of river Ganga and its tributaries in Kolkata, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man transports his daughters from their school on a bicycle through a flooded road after heavy monsoon rains in the eastern India caused the rise in water levels of river Ganga and its tributaries in Kolkata, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De...more

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
A man transports his daughters from their school on a bicycle through a flooded road after heavy monsoon rains in the eastern India caused the rise in water levels of river Ganga and its tributaries in Kolkata, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
18 / 30
A shopkeeper weighs vegetables inside his flooded shop as it rains in Kolkata, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A shopkeeper weighs vegetables inside his flooded shop as it rains in Kolkata, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
A shopkeeper weighs vegetables inside his flooded shop as it rains in Kolkata, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
19 / 30
People wade through the waters of flooded national highway on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

People wade through the waters of flooded national highway on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
People wade through the waters of flooded national highway on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
20 / 30
Vehicles move through the damaged national highway after heavy rains on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Vehicles move through the damaged national highway after heavy rains on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Vehicles move through the damaged national highway after heavy rains on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
21 / 30
People prepare to cross the damaged national highway after heavy rains on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

People prepare to cross the damaged national highway after heavy rains on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
People prepare to cross the damaged national highway after heavy rains on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
22 / 30
A municipal worker fumigates submerged huts situated in the flooded banks of river Sabarmati after heavy monsoon rains caused the rise in water levels, in Ahmedabad, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A municipal worker fumigates submerged huts situated in the flooded banks of river Sabarmati after heavy monsoon rains caused the rise in water levels, in Ahmedabad, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A municipal worker fumigates submerged huts situated in the flooded banks of river Sabarmati after heavy monsoon rains caused the rise in water levels, in Ahmedabad, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
23 / 30
Men ride on a motorcycle through a flooded road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Men ride on a motorcycle through a flooded road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Men ride on a motorcycle through a flooded road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
24 / 30
Hindu priests pull a chain of wooden beds which are tied through the flooded banks of river Ganga after heavy monsoon rains caused the rise in water levels, in Allahabad, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Hindu priests pull a chain of wooden beds which are tied through the flooded banks of river Ganga after heavy monsoon rains caused the rise in water levels, in Allahabad, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
Hindu priests pull a chain of wooden beds which are tied through the flooded banks of river Ganga after heavy monsoon rains caused the rise in water levels, in Allahabad, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
25 / 30
A shopkeeper uses a horse cart to transport his belongings from the flooded banks of river Ganga after heavy monsoon rains caused the rise in water levels, in Allahabad, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A shopkeeper uses a horse cart to transport his belongings from the flooded banks of river Ganga after heavy monsoon rains caused the rise in water levels, in Allahabad, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
A shopkeeper uses a horse cart to transport his belongings from the flooded banks of river Ganga after heavy monsoon rains caused the rise in water levels, in Allahabad, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
26 / 30
Men push their bicycles through the flooded banks of the river Ganges after heavy rains in Allahabad, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Men push their bicycles through the flooded banks of the river Ganges after heavy rains in Allahabad, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Men push their bicycles through the flooded banks of the river Ganges after heavy rains in Allahabad, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
27 / 30
A rickshaw puller transports a commuter through a flooded road after heavy rainfall in Mathura, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/K. K. Arora

A rickshaw puller transports a commuter through a flooded road after heavy rainfall in Mathura, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/K. K. Arora

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
A rickshaw puller transports a commuter through a flooded road after heavy rainfall in Mathura, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/K. K. Arora
28 / 30
Book sellers wait for customers inside their flooded shops after heavy rainfall in Kolkata, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Book sellers wait for customers inside their flooded shops after heavy rainfall in Kolkata, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
Book sellers wait for customers inside their flooded shops after heavy rainfall in Kolkata, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
29 / 30
A mother rests with her child on a table in front of a closed shop in a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Kolkata, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A mother rests with her child on a table in front of a closed shop in a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Kolkata, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
A mother rests with her child on a table in front of a closed shop in a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Kolkata, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
30 / 30
