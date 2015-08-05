Flooding in India
Flood-affected people wade through the flood waters at Howrah district in West Bengal, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Flood-affected people crowd as they wait for relief supplies at Howrah district in West Bengal, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People wade through the flood waters at Howrah district in West Bengal, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Flood-affected people stand in a queue as they wait for relief supplies at Howrah district in West Bengal, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Volunteers transport relief supplies on a motor rickshaw through the flood waters at Howrah district in West Bengal, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Flood-affected people sit on a broken embankment of a road damaged by the flood waters as they wait for relief supplies at Howrah district in West Bengal, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Flood-affected people wade through a flooded street at West Midnapore district in West Bengal, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Flood-affected people carry their belongings as they move to safer grounds along a flooded street at West Midnapore district in West Bengal, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Flood-affected people use a boat as they move to safer grounds along a flooded street at West Midnapore district in West Bengal, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Flood-affected people carry their belongings as they move to safer grounds along a flooded street at West Midnapore district in West Bengal, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Flood-affected people carry empty containers to collect drinking water as they wade through a flooded street at West Midnapore district in West Bengal, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Flood-affected people use a tyre tube as they move to safer grounds through the flood waters at West Midnapore district in West Bengal, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Flood-affected people use a temporary raft as they move to safer grounds through the flood waters at West Midnapore district in West Bengal, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Villagers walk on a railway track that was damaged after heavy monsoon rains near Patdi village in Gujarat, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A vendor adjusts a wooden stool at her flooded roadside stall selling vermilion after heavy monsoon rains in the eastern India caused the rise in water levels of river Ganga and its tributaries in Kolkata, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Boys play on a floating tub in a flooded road after heavy monsoon rains in the eastern India caused the rise in water levels of river Ganga and its tributaries in Kolkata, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Local residents sleep inside a flooded hut after heavy monsoon rains in the eastern India caused the rise in water levels of river Ganga and its tributaries in Kolkata, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man transports his daughters from their school on a bicycle through a flooded road after heavy monsoon rains in the eastern India caused the rise in water levels of river Ganga and its tributaries in Kolkata, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De...more
A shopkeeper weighs vegetables inside his flooded shop as it rains in Kolkata, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People wade through the waters of flooded national highway on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Vehicles move through the damaged national highway after heavy rains on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People prepare to cross the damaged national highway after heavy rains on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A municipal worker fumigates submerged huts situated in the flooded banks of river Sabarmati after heavy monsoon rains caused the rise in water levels, in Ahmedabad, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Men ride on a motorcycle through a flooded road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu priests pull a chain of wooden beds which are tied through the flooded banks of river Ganga after heavy monsoon rains caused the rise in water levels, in Allahabad, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A shopkeeper uses a horse cart to transport his belongings from the flooded banks of river Ganga after heavy monsoon rains caused the rise in water levels, in Allahabad, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Men push their bicycles through the flooded banks of the river Ganges after heavy rains in Allahabad, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A rickshaw puller transports a commuter through a flooded road after heavy rainfall in Mathura, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/K. K. Arora
Book sellers wait for customers inside their flooded shops after heavy rainfall in Kolkata, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A mother rests with her child on a table in front of a closed shop in a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Kolkata, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
