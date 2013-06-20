Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jun 20, 2013 | 7:30pm IST

Flooding in India

<p>A submerged statue of the Hindu Lord Shiva stands amid the flooded waters of river Ganges at Rishikesh in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A submerged statue of the Hindu Lord Shiva stands amid the flooded waters of river Ganges at Rishikesh in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A submerged statue of the Hindu Lord Shiva stands amid the flooded waters of river Ganges at Rishikesh in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 23
<p>A man swims in the flooded waters of river Yamuna to retrieve floating watermelons in New Delhi, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A man swims in the flooded waters of river Yamuna to retrieve floating watermelons in New Delhi, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A man swims in the flooded waters of river Yamuna to retrieve floating watermelons in New Delhi, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
2 / 23
<p>A boy sits on a ladder next to his flooded house with the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A boy sits on a ladder next to his flooded house with the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A boy sits on a ladder next to his flooded house with the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
3 / 23
<p>A man wades through a flooded alley at a shopping arcade after heavy monsoon rains caused the rise in waters of Yamuna river in New Delhi, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A man wades through a flooded alley at a shopping arcade after heavy monsoon rains caused the rise in waters of Yamuna river in New Delhi, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A man wades through a flooded alley at a shopping arcade after heavy monsoon rains caused the rise in waters of Yamuna river in New Delhi, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
4 / 23
<p>A resident carries his belongings through an alley flooded with the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A resident carries his belongings through an alley flooded with the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A resident carries his belongings through an alley flooded with the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
5 / 23
<p>Girls wade through a flooded alley at a shopping arcade after heavy monsoon rains caused the rise in waters of Yamuna river in New Delhi, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Girls wade through a flooded alley at a shopping arcade after heavy monsoon rains caused the rise in waters of Yamuna river in New Delhi, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Girls wade through a flooded alley at a shopping arcade after heavy monsoon rains caused the rise in waters of Yamuna river in New Delhi, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
6 / 23
<p>A child stands atop a bench while watches the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A child stands atop a bench while watches the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A child stands atop a bench while watches the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
7 / 23
<p>A woman carries vegetables as she walks though a flooded street during monsoon rains in Mumbai, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A woman carries vegetables as she walks though a flooded street during monsoon rains in Mumbai, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A woman carries vegetables as she walks though a flooded street during monsoon rains in Mumbai, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
8 / 23
<p>People hold nets to catch floating watermelons in the flooded waters of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

People hold nets to catch floating watermelons in the flooded waters of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Thursday, June 20, 2013

People hold nets to catch floating watermelons in the flooded waters of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
9 / 23
<p>A child watches while standing on the doorstep of her house next to a flooded alley due to rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 18, 2013. . REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A child watches while standing on the doorstep of her house next to a flooded alley due to rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 18, 2013. . REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A child watches while standing on the doorstep of her house next to a flooded alley due to rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 18, 2013. . REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
10 / 23
<p>A man pushes his bicycle though a flooded street during monsoon rains in Mumbai, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A man pushes his bicycle though a flooded street during monsoon rains in Mumbai, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A man pushes his bicycle though a flooded street during monsoon rains in Mumbai, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
11 / 23
<p>A stranded mouse rests on a stick next to the rising waters of river Yamuna in New Delhi, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A stranded mouse rests on a stick next to the rising waters of river Yamuna in New Delhi, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A stranded mouse rests on a stick next to the rising waters of river Yamuna in New Delhi, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
12 / 23
<p>Vehicles are submerged in the rising waters of river Yamuna in New Delhi, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Vehicles are submerged in the rising waters of river Yamuna in New Delhi, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Vehicles are submerged in the rising waters of river Yamuna in New Delhi, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
13 / 23
<p>Residents wade through an alley flooded with the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Residents wade through an alley flooded with the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Residents wade through an alley flooded with the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
14 / 23
<p>A crow sits over the floating bushes in the flooded waters of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A crow sits over the floating bushes in the flooded waters of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A crow sits over the floating bushes in the flooded waters of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
15 / 23
<p>People carry oil lamps as they pray for the flood victims in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, outside a temple in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

People carry oil lamps as they pray for the flood victims in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, outside a temple in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Thursday, June 20, 2013

People carry oil lamps as they pray for the flood victims in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, outside a temple in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
16 / 23
<p>A woman walks through a flooded street as as a four-wheel drive vehicle passes her during monsoon rains in Mumbai, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A woman walks through a flooded street as as a four-wheel drive vehicle passes her during monsoon rains in Mumbai, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A woman walks through a flooded street as as a four-wheel drive vehicle passes her during monsoon rains in Mumbai, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
17 / 23
<p>A man unlocks the door of his flooded house as other residents watch after a rise in the water level of river Yamuna in New Delhi, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A man unlocks the door of his flooded house as other residents watch after a rise in the water level of river Yamuna in New Delhi, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A man unlocks the door of his flooded house as other residents watch after a rise in the water level of river Yamuna in New Delhi, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
18 / 23
<p>A man ferries his boat after retrieving floating watermelons from the flooded waters of river Yamuna in New Delhi, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A man ferries his boat after retrieving floating watermelons from the flooded waters of river Yamuna in New Delhi, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A man ferries his boat after retrieving floating watermelons from the flooded waters of river Yamuna in New Delhi, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
19 / 23
<p>Residents carry their belongings through an alley flooded with the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Residents carry their belongings through an alley flooded with the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Residents carry their belongings through an alley flooded with the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
20 / 23
<p>Residents take out their personal belongings from houses submerged in sand due to floods in Srinagar in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Residents take out their personal belongings from houses submerged in sand due to floods in Srinagar in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Residents take out their personal belongings from houses submerged in sand due to floods in Srinagar in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
21 / 23
<p>Indian army soldiers rescue stranded villagers in a boat after floods triggered by heavy rains at Odhri village in Yamunanagar district of the northern Indian state of Haryana, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Indian army soldiers rescue stranded villagers in a boat after floods triggered by heavy rains at Odhri village in Yamunanagar district of the northern Indian state of Haryana, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Indian army soldiers rescue stranded villagers in a boat after floods triggered by heavy rains at Odhri village in Yamunanagar district of the northern Indian state of Haryana, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
22 / 23
<p>Commuters push their bicycles through a flooded road after heavy monsoon rains caused the rise in waters of Yamuna river in New Delhi, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Commuters push their bicycles through a flooded road after heavy monsoon rains caused the rise in waters of Yamuna river in New Delhi, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Commuters push their bicycles through a flooded road after heavy monsoon rains caused the rise in waters of Yamuna river in New Delhi, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Champions Trophy semi-final: India vs Sri Lanka

Champions Trophy semi-final: India vs Sri Lanka

Next Slideshows

Champions Trophy semi-final: India vs Sri Lanka

Champions Trophy semi-final: India vs Sri Lanka

India fights Sri Lanka at Cardiff Wales Stadium, Wales for a berth in the final.

20 Jun 2013
Who has nukes?

Who has nukes?

The countries in the world's nuclear club.

20 Jun 2013
Somali rebels attack UN base

Somali rebels attack UN base

A suicide bomber and gunmen attack the United Nations compound in Mogadishu.

19 Jun 2013
Horsing Around

Horsing Around

Snapshots of horses on different courses.

19 Jun 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures