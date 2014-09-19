Edition:
Flooding in Manila

A boy plays at a flooded street in front of a passing bus as tropical storm Fung-Wong battered the Philippine capital Manila September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Friday, September 19, 2014
Flood victims are evacuated in a rescue boat after their homes were swamped by heavy flooding in Marikina, Metro Manila September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Soldiers wait for a tow truck with their stalled military rescue vehicle along a flooded road as tropical storm Fung-Wong battered the Philippine capital Manila September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Flood victims use electronic devices as they rest at an evacuation center after their homes were inundated as Tropical storm Fung-Wong battered the Philippine capital Manila September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Residents wade through a flooded street during Tropical storm Fung-Wong in Pasay city, metro Manila September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Children, playing along a flooded road, react to waves caused by a passing bus as tropical storm Fung-Wong battered the Philippine capital Manila September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Stranded passengers ride on a truck to cross a flooded street after tropical storm Fung-Wong battered metro Manila September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

People wait to be rescued as they stand on the roof of their homes as tropical storm Fung-Wong battered the Philippine capital Manila September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A woman uses her mobile phone at an evacuation center for flood victims as tropical storm Fung-Wong battered the Philippine capital Manila September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A resident uses a makeshift floater as he wades through a flooded street in Marikina, metro Manila, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Children play in a flooded area after tropical storm Fung-Wong battered metro Manila September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Flood victims queue to register their names inside an evacuation center after tropical storm Fung-Wong battered metro Manila September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Rescue workers and police officers maneuver a boat to rescue residents wading through floodwaters as tropical storm Fung-Wong battered the Philippine capital Manila September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Rescuers wade through a flooded area next to a traffic advisory sign after tropical storm Fung-Wong battered metro Manila September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Flood victims wave to a rescue boat as they wade chest deep, through a flooded road in Marikina, metro Manila, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Residents are transported on an improvised cart along a flooded road as tropical storm Fung-Wong battered the Philippine capital Manila September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

People are evacuated on rescue boats after their homes were swamped by heavy flooding in Marikina, metro Manila, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A boy swims in a flooded area after tropical storm Fung-Wong battered metro Manila September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Residents look out from their shanties during Tropical storm Fung-Wong in Pasay city, metro Manila September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A man eats by the light of his mobile phone at an evacuation center for flood victims as tropical storm Fung-Wong battered the Philippine capital Manila September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

