Fri Sep 20, 2013

Flooding in Mexico

<p>A car lies partially submerged in floodwater at the golf course of a hotel in the flooded Mexican beach resort of Acapulco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

A car lies partially submerged in floodwater at the golf course of a hotel in the flooded Mexican beach resort of Acapulco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Friday, September 20, 2013

A car lies partially submerged in floodwater at the golf course of a hotel in the flooded Mexican beach resort of Acapulco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

<p>A woman, who lost her daughter in a mudslide, is comforted by a resident near the village of El Paraiso, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

A woman, who lost her daughter in a mudslide, is comforted by a resident near the village of El Paraiso, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Friday, September 20, 2013

A woman, who lost her daughter in a mudslide, is comforted by a resident near the village of El Paraiso, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

<p>Soldiers work at the site of a mudslide in the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Soldiers work at the site of a mudslide in the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Friday, September 20, 2013

Soldiers work at the site of a mudslide in the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

<p>A man stands on a roof as floodwaters engulf houses and parked cars at a neighbourhood in Culiacan September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fidel Martinez</p>

A man stands on a roof as floodwaters engulf houses and parked cars at a neighbourhood in Culiacan September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fidel Martinez

Friday, September 20, 2013

A man stands on a roof as floodwaters engulf houses and parked cars at a neighbourhood in Culiacan September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fidel Martinez

<p>A man carries carps he fished from the pond of a hotel's golf course in the flooded Mexican beach resort of Acapulco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

A man carries carps he fished from the pond of a hotel's golf course in the flooded Mexican beach resort of Acapulco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Friday, September 20, 2013

A man carries carps he fished from the pond of a hotel's golf course in the flooded Mexican beach resort of Acapulco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

<p>A woman reacts after receiving food ration along with others in Acapulco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

A woman reacts after receiving food ration along with others in Acapulco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Friday, September 20, 2013

A woman reacts after receiving food ration along with others in Acapulco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

<p>A man uses a surfboard to cross a flooded street in Acapulco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia</p>

A man uses a surfboard to cross a flooded street in Acapulco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia

Friday, September 20, 2013

A man uses a surfboard to cross a flooded street in Acapulco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia

<p>People stand near a collapsed road in Acapulco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

People stand near a collapsed road in Acapulco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Friday, September 20, 2013

People stand near a collapsed road in Acapulco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

<p>An aerial view of a flooded neighbourhood is seen in Acapulco, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An aerial view of a flooded neighbourhood is seen in Acapulco, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 20, 2013

An aerial view of a flooded neighbourhood is seen in Acapulco, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Tourists camp out at a convention centre before being airlifted out of Acapulco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Tourists camp out at a convention centre before being airlifted out of Acapulco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Friday, September 20, 2013

Tourists camp out at a convention centre before being airlifted out of Acapulco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

<p>A truck is driven through a flooded tarmac at the airport in Acapulco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

A truck is driven through a flooded tarmac at the airport in Acapulco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Friday, September 20, 2013

A truck is driven through a flooded tarmac at the airport in Acapulco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

<p>A soldier stands in a flooded neighbourhood in Acapulco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

A soldier stands in a flooded neighbourhood in Acapulco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Friday, September 20, 2013

A soldier stands in a flooded neighbourhood in Acapulco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

<p>Tourists camp out at a convention centre before being airlifted out of Acapulco, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Tourists camp out at a convention centre before being airlifted out of Acapulco, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Friday, September 20, 2013

Tourists camp out at a convention centre before being airlifted out of Acapulco, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

<p>Soldiers hand out water to residents in Acapulco, September 18, 2013.. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Soldiers hand out water to residents in Acapulco, September 18, 2013.. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Friday, September 20, 2013

Soldiers hand out water to residents in Acapulco, September 18, 2013.. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

<p>Residents receive food rations handed out by the military in Acapulco, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Residents receive food rations handed out by the military in Acapulco, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Friday, September 20, 2013

Residents receive food rations handed out by the military in Acapulco, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

<p>A truck is driven through a flooded tarmac at the airport in Acapulco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

A truck is driven through a flooded tarmac at the airport in Acapulco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Friday, September 20, 2013

A truck is driven through a flooded tarmac at the airport in Acapulco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

<p>An aerial view of a flooded neighbourhood is seen in Acapulco September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An aerial view of a flooded neighbourhood is seen in Acapulco September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 20, 2013

An aerial view of a flooded neighbourhood is seen in Acapulco September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>People carry looted goods as they walk through a flooded street in Acapulco, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia</p>

People carry looted goods as they walk through a flooded street in Acapulco, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia

Friday, September 20, 2013

People carry looted goods as they walk through a flooded street in Acapulco, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia

<p>People walk through a flooded street while carrying goods from a shopping centre in Acapulco, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People walk through a flooded street while carrying goods from a shopping centre in Acapulco, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 20, 2013

People walk through a flooded street while carrying goods from a shopping centre in Acapulco, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>People wait as a helicopter lands on a collapsed road in Coyuca de Benitez, about 35 km (22 miles) from Acapulco, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People wait as a helicopter lands on a collapsed road in Coyuca de Benitez, about 35 km (22 miles) from Acapulco, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 20, 2013

People wait as a helicopter lands on a collapsed road in Coyuca de Benitez, about 35 km (22 miles) from Acapulco, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A dead pig lies among debris on a beach in Acapulco, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia</p>

A dead pig lies among debris on a beach in Acapulco, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia

Friday, September 20, 2013

A dead pig lies among debris on a beach in Acapulco, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia

<p>A woman carries a child while walking through a flooded neighbourhood in Acapulco, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia</p>

A woman carries a child while walking through a flooded neighbourhood in Acapulco, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia

Friday, September 20, 2013

A woman carries a child while walking through a flooded neighbourhood in Acapulco, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia

<p>People walk through a flooded street while carrying goods from a shopping centre in Acapulco September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People walk through a flooded street while carrying goods from a shopping centre in Acapulco September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 20, 2013

People walk through a flooded street while carrying goods from a shopping centre in Acapulco September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Soldiers check the trolleys of people coming from a shopping centre in Acapulco September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Soldiers check the trolleys of people coming from a shopping centre in Acapulco September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 20, 2013

Soldiers check the trolleys of people coming from a shopping centre in Acapulco September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>People walk through flooded streets in Acapulco, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia</p>

People walk through flooded streets in Acapulco, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia

Friday, September 20, 2013

People walk through flooded streets in Acapulco, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia

<p>A woman washes dishes near a house collapsed by rains in San Cristobal Sola de Vega in Oaxaca state, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata</p>

A woman washes dishes near a house collapsed by rains in San Cristobal Sola de Vega in Oaxaca state, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Friday, September 20, 2013

A woman washes dishes near a house collapsed by rains in San Cristobal Sola de Vega in Oaxaca state, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

<p>People get out of their cars and gather near a portion of the road collapsed by heavy rains in San Cristobal Sola de Vega in Oaxaca state, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata</p>

People get out of their cars and gather near a portion of the road collapsed by heavy rains in San Cristobal Sola de Vega in Oaxaca state, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Friday, September 20, 2013

People get out of their cars and gather near a portion of the road collapsed by heavy rains in San Cristobal Sola de Vega in Oaxaca state, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

<p>Luis holds a dead fish he found in the patio of his house after a nearby river overflowed its banks due to heavy rains in San Cristobal Sola de Vega in Oaxaca state, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata</p>

Luis holds a dead fish he found in the patio of his house after a nearby river overflowed its banks due to heavy rains in San Cristobal Sola de Vega in Oaxaca state, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Friday, September 20, 2013

Luis holds a dead fish he found in the patio of his house after a nearby river overflowed its banks due to heavy rains in San Cristobal Sola de Vega in Oaxaca state, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

<p>Pictures hang on a wall stained with watermarks showing the level floodwaters rose to, inside a house in San Cristobal Sola de Vega in Oaxaca state, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata</p>

Pictures hang on a wall stained with watermarks showing the level floodwaters rose to, inside a house in San Cristobal Sola de Vega in Oaxaca state, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Friday, September 20, 2013

Pictures hang on a wall stained with watermarks showing the level floodwaters rose to, inside a house in San Cristobal Sola de Vega in Oaxaca state, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

<p>People carry their belongings as they evacuate from a flooded neighborhood in Acapulco, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia</p>

People carry their belongings as they evacuate from a flooded neighborhood in Acapulco, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia

Friday, September 20, 2013

People carry their belongings as they evacuate from a flooded neighborhood in Acapulco, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia

<p>A boy stands in a neighborhood where several people were killed after a house collapsed in a landslide caused by heavy rains in Acapulco, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia</p>

A boy stands in a neighborhood where several people were killed after a house collapsed in a landslide caused by heavy rains in Acapulco, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia

Friday, September 20, 2013

A boy stands in a neighborhood where several people were killed after a house collapsed in a landslide caused by heavy rains in Acapulco, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia

<p>People walk through a flooded street in Acapulco, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia</p>

People walk through a flooded street in Acapulco, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia

Friday, September 20, 2013

People walk through a flooded street in Acapulco, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia

<p>Waves flood a beach in Acapulco, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia</p>

Waves flood a beach in Acapulco, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia

Friday, September 20, 2013

Waves flood a beach in Acapulco, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia

<p>A stranded bus is seen as cars make their way through a flooded street in Acapulco, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia</p>

A stranded bus is seen as cars make their way through a flooded street in Acapulco, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia

Friday, September 20, 2013

A stranded bus is seen as cars make their way through a flooded street in Acapulco, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia

<p>A car sits in a flooded street as people make their way through in Acapulco, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia</p>

A car sits in a flooded street as people make their way through in Acapulco, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia

Friday, September 20, 2013

A car sits in a flooded street as people make their way through in Acapulco, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia

Pictures