Flooding in Mexico
A car lies partially submerged in floodwater at the golf course of a hotel in the flooded Mexican beach resort of Acapulco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A woman, who lost her daughter in a mudslide, is comforted by a resident near the village of El Paraiso, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Soldiers work at the site of a mudslide in the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A man stands on a roof as floodwaters engulf houses and parked cars at a neighbourhood in Culiacan September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fidel Martinez
A man carries carps he fished from the pond of a hotel's golf course in the flooded Mexican beach resort of Acapulco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A woman reacts after receiving food ration along with others in Acapulco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A man uses a surfboard to cross a flooded street in Acapulco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia
People stand near a collapsed road in Acapulco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
An aerial view of a flooded neighbourhood is seen in Acapulco, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Tourists camp out at a convention centre before being airlifted out of Acapulco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A truck is driven through a flooded tarmac at the airport in Acapulco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A soldier stands in a flooded neighbourhood in Acapulco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Tourists camp out at a convention centre before being airlifted out of Acapulco, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Soldiers hand out water to residents in Acapulco, September 18, 2013.. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Residents receive food rations handed out by the military in Acapulco, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A truck is driven through a flooded tarmac at the airport in Acapulco September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
An aerial view of a flooded neighbourhood is seen in Acapulco September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People carry looted goods as they walk through a flooded street in Acapulco, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia
People walk through a flooded street while carrying goods from a shopping centre in Acapulco, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People wait as a helicopter lands on a collapsed road in Coyuca de Benitez, about 35 km (22 miles) from Acapulco, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A dead pig lies among debris on a beach in Acapulco, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia
A woman carries a child while walking through a flooded neighbourhood in Acapulco, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia
People walk through a flooded street while carrying goods from a shopping centre in Acapulco September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers check the trolleys of people coming from a shopping centre in Acapulco September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People walk through flooded streets in Acapulco, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia
A woman washes dishes near a house collapsed by rains in San Cristobal Sola de Vega in Oaxaca state, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata
People get out of their cars and gather near a portion of the road collapsed by heavy rains in San Cristobal Sola de Vega in Oaxaca state, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata
Luis holds a dead fish he found in the patio of his house after a nearby river overflowed its banks due to heavy rains in San Cristobal Sola de Vega in Oaxaca state, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata
Pictures hang on a wall stained with watermarks showing the level floodwaters rose to, inside a house in San Cristobal Sola de Vega in Oaxaca state, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata
People carry their belongings as they evacuate from a flooded neighborhood in Acapulco, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia
A boy stands in a neighborhood where several people were killed after a house collapsed in a landslide caused by heavy rains in Acapulco, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia
People walk through a flooded street in Acapulco, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia
Waves flood a beach in Acapulco, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia
A stranded bus is seen as cars make their way through a flooded street in Acapulco, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia
A car sits in a flooded street as people make their way through in Acapulco, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia
