Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Dec 28, 2015 | 8:35pm IST

Flooding in northern England

Emergency services navigate a flooded street in York, northern England, December 27, 2015. British soldiers helped evacuate hundreds of people from rising floodwaters in the historic city of York, after heavy rainfall inundated towns and cities across northern England. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Emergency services navigate a flooded street in York, northern England, December 27, 2015. British soldiers helped evacuate hundreds of people from rising floodwaters in the historic city of York, after heavy rainfall inundated towns and cities...more

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
Emergency services navigate a flooded street in York, northern England, December 27, 2015. British soldiers helped evacuate hundreds of people from rising floodwaters in the historic city of York, after heavy rainfall inundated towns and cities across northern England. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
1 / 20
Soldiers and volunteers fill sand bags to assist with flood relief in York, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Soldiers and volunteers fill sand bags to assist with flood relief in York, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
Soldiers and volunteers fill sand bags to assist with flood relief in York, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
2 / 20
A woman looks out of a flooded property in York City Centre, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

A woman looks out of a flooded property in York City Centre, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
A woman looks out of a flooded property in York City Centre, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
3 / 20
Members of the emergency services ride a boat through floodwater on a residential street in York after the river Ouse burst its banks, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Members of the emergency services ride a boat through floodwater on a residential street in York after the river Ouse burst its banks, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
Members of the emergency services ride a boat through floodwater on a residential street in York after the river Ouse burst its banks, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
4 / 20
A building that collapsed during flooding is seen in the town of Mytholmroyd, northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

A building that collapsed during flooding is seen in the town of Mytholmroyd, northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
A building that collapsed during flooding is seen in the town of Mytholmroyd, northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
5 / 20
A resident looks down at members of the emergency services in flood water in York city centre, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A resident looks down at members of the emergency services in flood water in York city centre, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
A resident looks down at members of the emergency services in flood water in York city centre, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
6 / 20
Two residents walk up a flooded street in York, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Two residents walk up a flooded street in York, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
Two residents walk up a flooded street in York, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
7 / 20
Members of the emergency services rescue a woman from a flooded street in Naburn, northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Members of the emergency services rescue a woman from a flooded street in Naburn, northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
Members of the emergency services rescue a woman from a flooded street in Naburn, northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
8 / 20
Trees are reflected in flood water on Huntingdon Road in York, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Trees are reflected in flood water on Huntingdon Road in York, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
Trees are reflected in flood water on Huntingdon Road in York, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
9 / 20
A front door is seen on a flooded street in York, northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A front door is seen on a flooded street in York, northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
A front door is seen on a flooded street in York, northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
10 / 20
Emergency services navigate a flooded street in York, northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Emergency services navigate a flooded street in York, northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
Emergency services navigate a flooded street in York, northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
11 / 20
Members of the emergency services rescue a group of people from a flooded street in Tadcaster, northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Members of the emergency services rescue a group of people from a flooded street in Tadcaster, northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
Members of the emergency services rescue a group of people from a flooded street in Tadcaster, northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
12 / 20
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron greets soldiers working on flood relief in York city centre, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron greets soldiers working on flood relief in York city centre, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron greets soldiers working on flood relief in York city centre, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
13 / 20
A member of the public shouts "No more cuts" at Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (unseen) as he tours York after it was flooded, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A member of the public shouts "No more cuts" at Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (unseen) as he tours York after it was flooded, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
A member of the public shouts "No more cuts" at Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (unseen) as he tours York after it was flooded, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
14 / 20
Members of the emergency services rescue a group of people from a flooded street in Tadcaster, northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Members of the emergency services rescue a group of people from a flooded street in Tadcaster, northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
Members of the emergency services rescue a group of people from a flooded street in Tadcaster, northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
15 / 20
A military Chinook helicopter delivers materials in York, northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

A military Chinook helicopter delivers materials in York, northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
A military Chinook helicopter delivers materials in York, northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
16 / 20
A boy stands next to the road to Cawood which is completely submerged under flood waters in northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

A boy stands next to the road to Cawood which is completely submerged under flood waters in northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
A boy stands next to the road to Cawood which is completely submerged under flood waters in northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
17 / 20
Men clear silt outside a home after flooding in the town of Mytholmroyd, northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Men clear silt outside a home after flooding in the town of Mytholmroyd, northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
Men clear silt outside a home after flooding in the town of Mytholmroyd, northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
18 / 20
Members of the emergency services rescue a group of people from a flooded street in Tadcaster, northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Members of the emergency services rescue a group of people from a flooded street in Tadcaster, northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
Members of the emergency services rescue a group of people from a flooded street in Tadcaster, northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
19 / 20
Walm Gate Street in York's city centre lies under under flood waters, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Walm Gate Street in York's city centre lies under under flood waters, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
Walm Gate Street in York's city centre lies under under flood waters, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
California wildfire

California wildfire

Next Slideshows

California wildfire

California wildfire

A wildfire in Southern California burned over 1,000 acres of land, forcing the closure of parts of two major highways and leading to evacuations.

28 Dec 2015
Modi in Afghanistan

Modi in Afghanistan

Snapshots of PM Modi's visit to Kabul.

26 Dec 2015
Modi in Pakistan

Modi in Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise stopover in Pakistan to meet his counterpart Nawaz Sharif.

26 Dec 2015
India this week

India this week

Some of the best pictures from India.

26 Dec 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast