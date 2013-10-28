Floods after Phailin
A villager looks over floodwaters at Khurda district in Odisha October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A villager wades through floodwaters outside his house at Khurda district in Odisha October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A rescue boat is damaged by floodwaters at Khurda district in Odisha October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman walks over sandbags on a flooded road at Khurda district in Odisha October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Villagers walk through floodwaters at Khurda district in Odisha October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman cleans off bushels of grains damaged by floodwaters inside a government-operated warehouse at Ganjam district in Odisha October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Boys from a nearby village wade through floodwaters at Ganjam district in Odisha October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People from a nearby village carry their belongings through floodwaters at Ganjam district in Odisha October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Villagers move their belongings to safer places in the flood-affected area of the Ganjam district in Odisha October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People from a nearby village cross floodwaters using ropes connected to trees, at Ganjam district in Odisha October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People from a nearby village carry their belongings through floodwaters at Ganjam district in Odisha October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Women from a nearby village carry bales of hay through a flood affected area of the Ganjam district in Odisha October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A train moves through a flood affected area of the Ganjam district in Odisha October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A man rides a motorcycle through a damaged flooded road after heavy rains on the outskirts of Hyderabad October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Villagers walk through a damaged flooded road after heavy rains on the outskirts of Hyderabad October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Villagers walk through a damaged flooded road after heavy rains on the outskirts of Hyderabad October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents stand outside a flooded house after heavy rains in Hyderabad October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Villagers walk through a flooded road after heavy rains at Khurda district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A villager carries a child through a flooded road after heavy rains at Khurda district in Odisha October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
