Mon Oct 28, 2013

Floods after Phailin

<p>A villager looks over floodwaters at Khurda district in Odisha October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A villager looks over floodwaters at Khurda district in Odisha October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, October 28, 2013

<p>A villager wades through floodwaters outside his house at Khurda district in Odisha October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A villager wades through floodwaters outside his house at Khurda district in Odisha October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, October 28, 2013

<p>A rescue boat is damaged by floodwaters at Khurda district in Odisha October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A rescue boat is damaged by floodwaters at Khurda district in Odisha October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, October 28, 2013

<p>A woman walks over sandbags on a flooded road at Khurda district in Odisha October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A woman walks over sandbags on a flooded road at Khurda district in Odisha October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, October 28, 2013

<p>Villagers walk through floodwaters at Khurda district in Odisha October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Villagers walk through floodwaters at Khurda district in Odisha October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, October 28, 2013

<p>A woman cleans off bushels of grains damaged by floodwaters inside a government-operated warehouse at Ganjam district in Odisha October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A woman cleans off bushels of grains damaged by floodwaters inside a government-operated warehouse at Ganjam district in Odisha October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, October 28, 2013

<p>Boys from a nearby village wade through floodwaters at Ganjam district in Odisha October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Boys from a nearby village wade through floodwaters at Ganjam district in Odisha October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, October 28, 2013

<p>People from a nearby village carry their belongings through floodwaters at Ganjam district in Odisha October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People from a nearby village carry their belongings through floodwaters at Ganjam district in Odisha October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, October 28, 2013

<p>Villagers move their belongings to safer places in the flood-affected area of the Ganjam district in Odisha October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Villagers move their belongings to safer places in the flood-affected area of the Ganjam district in Odisha October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, October 28, 2013

<p>People from a nearby village cross floodwaters using ropes connected to trees, at Ganjam district in Odisha October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People from a nearby village cross floodwaters using ropes connected to trees, at Ganjam district in Odisha October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, October 28, 2013

<p>People from a nearby village carry their belongings through floodwaters at Ganjam district in Odisha October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People from a nearby village carry their belongings through floodwaters at Ganjam district in Odisha October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, October 28, 2013

<p>Women from a nearby village carry bales of hay through a flood affected area of the Ganjam district in Odisha October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Women from a nearby village carry bales of hay through a flood affected area of the Ganjam district in Odisha October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, October 28, 2013

<p>A train moves through a flood affected area of the Ganjam district in Odisha October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A train moves through a flood affected area of the Ganjam district in Odisha October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, October 28, 2013

<p>A man rides a motorcycle through a damaged flooded road after heavy rains on the outskirts of Hyderabad October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A man rides a motorcycle through a damaged flooded road after heavy rains on the outskirts of Hyderabad October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, October 28, 2013

<p>Villagers walk through a damaged flooded road after heavy rains on the outskirts of Hyderabad October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Villagers walk through a damaged flooded road after heavy rains on the outskirts of Hyderabad October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, October 28, 2013

<p>Villagers walk through a damaged flooded road after heavy rains on the outskirts of Hyderabad October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Villagers walk through a damaged flooded road after heavy rains on the outskirts of Hyderabad October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, October 28, 2013

<p>Residents stand outside a flooded house after heavy rains in Hyderabad October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

Residents stand outside a flooded house after heavy rains in Hyderabad October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Monday, October 28, 2013

<p>Villagers walk through a flooded road after heavy rains at Khurda district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Villagers walk through a flooded road after heavy rains at Khurda district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, October 28, 2013

<p>A villager carries a child through a flooded road after heavy rains at Khurda district in Odisha October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A villager carries a child through a flooded road after heavy rains at Khurda district in Odisha October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, October 28, 2013

Indian F1 2013

Indian F1 2013

