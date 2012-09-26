Floods hit northeast India
Flood-affected people stand with their belongings as they take shelter at a roadside on the outskirts of Guwahati in Assam September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
A boy travels on a raft made from banana trees outside his flooded house on the outskirts of Guwahati in Assam September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
A flood-affected woman sits with her child next to her belongings at a roadside on the outskirts of Guwahati in Assam September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
A boy sits on a raft made from banana trees outside his flooded house on the outskirts of Guwahati in Assam September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Flood-affected people gather under an Indian Army helicopter carrying relief materials at the flooded area of Sunipur district in the northeastern Indian state of Assam September 24, 2012. Floods and landslides caused by relentless rain in northeast...more
Flood-affected people gather under an Indian Army helicopter carrying relief materials at the flooded area of Sunipur district in the northeastern Indian state of Assam September 24, 2012. Floods and landslides caused by relentless rain in northeast India have killed at least 33 people and displaced more than a million over the past week, officials said on Monday. Picture taken September 24, 2012. REUTERS/India's 12 Assam Rifles/Handout (INDIA - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT TRANSPORT MILITARY SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
An aerial view of a flooded river island in the Brahmaputra river in Majuli, in the northeastern state of Assam September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial view of a flooded river island in the Brahmaputra river in Majuli, in the northeastern state of Assam September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents walk over the debris caused by a landslide in Chungthang, in the northeastern state of Sikkim September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A general view of the landslide-hit area of Chungthang is pictured in the northeastern Indian state of Sikkim September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A resident crosses a road damaged by a landslide in Chungthang, in the northeastern state of Sikkim September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers carry a man, who was injured in a landslide, to a hospital in Chungthang, in the northeastern state of Sikkim September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Onlookers gather at a damaged road after a landslide in Chungthang, in the northeastern state of Sikkim September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Sikkim Information and Public Relation Department
People work to remove the debris caused by a landslide in Chungthang, in the northeastern state of Sikkim, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Sikkim Information and Public Relation Department
People work to remove the debris caused by a landslide in Chungthang in the northeastern state of Sikkim September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Sikkim Information and Public Relation Department
A woman hangs her clothes outside her partially submerged home during flooding in Pandu in Assam September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
A flood affected woman prepares food inside her submerged hut at Lachi Bishnupur village in Assam September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
A flood affected victim puts her goats on a raft made from banana trees outside her flooded hut at Lachi Bishnupur village in Assam September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Villagers cross a flooded road at Lachi Bishnupur village in the northeastern Indian state of Assam September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
