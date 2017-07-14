Floods in Assam
Villagers use a boat as they try to move to safer places at a flood-affected village in Darrang district in Assam, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Villagers use a boat as they row past partially submerged houses at a flood-affected village in Morigaon district in Assam, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A herd of elephants cross a road that passes through the flooded Kaziranga National Park in Assam, July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
One-horned rhinoceroses are seen at the flooded Kaziranga National Park in Assam, July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A boy rows a makeshift raft outside his submerged house in the flood-affected Kuthori village near Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district, in Assam, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Villagers use a boat to cross a flooded road at Asigarh village in Morigaon district in Assam, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Villagers use a makeshift bamboo bridge to move across flooded areas of Morigaon district in Assam, July 2, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
People load their harvested crop onto a buffalo cart in a flooded paddy field at Mayong village in Morigaon district, in Assam, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A girl fetches drinking water from a partially submerged hand pump in a flood-affected village in Morigaon district in Assam, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
School children and women are transported in a boat to a safer place in a flooded wetland at Balimukh village in Morigaon district, in Assam, June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Next Slideshows
Traditional indigenous racing at the Calgary Stampede
Indigenous riders race in the bareback relay involving one rider lapping the track three times on three different horses. Races are won and lost on how quickly...
Close-up of Jupiter
A look at Jupiter, the solar system's largest planet, a gargantuan ball of gas -- mostly hydrogen and helium -- 11 times the diameter of Earth with more than...
Preserved brains found in Spanish grave
Archaeologists excavating a Spanish Civil War-era mass grave have found the naturally preserved brains of 45 people, eight decades after they were shot and...
Portugal's island lighthouse keepers
Lighthouse keepers keep the lights on and passing ships safe on Portugal's isolated Berlenga islands.
MORE IN PICTURES
Dancing under water
Synchronized performances from the FINA Aquatics World Championships.
India this week
Pictures from around the country from the week that was.
Unlikely animal friendships
From inseparable pals to surprising bonds between predator and prey - animals form the unlikeliest of friendships.
The case of Charlie Gard
The parents of 11-month-old Charlie Gard have been fighting a legal battle to send their critically ill son to the United States for experimental therapy, but Britain's courts have refused permission on the grounds it would prolong his suffering without any realistic prospect of it helping.
Bastille Day in France
Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron watch U.S. and French soldiers march together in a double celebration marking 100 years since the United States entered World War One and France's National Day.
Trump in Paris
President Trump in the French capital at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.
Islamic State's weapons of war
Suicide vehicles and weapons made by Islamic State militants are displayed at Iraq Federal Police headquarters in Mosul.