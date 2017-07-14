Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jul 14, 2017 | 4:40pm IST

Floods in Assam

Villagers use a boat as they try to move to safer places at a flood-affected village in Darrang district in Assam, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Villagers use a boat as they try to move to safer places at a flood-affected village in Darrang district in Assam, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Villagers use a boat as they try to move to safer places at a flood-affected village in Darrang district in Assam, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
1 / 10
Villagers use a boat as they row past partially submerged houses at a flood-affected village in Morigaon district in Assam, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Villagers use a boat as they row past partially submerged houses at a flood-affected village in Morigaon district in Assam, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Villagers use a boat as they row past partially submerged houses at a flood-affected village in Morigaon district in Assam, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
2 / 10
A herd of elephants cross a road that passes through the flooded Kaziranga National Park in Assam, July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

A herd of elephants cross a road that passes through the flooded Kaziranga National Park in Assam, July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
A herd of elephants cross a road that passes through the flooded Kaziranga National Park in Assam, July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
3 / 10
One-horned rhinoceroses are seen at the flooded Kaziranga National Park in Assam, July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

One-horned rhinoceroses are seen at the flooded Kaziranga National Park in Assam, July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
One-horned rhinoceroses are seen at the flooded Kaziranga National Park in Assam, July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
4 / 10
A boy rows a makeshift raft outside his submerged house in the flood-affected Kuthori village near Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district, in Assam, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

A boy rows a makeshift raft outside his submerged house in the flood-affected Kuthori village near Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district, in Assam, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
A boy rows a makeshift raft outside his submerged house in the flood-affected Kuthori village near Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district, in Assam, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
5 / 10
Villagers use a boat to cross a flooded road at Asigarh village in Morigaon district in Assam, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Villagers use a boat to cross a flooded road at Asigarh village in Morigaon district in Assam, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Villagers use a boat to cross a flooded road at Asigarh village in Morigaon district in Assam, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
6 / 10
Villagers use a makeshift bamboo bridge to move across flooded areas of Morigaon district in Assam, July 2, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Villagers use a makeshift bamboo bridge to move across flooded areas of Morigaon district in Assam, July 2, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Villagers use a makeshift bamboo bridge to move across flooded areas of Morigaon district in Assam, July 2, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
7 / 10
People load their harvested crop onto a buffalo cart in a flooded paddy field at Mayong village in Morigaon district, in Assam, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

People load their harvested crop onto a buffalo cart in a flooded paddy field at Mayong village in Morigaon district, in Assam, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Tuesday, June 06, 2017
People load their harvested crop onto a buffalo cart in a flooded paddy field at Mayong village in Morigaon district, in Assam, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
8 / 10
A girl fetches drinking water from a partially submerged hand pump in a flood-affected village in Morigaon district in Assam, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

A girl fetches drinking water from a partially submerged hand pump in a flood-affected village in Morigaon district in Assam, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
A girl fetches drinking water from a partially submerged hand pump in a flood-affected village in Morigaon district in Assam, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
9 / 10
School children and women are transported in a boat to a safer place in a flooded wetland at Balimukh village in Morigaon district, in Assam, June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

School children and women are transported in a boat to a safer place in a flooded wetland at Balimukh village in Morigaon district, in Assam, June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
School children and women are transported in a boat to a safer place in a flooded wetland at Balimukh village in Morigaon district, in Assam, June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Traditional indigenous racing at the Calgary Stampede

Traditional indigenous racing at the Calgary Stampede

Next Slideshows

Traditional indigenous racing at the Calgary Stampede

Traditional indigenous racing at the Calgary Stampede

Indigenous riders race in the bareback relay involving one rider lapping the track three times on three different horses. Races are won and lost on how quickly...

13 Jul 2017
Close-up of Jupiter

Close-up of Jupiter

A look at Jupiter, the solar system's largest planet, a gargantuan ball of gas -- mostly hydrogen and helium -- 11 times the diameter of Earth with more than...

13 Jul 2017
Preserved brains found in Spanish grave

Preserved brains found in Spanish grave

Archaeologists excavating a Spanish Civil War-era mass grave have found the naturally preserved brains of 45 people, eight decades after they were shot and...

12 Jul 2017
Portugal's island lighthouse keepers

Portugal's island lighthouse keepers

Lighthouse keepers keep the lights on and passing ships safe on Portugal's isolated Berlenga islands.

12 Jul 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Dancing under water

Dancing under water

Synchronized performances from the FINA Aquatics World Championships.

India this week

India this week

Pictures from around the country from the week that was.

Unlikely animal friendships

Unlikely animal friendships

From inseparable pals to surprising bonds between predator and prey - animals form the unlikeliest of friendships.

The case of Charlie Gard

The case of Charlie Gard

The parents of 11-month-old Charlie Gard have been fighting a legal battle to send their critically ill son to the United States for experimental therapy, but Britain's courts have refused permission on the grounds it would prolong his suffering without any realistic prospect of it helping.

Bastille Day in France

Bastille Day in France

Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron watch U.S. and French soldiers march together in a double celebration marking 100 years since the United States entered World War One and France's National Day.

Trump in Paris

Trump in Paris

President Trump in the French capital at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Islamic State's weapons of war

Islamic State's weapons of war

Suicide vehicles and weapons made by Islamic State militants are displayed at Iraq Federal Police headquarters in Mosul.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast