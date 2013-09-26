Floods in Gujarat
A woman sits on a bed inside her flooded room after heavy rains in Ahmedabad September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A family travels in a bullock cart through a flooded street after heavy rains in Ahmedabad September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man wades through a flooded street after heavy rains in Ahmedabad September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man tries to right his motorcycle after it skidded in a flooded street after heavy rains in Ahmedabad September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man transports his dog on a rickshaw through a flooded street after heavy rains in Ahmedabad September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A herd of goats wade through a flooded street after heavy rains in Ahmedabad September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Residents remove water from their flooded homes after Wednesday's heavy rains in Ahmedabad September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
