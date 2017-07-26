Edition:
Floods in India

A woman wades through a road flooded by heavy rain in Ahmedabad, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
People stand on the promenade along the flooded Sabarmati river after heavy rain in Ahmedabad, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
People carrying umbrellas cross a flooded street as it rains in Mumbai July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
A man sits on a car after his vehicle got stuck on a flooded road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Villagers use a boat as they try to move to safer places at a flood-affected village in Darrang district in the northeastern state of Assam July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
A man drives through a flooded road with his child after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Villagers use a boat as they row past partially submerged houses at a flood-affected village in Morigaon district in Assam, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
A boy rows a makeshift raft outside his submerged house in the flood-affected Kuthori village near Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
One-horned rhinoceroses are seen at the flooded Kaziranga National Park in Assam, July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Villagers use a boat to cross a flooded road at Asigarh village in Morigaon district in Assam, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A man drags his motorcycle through a flooded road after a heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad, July 3, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
A girl fetches drinking water from a partially submerged hand pump in a flood-affected village in Morigaon district in Assam, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Villagers use a makeshift bamboo bridge to move across flooded areas of Morigaon district in Assam, July 2, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
A municipal worker sits on the cover of a manhole after uncovering it on a flooded street after heavy rains in Kolkata, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
A man rides a motorcycle through a flooded road after heavy rains on the outskirts of Agartala, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
A man pushes his bicycle through a flooded road during heavy rain in Guwahati, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
People load their harvested crop onto a buffalo cart in a flooded paddy field at Mayong village in Morigaon district in Assam, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Tuesday, June 06, 2017
A boy rows a boat past a submerged hut in a flooded field at Mayong village in Morigaon district in Assam, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Tuesday, June 06, 2017
A man transports his daughter on a bicycle through a flooded road after heavy rains on the outskirt of Agartala, June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
A man carries a woman as he wades through a flooded street after incessant rains in Srinagar April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
