Floods in India
A woman wades through a road flooded by heavy rain in Ahmedabad, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People stand on the promenade along the flooded Sabarmati river after heavy rain in Ahmedabad, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People carrying umbrellas cross a flooded street as it rains in Mumbai July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man sits on a car after his vehicle got stuck on a flooded road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Villagers use a boat as they try to move to safer places at a flood-affected village in Darrang district in the northeastern state of Assam July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A man drives through a flooded road with his child after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Villagers use a boat as they row past partially submerged houses at a flood-affected village in Morigaon district in Assam, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A boy rows a makeshift raft outside his submerged house in the flood-affected Kuthori village near Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
One-horned rhinoceroses are seen at the flooded Kaziranga National Park in Assam, July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Villagers use a boat to cross a flooded road at Asigarh village in Morigaon district in Assam, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A man drags his motorcycle through a flooded road after a heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad, July 3, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A girl fetches drinking water from a partially submerged hand pump in a flood-affected village in Morigaon district in Assam, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Villagers use a makeshift bamboo bridge to move across flooded areas of Morigaon district in Assam, July 2, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A municipal worker sits on the cover of a manhole after uncovering it on a flooded street after heavy rains in Kolkata, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man rides a motorcycle through a flooded road after heavy rains on the outskirts of Agartala, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A man pushes his bicycle through a flooded road during heavy rain in Guwahati, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
People load their harvested crop onto a buffalo cart in a flooded paddy field at Mayong village in Morigaon district in Assam, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A boy rows a boat past a submerged hut in a flooded field at Mayong village in Morigaon district in Assam, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A man transports his daughter on a bicycle through a flooded road after heavy rains on the outskirt of Agartala, June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A man carries a woman as he wades through a flooded street after incessant rains in Srinagar April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Next Slideshows
From Russia with love
Scenes of romance on the streets of Russia.
Fireflies light up the night in Mexico
Tourists flock to sanctuaries near the town of Nanacamilpa in Mexico to watch fireflies as they gather to mate in the forest.
Santa's summer vacation
Santas get together for some summer festive fun at the annual World Santa Claus Congress in Denmark.
Thousands protest Polish court overhaul
Tens of thousands of Poles protest against a new law that allows parliament to appoint Supreme Court judges, defying a European Union warning that the move...
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly monsoon rains lash India
Massive floods triggered by torrential rains have killed more than 100 people across India this month.
Portugal battles raging wildfires
Over a thousand firefighters continue to battle fierce flames in central Portugal.
Inside Aleppo's Kurdish-controlled district
Assad's government trumpeted the defeat of rebels in Aleppo as his greatest victory of the war so far, the return of state control to a city that was once the country's biggest. But he has made no move to regain Sheikh Maqsoud, which sits surrounded by areas held by the army.
National strike in Venezuela
Clashes break out as Venezuela's opposition launches a two-day national strike in a final push to pressure President Nicolas Maduro into abandoning a weekend election for a super-congress.
Protesting Trump's military transgender ban
Demonstrators gather to protest President Donald Trump's plan to ban transgender people from the U.S. military.
Village ruins revealed as reservoir recedes
The village of Berich, which was flooded in 1914, appears on the banks of the Edersee reservoir in Germany during low levels of water.
Wildfires force French Riviera evacuations
Firefighters evacuate thousands after a wildfire breaks out on France's Riviera coast overnight.