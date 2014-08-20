Floods in India
Villagers in a boat move to safer places through the flooded areas of Jhargaon in Assam August 19, 2014. The latest heavy rains have caused landslides and floods in many parts of India and Nepal, where at least 90 people have been killed since...more
Villagers transport their motorcycles in a boat through the flooded areas of Morigaon district in Assam August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Villagers with their belongings move to safer places through the flooded areas of Morigaon district in Assam August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A boy rows a makeshift raft carrying a child through the flooded areas of Lakhimpur district in Assam August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Villagers transport their bicycles on a boat through the flooded areas of Morigaon district in Assam August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A villager carries his bicycle through a flooded road at Morigaon district in Assam August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A villager paddles her boat through the flood waters as her cattle take shelter on a highland at Morigaon district in Assam August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Villagers transport straw for their cattle in a boat through the flooded areas of Morigaon district in Assam August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man pulls a cycle rickshaw through a flooded street during a heavy monsoon rain shower in Agartala, capital of Tripura August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A man wades through a flooded street during a heavy monsoon rain shower in Agartala, capital of Tripura August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A villager reaches out to a pot drifting away from her in a flooded area of Kendrapara district after heavy monsoon rains in Odisha August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A girl plays as she holds onto a taxi through the flooded banks of river Ganga after heavy monsoon rains in Allahabad August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A sadhu or Hindu holy man stands on a boat near a submerged hut on the flooded banks of river Ganga after heavy monsoon rains in Allahabad August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A view of a flooded road on the banks of river Ganga after heavy monsoon rains in Allahabad August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man carries his bicycle through the flooded areas of Puri district after heavy monsoon rains in Odisha August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man uses an umbrella to protect himself from rain as he walks through the flooded banks of river Ganga in Allahabad August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Villagers with their belongings sit in a relief camp after their evacuation at Supaul district in Bihar August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel evacuate villagers at Supaul district in Bihar August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan
Boys run through a water logged street after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Next Slideshows
Battle for Mosul Dam
Iraqi and Kurdish forces recapture pivotal Mosul Dam with the help of U.S. air strikes.
Pakistan's Freedom March
Protesters try to force their way past barricades to press the prime minister to resign.
Battle for Donetsk
Ukrainian forces move into the heart of the rebel-held city.
Left behind in Gaza
Personal objects left behind amid the ruins of Gaza.
MORE IN PICTURES
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.