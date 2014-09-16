Edition:
Floods in Jammu and Kashmir

A flood victim sits inside a temporary shelter on a flyover with his family as it rains in Srinagar September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A Kashmiri man salvages his belongings from among debris at his house, which was damaged by floods in Srinagar September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Vehicles are driven through a flooded street in Srinagar September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Flood victims stand in queue at a free medical camp setup by Indian security forces in Srinagar September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Kashmiri youth volunteers pack food for flood victims at a school in Srinagar September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A monitor and a central processing unit (CPU) float in floodwaters along a street in Srinagar September 14, 2014. About 150,000 people were still stranded in their homes a week after Indian Kashmir's worst flood in over a century and fears grew on Sunday of an outbreak of diseases from vast fields of stagnant brown water. REUTERS/Danish Ismail (INDIAN-ADMINISTERED KASHMIR - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT)

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Flood victims sit next to a sheep inside a temporary shelter on a flyover as it rains in Srinagar September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Indian army soldiers unload relief material from an Air Force helicopter for flood victims in Kupwara district, north of Srinagar, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Kashmiri men pass a damaged house as they wade through a flooded street in Srinagar September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A girl displaced by heavy floods stands outside her temporary shelter on a flyover in Srinagar September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A girl displaced by heavy floods holds her doll as she sits outside her temporary shelter on a flyover in Srinagar September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
An aerial view shows the flooded outskirts of Srinagar September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A flood victim wades through a flooded street in Srinagar September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol the fenced border with Pakistan as they wade through floodwaters on the outskirts of Jammu September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A Border Security Force (BSF) soldier patrols the fenced border with Pakistan as he wades through flood waters on the outskirts of Jammu September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A dead cow is pictured on an over-flowing flood channel in Srinagar September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A flood victim waits to receive treatment outside a hospital in Srinagar September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
An injured flood victim winces in pain as she gets treatment inside a hospital in Srinagar September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Army soldiers evacuate flood victims by a boat to a safer place in Srinagar September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Flood victims try to catch relief material being given to them by Indian police personnel in Srinagar September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Flood victims ask for relief materials from police personnel in Srinagar September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Rescuers row a boat through a flooded street as they look for survivors in Srinagar September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Army soldiers rescue a Sikh man (C) from his flooded house in Srinagar September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A flood victim prepares to install a tent for shelter on a street in Srinagar September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A member of hospital staff cleans the emergency room after flood waters receded from the area in Srinagar September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Members of a hospital staff clean the emergency room after flood waters receded from the area in Srinagar September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A message written in Kashmiri on dirt on a parked car reads: "God please forgive all my mistakes", along a street in Srinagar September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
An Indian security personnel asks for water from a rescue boat at a flooded area in Srinagar September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
An Indian army soldier sits in a rescue boat past a destroyed house as he and others search for stranded flood victims in Srinagar September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A flood victim guides army soldiers as they search for stranded victims in Srinagar September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
An injured flood victim is brought to a hospital for treatment by relatives in Srinagar September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A chair sits on debris at flooded street in Srinagar September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Kashmiri youths use a tyre tube to cross a flooded street in Srinagar September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Flood victims arrive at the air force station after being rescued by the Indian armed forces from the flooded areas of Srinagar, in Chandigarh September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A body of a flood victim lies on a bench after it was found by local residents in Srinagar September 12, 2014. Authorities in Kashmir collected the bodies of women and children floating in the streets on Thursday as anger mounted over what many survivors said was a bungled operation to help those caught in the region's worst flooding in 50 years. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIAN-ADMINISTERED KASHMIR - Tags: DISASTER) TEMPLATE OUT

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
People wade through a flooded street in Srinagar September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A man and his daughter stand next to a collapsed house in Srinagar September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
People wade through a flooded street in Srinagar September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Kashmiri youths wade through flood waters to deliver relief materials to people in Srinagar September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Rescuers search for trapped flood victims at a street in Srinagar September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A Kashmiri man uses a ladder to cross a flooded street to enter a mosque in Srinagar September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Local residents distribute relief materials to flood victims at a flooded street in Srinagar September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Local residents wade through a flooded street to deliver relief material to the stranded victims in Srinagar September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Men load relief material onto an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter that is to be delivered to flood victims in remote areas, at Reasi, northwest of Jammu September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A man shouts religious slogans as he wades through a flooded street in Srinagar September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Kashmiri youths wade through flood waters to deliver relief materials to victims stranded in a hotel in Srinagar September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A Kashmiri man crosses a flooded street in Srinagar September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A stranded dog is seen on a flooded house in Srinagar September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A house destroyed by flood waters is seen in Srinagar September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A Kashmiri man wades through a flooded street as he asks rescuers to help others stranded in a house Srinagar September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Flood victims wade through a flooded street in Srinagar September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A Kashmiri man sits on the window of his flooded house in Srinagar September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A Kashmiri man carries water and milk as he wades through a flooded street in Srinagar September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
An aerial view taken from an Indian Air Force helicopter shows the flooded Srinagar city, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
An aerial view taken from an Indian Air Force helicopter shows the flooded Srinagar city, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
An aerial view taken from an Indian Air Force helicopter shows the flooded Srinagar city, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Flood victims run to collect food packages and relief materials dropped from an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter in Srinagar, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Flood victims board an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter after being rescued from a flooded area in Srinagar September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
An aerial view taken from an Indian Air Force's (IAF) helicopter shows a flooded Srinagar city, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A Kashmiri family stands on the roof of their submerged house in flood waters while waiting to be evacuated to a safer place in Srinagar September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
An aerial view shows flooded houses and streets in Srinagar September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A Kashmiri family takes shelter on an abandoned water tank next to their flooded house in Srinagar September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A Kashmiri man stands on the roof of his submerged house as he waits to be evacuated to a safer place in Srinagar September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Flood victims run to collect food packages and relief materials dropped from an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter in Srinagar, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Rescue boats pass through a flooded area in Srinagar September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A Kashmiri family arrives at the airport after being rescued from a flooded area by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Srinagar September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Vehicles wait in line on a highway over the flooded Jhelum river in Srinagar September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
An aerial view taken from an Indian Air Force's (IAF) helicopter shows a flooded Srinagar city, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Flood victims huddle together as they wait to be evacuated to a safer place in Srinagar September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Kashmiri people wade through a flooded street as they move towards a higher ground in Srinagar September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A truck evacuating Kashmiri flood victims to higher ground travels through a flooded street in Srinagar September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A Honda cars showroom is pictured submerged in flood waters in Srinagar September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A residential apartment is pictured partially submerged in flood waters in Srinagar September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Kashmiri men row a boat to cross the flooded areas as they move toward higher ground in Srinagar September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Kashmiri men carry a makeshift boat as they move toward the flooded areas to evacuate people, in Srinagar September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Kashmiri people row boats to cross the flooded areas as they move toward higher ground in Srinagar September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
People wade through a flooded street as they move toward higher ground in Srinagar September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Women from flood-affected areas walk past a statue which was damaged by floods on the outskirts of Jammu September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A girl from a flood-affected area watches a military chopper (not pictured) from inside an Indian Army tent at a relief camp on the outskirts of Jammu September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Cars and a restaurant is pictured partially submerged in flood waters in Srinagar September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Flood victims call for help as they stand on the roof of their submerged house in flood waters in Srinagar September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Flood victims are evacuated by boat from their flooded house in Srinagar September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A Kashmiri woman asks soldiers to evacuate her from her flooded house in Srinagar September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Indian army soldiers rescue a Kashmiri woman from her flooded house in Srinagar September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Indian army soldiers evacuate flood victims by boat to a safer place in Srinagar September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Flood victims wait to be rescued by Indian army soldiers as they stand on the roof of their submerged house in flood waters in Srinagar September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Flood victims stand on the roof of their house as they ask for food and water from Indian army soldiers in Srinagar September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Indian army soldiers rescue a Kashmiri woman from her flooded house in Srinagar September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A Kashmiri family waves towards Indian army soldiers to evacuate them from their flooded house in Srinagar September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A Kashmiri family stand on the roof of their flooded house as they wait to be rescued in Srinagar September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A Kashmiri man (C) asks Indian army soldiers to rescue him from his flooded house in Srinagar September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Kashmiri men stand on the roof of their flooded house as they wait to be rescued by Indian army soldiers in Srinagar September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A Kashmiri man stands on an electric transformer as he waits to be rescued in Srinagar September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Indian army soldiers rescue a Kashmiri girl from her flooded house in Srinagar September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A Kashmiri woman and her daughter (R) stand on the first floor of their flooded house as they wait to be rescued in Srinagar September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A Kashmiri woman cries on the second floor of her flooded house as she waits to be rescued in Srinagar September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Flood victims are evacuated by boat from their flooded house in Srinagar September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Army soldiers load drinking water in a rescue boat for flood victims in Srinagar September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A Kashmiri man wades through a flooded street as he moves towards higher ground in Srinagar September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Flood victims call for help as they stand on the roof of their submerged house in flood waters in Srinagar September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Army soldiers unload relief materials from an Indian Air Force's helicopter before distributing them to flood victims, at an army camp near Reasi, northwest of Jammu September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Army soldiers unload relief materials from an Indian Air Force's helicopter before distributing them to flood victims, at an army camp near Reasi, northwest of Jammu September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
An aerial view taken from an Indian Air Force's helicopter shows the remains of a bridge after it was swept away by floodwaters from the river Tawi on the outskirts of Jammu September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Indian Army soldiers build a temporary bridge across the river Tawi, near the existing bridge which was swept away by floodwaters from the river Tawi, on the outskirts of Jammu September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Indian Army soldiers build a temporary bridge across the river Tawi, near the existing bridge which was swept away by floodwaters from the river Tawi, on the outskirts of Jammu September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
People, who were evacuated from flood-affected areas of Srinagar city, walk past an Indian Air Force AN-32 aircraft at an airport in Jammu September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A tractor evacuating Kashmiri flood victims to higher grounds travels through a flooded street in Srinagar September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Vehicles evacuating Kashmiri flood victims to higher grounds travel through a flooded street in Srinagar September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Kashmiri people wade through a flooded street as they move towards a higher ground in Srinagar September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
People wade through a flooded street as they move towards a higher ground in Srinagar September 9, 2014. The prime ministers of India and Pakistan have offered to help each other in efforts to alleviate flood havoc in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, lowering tension between the rival nations after weeks of army clashes and heated rhetoric. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIAN-ADMINISTERED KASHMIR - Tags: DISASTER SOCIETY)

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A Kashmiri man wades through a flooded street as he moves towards a higher ground in Srinagar September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Kashmiri people hold a man as he falls from a tractor evacuating flood victims to higher grounds, as they move through a flooded street in Srinagar September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A policeman (L) and a Kashmiri man wade through a flooded street as they move towards higher ground in Srinagar September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Kashmiri people wade through a flooded street as they move towards higher ground in Srinagar September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Migrant workers gather outside the airport to leave the flooded Srinagar September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Policemen stand guard as migrant workers gather outside the airport to leave the flooded Srinagar September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A Kashmiri man holds a chicken as he wades through a flooded street as he moves towards higher ground in Srinagar September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A migrant worker holds his son as he sits with others outside the airport to leave the flooded Srinagar September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A tractor evacuating Kashmiri flood victims to higher grounds travels through a flooded street in Srinagar September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
An aerial view seen from an airplane shows the flooded Srinagar city, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A tractor evacuating Kashmiri flood victims to higher grounds travels through a flooded street in Srinagar September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A migrant worker holds her son as she waits with others outside the airport to leave the flooded Srinagar September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Flood affected children walk amidst the debris of a residential house which was damaged by floods on the banks of the river Tawi in Jammu September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
People stand on a damaged bridge which was swept away by floods on the river Tawi in Jammu September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A flood affected girl walks amidst the debris of a residential house which was damaged by floods on the banks of the river Tawi in Jammu September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A Kashmiri man looses his balance on his makeshift boat after he was hit by a wave as he tries to travel to safer place in Srinagar September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A Kashmiri flood victim looses his balance on his makeshift boat after he was hit by a wave as he tries to travel to safer place in Srinagar September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A Kashmiri flood victim cries as she is evacuated to a higher ground at a flooded road in Srinagar September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A truck evacuating Kashmiri flood victims to higher grounds, travels through a flooded street in Srinagar September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A Kashmiri man evacuates an elderly woman to a higher ground at a flooded road in Srinagar September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Indian Army soldiers load relief material to be delivered to flood victims in remote areas onto a helicopter at an army airport in Jammu September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A worker carries relief material to be delivered to flood victims in remote areas, onto an Indian Air Force's helicopter at an army airport in Jammu September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (3rd R) walks with senior army officials after his arrival in Jammu September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
People stand on a damaged bridge which was swept away by floods on the river Tawi in the outskirts of Jammu September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Workers load relief material to be delivered to flood victims in remote areas, onto an Indian Air Force's helicopter at an army airport in Jammu September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
An aerial view taken from the Indian Air Force's helicopter shows a damaged bridge which was swept away by floods on the river Tawi in the outskirts of Jammu September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
People stand on a damaged bridge which was swept away by floods on the river Tawi in the outskirts of Jammu September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A temple stands amid the waters of the overflowing river Tawi during heavy rains in Jammu September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Vehicles move across a bridge over the flooded river Tawi during heavy rains in Jammu September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Water from the overflowing river Tawi floods a temple of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during heavy rains in Jammu September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Kashmiri children with their belongings sit under an umbrella during rain in Srinagar September 6, 2014.REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Kashmiri people use a truck to move to safer places through a flooded street after heavy rain in Srinagar September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Kashmiri men pull a woman from the side embankment of a bridge during rain in Srinagar September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri men pull a woman from the side embankment of a bridge during rain in Srinagar September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Kashmiri men pull a woman from the side embankment of a bridge during rain in Srinagar September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri people walk with the help of a rope through a flooded street during rain in Srinagar September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri people walk with the help of a rope through a flooded street during rain in Srinagar September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Kashmiri people walk with the help of a rope through a flooded street during rain in Srinagar September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Local residents are evacuated to higher ground by Indian army personnel in Srinagar September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Local residents are evacuated to higher ground by Indian army personnel in Srinagar September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Local residents are evacuated to higher ground by Indian army personnel in Srinagar September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Nomads run to take shelter from the rain on the banks of the river Tawi in Jammu September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Nomads run to take shelter from the rain on the banks of the river Tawi in Jammu September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Nomads run to take shelter from the rain on the banks of the river Tawi in Jammu September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A nomadic woman carries a milk container while shifting her belongings to a safer place from the flooded banks of river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A nomadic woman carries a milk container while shifting her belongings to a safer place from the flooded banks of river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A nomadic woman carries a milk container while shifting her belongings to a safer place from the flooded banks of river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
People stand near their submerged houses on the flooded banks of river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

People stand near their submerged houses on the flooded banks of river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
People stand near their submerged houses on the flooded banks of river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A house under construction is surrounded by the flooded banks of river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A house under construction is surrounded by the flooded banks of river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A house under construction is surrounded by the flooded banks of river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Onlookers stand on the debris of a house that was damaged by floodwaters on the banks of the river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Onlookers stand on the debris of a house that was damaged by floodwaters on the banks of the river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Onlookers stand on the debris of a house that was damaged by floodwaters on the banks of the river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A Kashmiri man carries his relative on a flooded road during rain in Srinagar September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri man carries his relative on a flooded road during rain in Srinagar September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A Kashmiri man carries his relative on a flooded road during rain in Srinagar September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri man carries a trunk as he wades through a flooded road during rain in Srinagar September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri man carries a trunk as he wades through a flooded road during rain in Srinagar September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A Kashmiri man carries a trunk as he wades through a flooded road during rain in Srinagar September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri women walk along the embankment on the side of a bridge during rain in Srinagar September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri women walk along the embankment on the side of a bridge during rain in Srinagar September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Kashmiri women walk along the embankment on the side of a bridge during rain in Srinagar September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
People transport a sick woman in an empty water tank on a flooded street during rain in Srinagar September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

People transport a sick woman in an empty water tank on a flooded street during rain in Srinagar September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
People transport a sick woman in an empty water tank on a flooded street during rain in Srinagar September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri women and a child are transported in a boat through a flooded road to a safer place during incessant rains in Srinagar September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri women and a child are transported in a boat through a flooded road to a safer place during incessant rains in Srinagar September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Kashmiri women and a child are transported in a boat through a flooded road to a safer place during incessant rains in Srinagar September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri woman looks on from a porch of her partially submerged house in a flooded area during incessant rains in Srinagar September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri woman looks on from a porch of her partially submerged house in a flooded area during incessant rains in Srinagar September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A Kashmiri woman looks on from a porch of her partially submerged house in a flooded area during incessant rains in Srinagar September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri man carries a sewing machine as he wades through a flooded road during incessant rains in Srinagar September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri man carries a sewing machine as he wades through a flooded road during incessant rains in Srinagar September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A Kashmiri man carries a sewing machine as he wades through a flooded road during incessant rains in Srinagar September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri boy rows a boat in the front lawns of a submerged house in a flooded area during incessant rains in Srinagar September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri boy rows a boat in the front lawns of a submerged house in a flooded area during incessant rains in Srinagar September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A Kashmiri boy rows a boat in the front lawns of a submerged house in a flooded area during incessant rains in Srinagar September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri man removes water from his boat as it rains on the banks of Anchar Lake in Srinagar September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri man removes water from his boat as it rains on the banks of Anchar Lake in Srinagar September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A Kashmiri man removes water from his boat as it rains on the banks of Anchar Lake in Srinagar September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri Muslim girl looks through the window of a vehicle on a rainy day in Srinagar September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri Muslim girl looks through the window of a vehicle on a rainy day in Srinagar September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A Kashmiri Muslim girl looks through the window of a vehicle on a rainy day in Srinagar September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri man pushes a handcart filled with vegetables along the road as it rains during early morning in Srinagar September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri man pushes a handcart filled with vegetables along the road as it rains during early morning in Srinagar September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A Kashmiri man pushes a handcart filled with vegetables along the road as it rains during early morning in Srinagar September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Minto Circle Public School notebook floats in floodwaters along a street in Srinagar September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Minto Circle Public School notebook floats in floodwaters along a street in Srinagar September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A Minto Circle Public School notebook floats in floodwaters along a street in Srinagar September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A shoe floats in floodwaters along a street in Srinagar September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A shoe floats in floodwaters along a street in Srinagar September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A shoe floats in floodwaters along a street in Srinagar September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Kashmiri man climbs down from a window as he leaves his partially submerged house in a flooded area in Srinagar September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri man climbs down from a window as he leaves his partially submerged house in a flooded area in Srinagar September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A Kashmiri man climbs down from a window as he leaves his partially submerged house in a flooded area in Srinagar September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A member of Jamaat-e-Islami, a Muslim religious group, wades through flood waters as he carries drinking water to be distributed among the stranded flood victims in Srinagar September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A member of Jamaat-e-Islami, a Muslim religious group, wades through flood waters as he carries drinking water to be distributed among the stranded flood victims in Srinagar September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A member of Jamaat-e-Islami, a Muslim religious group, wades through flood waters as he carries drinking water to be distributed among the stranded flood victims in Srinagar September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Children displaced by floods find clothes among a pile of donated clothes at relief camp run by Jamaat-e-Islami, a Muslim religious group, in Srinagar September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Children displaced by floods find clothes among a pile of donated clothes at relief camp run by Jamaat-e-Islami, a Muslim religious group, in Srinagar September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Children displaced by floods find clothes among a pile of donated clothes at relief camp run by Jamaat-e-Islami, a Muslim religious group, in Srinagar September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Kashmiri family clean their house after flood waters receded from the area in Srinagar September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Kashmiri family clean their house after flood waters receded from the area in Srinagar September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A Kashmiri family clean their house after flood waters receded from the area in Srinagar September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Kashmiri man stands inside his damaged shop due to floods in Srinagar September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Kashmiri man stands inside his damaged shop due to floods in Srinagar September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A Kashmiri man stands inside his damaged shop due to floods in Srinagar September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Members of Jamaat-e-Islami, a Muslim religious group, wade through flood waters as they carry relief material to be distributed among the stranded flood victims in Srinagar September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Members of Jamaat-e-Islami, a Muslim religious group, wade through flood waters as they carry relief material to be distributed among the stranded flood victims in Srinagar September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Members of Jamaat-e-Islami, a Muslim religious group, wade through flood waters as they carry relief material to be distributed among the stranded flood victims in Srinagar September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Flood victims wade through a flooded street in Srinagar September 12, 2014. Authorities in Kashmir collected the bodies of women and children floating in the streets on Thursday as anger mounted over what many survivors said was a bungled operation to help those caught in the region's worst flooding in 50 years. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIAN-ADMINISTERED KASHMIR - Tags: DISASTER)

Flood victims wade through a flooded street in Srinagar September 12, 2014. Authorities in Kashmir collected the bodies of women and children floating in the streets on Thursday as anger mounted over what many survivors said was a bungled operation...more

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Flood victims wade through a flooded street in Srinagar September 12, 2014. Authorities in Kashmir collected the bodies of women and children floating in the streets on Thursday as anger mounted over what many survivors said was a bungled operation to help those caught in the region's worst flooding in 50 years. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIAN-ADMINISTERED KASHMIR - Tags: DISASTER)
A smartphone user shows the Facebook application on his phone in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, in this photo illustration, May 2, 2013. Facebook Inc's mobile advertising revenue growth gained momentum in the first three months of the year as the social network sold more ads to users on smartphones and tablets, partially offsetting higher spending which weighed on profits. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic (BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - Tags: SOCIETY SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS)

A smartphone user shows the Facebook application on his phone in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, in this photo illustration, May 2, 2013. Facebook Inc's mobile advertising revenue growth gained momentum in the first three months of the year as...more

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A smartphone user shows the Facebook application on his phone in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, in this photo illustration, May 2, 2013. Facebook Inc's mobile advertising revenue growth gained momentum in the first three months of the year as the social network sold more ads to users on smartphones and tablets, partially offsetting higher spending which weighed on profits. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic (BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - Tags: SOCIETY SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS)
