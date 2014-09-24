Edition:
Floods in Northeast India

Onlookers stand near a broken bridge which was swept away by flood waters at Goalpara district, after heavy rains in Assam September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Vehicles damaged by the flood waters are pictured at Goalpara district, after heavy rains in Assam September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

People use cycle rickshaws to commute through a flooded road after heavy rains in Guwahati September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

People use a cycle rickshaw to commute through a flooded road after heavy rains in Guwahati September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

A flood victim is taken to a relief camp at Goalpara district after heavy rains in Assam September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

