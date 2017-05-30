Floods in Sri Lanka
A relative of a victim reacts at a landslide site during a rescue mission in Athwelthota village, in Kalutara, Sri Lanka May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A part of a flooded highway exit is seen in a village in Matara, Sri Lanka May 29, 2017. Sri Lanka Air Force/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE TPX IMAGES...more
A boy rides his bike along a flooded road in Nagoda village, in Kalutara, Sri Lanka May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A Sri Lankan Navy rescue team member carries an old man on a flooded road during a rescue mission in Nagoda village in Kalutara, Sri Lanka May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
People travel in a boat on a flooded road during a rescue mission in Nagoda village in Kalutara, Sri Lanka May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A Sri Lankan Navy rescue team member searches for flood victims on a flooded road in Nagoda village in Kalutara, Sri Lanka May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A man pushes his bike through a flooded road in Nagoda village, in Kalutara, Sri Lanka May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A group of men walk through a flooded road during a rescue mission in Nagoda village in Kalutara, Sri Lanka May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lankan Navy rescue team members rescue a woman from her house caught in the floods in Nagoda village in Kalutara, Sri Lanka May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
People move in a boat on a flooded road during a rescue mission in Nagoda village in Kalutara, Sri Lanka May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A man sits on a porch fence at his house caught in the flood in Nagoda village in Kalutara, Sri Lanka May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A family sits on a table inside their flooded house in Nagoda village in Kalutara, Sri Lanka May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Debris of houses is seen after a flood affected a village in Matara, Sri Lanka May 29, 2017. Sri Lanka Air Force/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE
Debris of houses is seen after a flood affected a village in Matara, Sri Lanka May 29, 2017. Sri Lanka Air Force/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE
People wait for rescue teams on top of a building in a village in Matara, Sri Lanka May 29, 2017. Sri Lanka Air Force/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE
A flooded house is seen in a village in Matara, Sri Lanka May 29, 2017. Sri Lanka Air Force/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE
Debris of houses is seen after a flood affected a village in Matara, Sri Lanka May 29, 2017. Sri Lanka Air Force/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE
A flooded factory is seen in a village in Matara, Sri Lanka May 29, 2017. Sri Lanka Air Force/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE
A Buddhist monk walks through a landslide site during a rescue mission in Athwelthota village, in Kalutara, Sri Lanka May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lankan army soldiers walk past the debris of houses at a landslide site during a rescue mission in Athwelthota village, in Kalutara, Sri Lanka May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lankan army soldiers carry food and water for landslide affected people, through the site, during a rescue mission in Athwelthota village, in Kalutara, Sri Lanka May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A woman reacts next to the debris of houses at a landslide site during a rescue mission in Athwelthota village, in Kalutara, Sri Lanka May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A Sri Lankan army soldier stands on top of a rock at a landslide site during a rescue mission in Athwelthota village, in Kalutara, Sri Lanka May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
People walk through a landslide site during a rescue mission in Athwelthota village, in Kalutara, Sri Lanka May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A Sri Lankan army soldier stands near the debris of a house at a landslide site during a rescue mission in Athwelthota village, in Kalutara, Sri Lanka May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A man looks at the landslide site during a rescue mission in Athwelthota village, in Kalutara, Sri Lanka May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Flood victims travel on a Sri Lankan army truck in Athwelthota village, in Kalutara, Sri Lanka May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lankan army soldiers help a flood victim to get off from a truck during a rescue mission in Athwelthota village, in Kalutara, Sri Lanka May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A man pushes his bike through a flooded road in Dodangoda village in Kalutara, Sri Lanka May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A woman looks on inside her flooded house in Dodangoda village in Kalutara, Sri Lanka May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A TV set floats on a flooded road in Dodangoda village in Kalutara, Sri Lanka May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A man carries a pack of water bottles as he walks through a flooded road in Dodangoda village in Kalutara, Sri Lanka May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A man searches the water on a flooded road in Dodangoda village in Kalutara, Sri Lanka May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Men help a woman to get on to an armoured personnel carrier on a flooded road during a rescue mission in Bulathsinhala village in Kalutara, Sri Lanka May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A man walks through a flooded raod in Bulathsinhala village, in Kalutara, Sri Lanka May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
People walk through a flooded road to cross the Bulathsinhala village, in Kalutara, Sri Lanka May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
People are transported on top of an armoured personnel carrier on a flooded road during a rescue mission in Bulathsinhala village, in Kalutara, Sri Lanka May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A man holds a bus stop post on a flooded road as he waits for a military vehicle to go to a town, in Bulathsinhala village, in Kalutara, Sri Lanka May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A flooded Buddhist temple is seen on the side of a flooded road in Bulathsinhala village, in Kalutara, Sri Lanka May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Two boys use two cricket bats to paddle a handmade boat on a flooded road in Bulathsinhala village, in Kalutara, Sri Lanka May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
People are transported on top of an armoured personnel carrier on a flooded road as a man pushes his bike thorugh the water, in Bulathsinhala village, in Kalutara, Sri Lanka May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
An army officer sits on top of a moving armoured personnel carrier as a house is seen on a flooded road during a rescue mission in Bulathsinhala village, in Kalutara, Sri Lanka May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Military officials unload the landslide victim's coffins to relatives in Bulathsinhala village in Kalutara, Sri Lanka May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
People travel on top of an armoured personnel carrier on a flooded road as a jeep drives thorugh the water in Bulathsinhala village in Kalutara, Sri Lanka May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A man holds onto a bus stop post on a flooded raod as people travel on top of an armoured personnel carrier on a flooded road in Bulathsinhala village in Kalutara, Sri Lanka May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
