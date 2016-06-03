Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jun 4, 2016 | 1:40am IST

Floods inundate France

A view of the flooded river-side of the River Seine near the Eiffel tower in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
Crates with pieces of artworks from the collections of the Louvre Museum are seen near statues after it was closed to the public due to the rising Seine River in Paris. REUTERS/John Schults

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
A man scoops water from his house in the flooded suburb of Villeneuve-Trillage in Villeneuve Saint-Georges, outside Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
The Zouave statue covered by the rising waters from the Seine River is seen at the Pont de l'Alma in Paris. The Zouave statue is considered an indicator of the level of the Seine: when his feet are under water, emergency flood precautions are taken. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
Rescue workers from the French "Securite Civile" on small boats attend an evacuation operation for residents of the edge of the Seine River in Juvisy-sur-Orge, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
Residents who refused to be evacuated sit on makeshift boats during evacuation operations of the Villeneuve-Trillage flooded suburb in Villeneuve Saint-Georges, outside Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
A man installs a footbridge for his houseboat moored on the Seine River near the Eiffel Tower in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
Tourists read information notices that indicate that the Louvre Museum is closed due to the rising Seine River in Paris. REUTERS/John Schults

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
An abandoned car is submerged in deep water on the flooded river-side of the River Seine in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
Crates containing pieces of artworks from the collections of the Louvre Museum are seen near statues after the museum was closed to the public due to the rising Seine River in Paris. REUTERS/John Schults

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
Rescue workers from the French "Securite Civile" on small boats attend an evacuation operation for residents of the edge of the Seine river in Juvisy-sur-Orge, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
Houseboats are moored as high waters cover the banks of the Seine River in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
Workers install temporary aqua-barriers above the flooded banks of the River Seine near the Eiffel tower in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
A resident walks past abandoned cars as he escapes from the flooded area of Villeneuve-Trillage suburb in Villeneuve Saint-Georges, outside Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
A man sits in a dinghy as he makes his way towards a houseboat along the banks of the Seine River in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
Fog covers the top of the Eiffel Tower as rainy weather continues in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
The feet of the Zouave statue on the Pont de l'Alma are covered by the rising waters from the Seine River. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
A couple exchanges kisses on the bank as high waters causes flooding along the Seine River in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
A resident brings French baguettes to his mother's flooded house in Chalette-sur-Loing Montargis, near Orleans. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
French firefighters use a small boat to evacuate residents in Nemours. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
Padlocks clipped by lovers are seen in front of the "Ile de la Cite" flooded by the River Seine in central Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
Workers remove palm trees from the banks along the Seine River in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
A French firefighter evacuates a baby from a flooded area in Chalette-sur-Loing, near Orleans, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
French firefighters on a small boat evacuate residents in Chalette-sur-Loing, near Orleans, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
French firefighters use a small boat to evacuate residents in Montargis, near Orleans. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
A man holds boots as he walks in a flooded street in Montargis in the Loiret. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
French firefighters on a small boat evacuate residents in Montargis, near Orleans. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
French firefighters on a small boat evacuate residents in Montargis, near Orleans. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
French firefighters use a small boat to evacuate residents in Nemours. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
General view of the flooded river-side of the River Seine in central Paris with the Notre-Dame Cathedral in the background. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
A Rolls-Royce is parked along the Seine River in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
Road signs appear isolated in the rising waters of the Seine River in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
