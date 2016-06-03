Floods inundate France
A view of the flooded river-side of the River Seine near the Eiffel tower in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Crates with pieces of artworks from the collections of the Louvre Museum are seen near statues after it was closed to the public due to the rising Seine River in Paris. REUTERS/John Schults
A man scoops water from his house in the flooded suburb of Villeneuve-Trillage in Villeneuve Saint-Georges, outside Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
The Zouave statue covered by the rising waters from the Seine River is seen at the Pont de l'Alma in Paris. The Zouave statue is considered an indicator of the level of the Seine: when his feet are under water, emergency flood precautions are taken....more
Rescue workers from the French "Securite Civile" on small boats attend an evacuation operation for residents of the edge of the Seine River in Juvisy-sur-Orge, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Residents who refused to be evacuated sit on makeshift boats during evacuation operations of the Villeneuve-Trillage flooded suburb in Villeneuve Saint-Georges, outside Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A man installs a footbridge for his houseboat moored on the Seine River near the Eiffel Tower in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Tourists read information notices that indicate that the Louvre Museum is closed due to the rising Seine River in Paris. REUTERS/John Schults
An abandoned car is submerged in deep water on the flooded river-side of the River Seine in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Crates containing pieces of artworks from the collections of the Louvre Museum are seen near statues after the museum was closed to the public due to the rising Seine River in Paris. REUTERS/John Schults
Rescue workers from the French "Securite Civile" on small boats attend an evacuation operation for residents of the edge of the Seine river in Juvisy-sur-Orge, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Houseboats are moored as high waters cover the banks of the Seine River in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Workers install temporary aqua-barriers above the flooded banks of the River Seine near the Eiffel tower in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A resident walks past abandoned cars as he escapes from the flooded area of Villeneuve-Trillage suburb in Villeneuve Saint-Georges, outside Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A man sits in a dinghy as he makes his way towards a houseboat along the banks of the Seine River in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Fog covers the top of the Eiffel Tower as rainy weather continues in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
The feet of the Zouave statue on the Pont de l'Alma are covered by the rising waters from the Seine River. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A couple exchanges kisses on the bank as high waters causes flooding along the Seine River in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A resident brings French baguettes to his mother's flooded house in Chalette-sur-Loing Montargis, near Orleans. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French firefighters use a small boat to evacuate residents in Nemours. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Padlocks clipped by lovers are seen in front of the "Ile de la Cite" flooded by the River Seine in central Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Workers remove palm trees from the banks along the Seine River in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A French firefighter evacuates a baby from a flooded area in Chalette-sur-Loing, near Orleans, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French firefighters on a small boat evacuate residents in Chalette-sur-Loing, near Orleans, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French firefighters use a small boat to evacuate residents in Montargis, near Orleans. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A man holds boots as he walks in a flooded street in Montargis in the Loiret. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French firefighters on a small boat evacuate residents in Montargis, near Orleans. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French firefighters on a small boat evacuate residents in Montargis, near Orleans. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French firefighters use a small boat to evacuate residents in Nemours. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
General view of the flooded river-side of the River Seine in central Paris with the Notre-Dame Cathedral in the background. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A Rolls-Royce is parked along the Seine River in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Road signs appear isolated in the rising waters of the Seine River in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Next Slideshows
Sanders vs Clinton in California
Democratic candidates Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders campaign across the Golden State.
Raiding the Tiger Temple
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Wildlife authorities find tiger cub carcasses frozen and in jars in Thailand's Tiger Temple, as they seize live animals in response to global...
Air strikes in Syria
Air strikes continue in rebel-held areas of Syria.
India's worst drought in decades
About 330 million people, almost a quarter of the country's population, are hit by India's worst drought in four decades.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.