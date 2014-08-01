Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Aug 1, 2014 | 6:00pm IST

Florida's quirky mailboxes

A mailbox in the shape of a manatee stands along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida July 10, 2014. The Florida Keys are famous for their diving, but they are less well known for another quirky attraction: the mailboxes residents use to decorate their driveways. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A mailbox in the shape of a manatee stands along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida July 10, 2014. The Florida Keys are famous for their diving, but they are less well known for another quirky attraction: the mailboxes...more

Friday, August 01, 2014
A mailbox in the shape of a manatee stands along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida July 10, 2014. The Florida Keys are famous for their diving, but they are less well known for another quirky attraction: the mailboxes residents use to decorate their driveways. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
1 / 18
A mailbox in the shape of a fire truck is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Marathon in Florida, July 11, 2014. From a fiberglass manatee in lipstick to a small white church, Reuters photographer Wolfgang Rattay documented this unusual aspect of local culture as he drove along the Ocean Highway that connects the islands. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A mailbox in the shape of a fire truck is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Marathon in Florida, July 11, 2014. From a fiberglass manatee in lipstick to a small white church, Reuters photographer Wolfgang Rattay documented this...more

Friday, August 01, 2014
A mailbox in the shape of a fire truck is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Marathon in Florida, July 11, 2014. From a fiberglass manatee in lipstick to a small white church, Reuters photographer Wolfgang Rattay documented this unusual aspect of local culture as he drove along the Ocean Highway that connects the islands. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
2 / 18
A mailbox in the shape of a house with a veranda and a parking lot is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A mailbox in the shape of a house with a veranda and a parking lot is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Friday, August 01, 2014
A mailbox in the shape of a house with a veranda and a parking lot is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
3 / 18
A mailbox in the shape of a fish is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A mailbox in the shape of a fish is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Friday, August 01, 2014
A mailbox in the shape of a fish is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
4 / 18
A mailbox in the shape of a manatee decorated with American flags and lipstick is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Tavernier in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A mailbox in the shape of a manatee decorated with American flags and lipstick is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Tavernier in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Friday, August 01, 2014
A mailbox in the shape of a manatee decorated with American flags and lipstick is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Tavernier in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
5 / 18
A mailbox in the shape of a church is seen outside a chapel along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A mailbox in the shape of a church is seen outside a chapel along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Friday, August 01, 2014
A mailbox in the shape of a church is seen outside a chapel along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
6 / 18
A man poses for a photograph as he puts a letter into a manatee-shaped mailbox in front of his home along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Tavernier in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A man poses for a photograph as he puts a letter into a manatee-shaped mailbox in front of his home along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Tavernier in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Friday, August 01, 2014
A man poses for a photograph as he puts a letter into a manatee-shaped mailbox in front of his home along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Tavernier in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
7 / 18
A mailbox in the shape of a truck is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A mailbox in the shape of a truck is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Friday, August 01, 2014
A mailbox in the shape of a truck is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
8 / 18
A mailbox in the shape of a dolphin is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A mailbox in the shape of a dolphin is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Friday, August 01, 2014
A mailbox in the shape of a dolphin is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
9 / 18
A mailbox in the shape of a shark is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A mailbox in the shape of a shark is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Friday, August 01, 2014
A mailbox in the shape of a shark is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
10 / 18
Models of an adult and baby manatee hold a mailbox along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Models of an adult and baby manatee hold a mailbox along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Friday, August 01, 2014
Models of an adult and baby manatee hold a mailbox along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
11 / 18
A mailbox in the shape of a dog is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A mailbox in the shape of a dog is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Friday, August 01, 2014
A mailbox in the shape of a dog is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
12 / 18
A mailbox in the shape of a house stands on top of model dolphins along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Marathon in Florida, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A mailbox in the shape of a house stands on top of model dolphins along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Marathon in Florida, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Friday, August 01, 2014
A mailbox in the shape of a house stands on top of model dolphins along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Marathon in Florida, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
13 / 18
A mailbox in the shape of a turtle is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Islamorada in Florida, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A mailbox in the shape of a turtle is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Islamorada in Florida, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Friday, August 01, 2014
A mailbox in the shape of a turtle is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Islamorada in Florida, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
14 / 18
Three mailboxes are seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Three mailboxes are seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Friday, August 01, 2014
Three mailboxes are seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
15 / 18
A mailbox decorated with a model fish is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A mailbox decorated with a model fish is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Friday, August 01, 2014
A mailbox decorated with a model fish is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
16 / 18
A mailbox decorated with a model cat is seen along the highway US-1 near Islamorada in Florida, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A mailbox decorated with a model cat is seen along the highway US-1 near Islamorada in Florida, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Friday, August 01, 2014
A mailbox decorated with a model cat is seen along the highway US-1 near Islamorada in Florida, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
17 / 18
A mailbox with a thatched roof is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A mailbox with a thatched roof is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Friday, August 01, 2014
A mailbox with a thatched roof is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
John Kerry in India

John Kerry in India

Next Slideshows

John Kerry in India

John Kerry in India

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is on his first visit to India following the resounding election win of Narendra Modi.

01 Aug 2014
Being Elmo in Times Square

Being Elmo in Times Square

A day in the life of a Times Square Elmo posing for tips with tourists.

01 Aug 2014
Journey across Mauritania

Journey across Mauritania

Black iron ore mines in Mauritania attract people from all over the country looking for work. The employees proudly call their mining firm the lung of their...

31 Jul 2014
Floods in Belgium

Floods in Belgium

Heavy rains and floods fill a Belgian town's street with mud and debris.

30 Jul 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures