Florida's quirky mailboxes
A mailbox in the shape of a manatee stands along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida July 10, 2014. The Florida Keys are famous for their diving, but they are less well known for another quirky attraction: the mailboxes...more
A mailbox in the shape of a fire truck is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Marathon in Florida, July 11, 2014. From a fiberglass manatee in lipstick to a small white church, Reuters photographer Wolfgang Rattay documented this...more
A mailbox in the shape of a house with a veranda and a parking lot is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A mailbox in the shape of a fish is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A mailbox in the shape of a manatee decorated with American flags and lipstick is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Tavernier in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A mailbox in the shape of a church is seen outside a chapel along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A man poses for a photograph as he puts a letter into a manatee-shaped mailbox in front of his home along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Tavernier in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A mailbox in the shape of a truck is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A mailbox in the shape of a dolphin is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A mailbox in the shape of a shark is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Models of an adult and baby manatee hold a mailbox along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A mailbox in the shape of a dog is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A mailbox in the shape of a house stands on top of model dolphins along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Marathon in Florida, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A mailbox in the shape of a turtle is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Islamorada in Florida, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Three mailboxes are seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A mailbox decorated with a model fish is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A mailbox decorated with a model cat is seen along the highway US-1 near Islamorada in Florida, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A mailbox with a thatched roof is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Next Slideshows
John Kerry in India
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is on his first visit to India following the resounding election win of Narendra Modi.
Being Elmo in Times Square
A day in the life of a Times Square Elmo posing for tips with tourists.
Journey across Mauritania
Black iron ore mines in Mauritania attract people from all over the country looking for work. The employees proudly call their mining firm the lung of their...
Floods in Belgium
Heavy rains and floods fill a Belgian town's street with mud and debris.
MORE IN PICTURES
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.