Fly farm
Larvae await harvesting at the AgriProtein project farm near Cape Town, July 10, 2014. Work on the world's largest fly farm has begun in South Africa after the European firm behind the project won much-needed funding from investors, propelling the...more
Flies rest on a wall at the AgriProtein project farm near Cape Town, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A worker holds up fly larvae waiting to be harvested at the AgriProtein project farm near Cape Town, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Rotting vegetable matter waits to be recycled to feed larvae at the AgriProtein project farm near Cape Town, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Workers push a container of recycled rotting vegetable matter used to feed larvae at the AgriProtein project farm near Cape Town, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Fly larvae await harvesting at the AgriProtein project farm near Cape Town, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A visitor stands behind an encasement of flies at the AgriProtein project farm near Cape Town, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A worker empties a box of rotting vegetable matter into a crusher to feed larvae at the AgriProtein project farm near Cape Town, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Larvae await harvesting at the AgriProtein project farm near Cape Town, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Flies rest on a wall at the AgriProtein project farm near Cape Town, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
