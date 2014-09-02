Flying flags in Northern Ireland

The flag of Israel flies in the Loyalist interface area of Twaddell Avenue in North Belfast August 19, 2014. Loyalists widely support Israel in their conflict with Palestinians. In the complex web of alliances that underpins Northern Ireland politics, the star of David has been adopted by pro-British Loyalists, mainly Protestants, many of whom sympathize with Israel's struggle against Islamic militants. Flying the green, black and red of flag of the Palestinian territories, meanwhile, is a sign of support for Catholic Irish Nationalism and their aspiration for a united Ireland against what many see as a British occupation. The flags are among dozens that have been adopted by the working class Catholic and Protestant areas that have for decades been at the focus of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close