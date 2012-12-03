Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Dec 3, 2012 | 5:50pm IST

Flying Kites

<p>A man flies a giant kite at a park in Kolkata December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

A man flies a giant kite at a park in Kolkata December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Monday, December 03, 2012

A man flies a giant kite at a park in Kolkata December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Close
1 / 45
<p>Chief Minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi, flies a kite on the second day of the 19th International Kite festival in Ahmedabad January 11, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Chief Minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi, flies a kite on the second day of the 19th International Kite festival in Ahmedabad January 11, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Monday, December 03, 2012

Chief Minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi, flies a kite on the second day of the 19th International Kite festival in Ahmedabad January 11, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
2 / 45
<p>A boy flies a kite near the Bandra-Worli sea link bridge during the evening in Mumbai, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

A boy flies a kite near the Bandra-Worli sea link bridge during the evening in Mumbai, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Monday, December 03, 2012

A boy flies a kite near the Bandra-Worli sea link bridge during the evening in Mumbai, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Close
3 / 45
<p>A boy flies a kite from a rooftop overlooking Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, as a Boeing 737 aircraft belonging to Air India comes in to land in Mumbai September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

A boy flies a kite from a rooftop overlooking Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, as a Boeing 737 aircraft belonging to Air India comes in to land in Mumbai September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Monday, December 03, 2012

A boy flies a kite from a rooftop overlooking Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, as a Boeing 737 aircraft belonging to Air India comes in to land in Mumbai September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Close
4 / 45
<p>People fly kites from the roof of their houses in the old quarters of Delhi August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files</p>

People fly kites from the roof of their houses in the old quarters of Delhi August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

Monday, December 03, 2012

People fly kites from the roof of their houses in the old quarters of Delhi August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

Close
5 / 45
<p>A kite-flying enthusiast flies a kite on the second day of the 19th International Kite festival in Ahmedabad January 11, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

A kite-flying enthusiast flies a kite on the second day of the 19th International Kite festival in Ahmedabad January 11, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Monday, December 03, 2012

A kite-flying enthusiast flies a kite on the second day of the 19th International Kite festival in Ahmedabad January 11, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
6 / 45
<p>Michael McGuigan, a theatre artist from U.S., performs a street play called "Kite Tale" in Lucknow March 11, 2008. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files</p>

Michael McGuigan, a theatre artist from U.S., performs a street play called "Kite Tale" in Lucknow March 11, 2008. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files

Monday, December 03, 2012

Michael McGuigan, a theatre artist from U.S., performs a street play called "Kite Tale" in Lucknow March 11, 2008. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files

Close
7 / 45
<p>A boy flies a kite from the roof of a house next to tangled power cables in New Delhi August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

A boy flies a kite from the roof of a house next to tangled power cables in New Delhi August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Monday, December 03, 2012

A boy flies a kite from the roof of a house next to tangled power cables in New Delhi August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Close
8 / 45
<p>A kite-flying enthusiast flies his kite during the inauguration ceremony of the 19th International Kite festival in Ahmedabad January 10, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

A kite-flying enthusiast flies his kite during the inauguration ceremony of the 19th International Kite festival in Ahmedabad January 10, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Monday, December 03, 2012

A kite-flying enthusiast flies his kite during the inauguration ceremony of the 19th International Kite festival in Ahmedabad January 10, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
9 / 45
<p>A boy holds a kite while watching others fly kites in the old quarters of Delhi June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files</p>

A boy holds a kite while watching others fly kites in the old quarters of Delhi June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

Monday, December 03, 2012

A boy holds a kite while watching others fly kites in the old quarters of Delhi June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

Close
10 / 45
<p>A man flies a monkey-shaped kite made out of balloons at a beach in Mumbai, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

A man flies a monkey-shaped kite made out of balloons at a beach in Mumbai, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Monday, December 03, 2012

A man flies a monkey-shaped kite made out of balloons at a beach in Mumbai, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Close
11 / 45
<p>Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan flies a kite during a shoot for a movie "Khushboo Gujarat ki" (or Fragrance of Gujarat) to promote tourism in Gujarat, at Raipur in Ahmedabad January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan flies a kite during a shoot for a movie "Khushboo Gujarat ki" (or Fragrance of Gujarat) to promote tourism in Gujarat, at Raipur in Ahmedabad January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Monday, December 03, 2012

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan flies a kite during a shoot for a movie "Khushboo Gujarat ki" (or Fragrance of Gujarat) to promote tourism in Gujarat, at Raipur in Ahmedabad January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
12 / 45
<p>A kite-flying enthusiast lifts his kite during the inauguration ceremony of the 19th International Kite festival Ahmedabad January 10, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

A kite-flying enthusiast lifts his kite during the inauguration ceremony of the 19th International Kite festival Ahmedabad January 10, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Monday, December 03, 2012

A kite-flying enthusiast lifts his kite during the inauguration ceremony of the 19th International Kite festival Ahmedabad January 10, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
13 / 45
<p>A boy flies a kite near a brick factory at Hajipur industrial park on the outskirts of Patna, in Bihar state January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

A boy flies a kite near a brick factory at Hajipur industrial park on the outskirts of Patna, in Bihar state January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Monday, December 03, 2012

A boy flies a kite near a brick factory at Hajipur industrial park on the outskirts of Patna, in Bihar state January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Close
14 / 45
<p>A worker applies colour to strings which will be used to fly kites at the international kite festival in Ahmedabad January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

A worker applies colour to strings which will be used to fly kites at the international kite festival in Ahmedabad January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Monday, December 03, 2012

A worker applies colour to strings which will be used to fly kites at the international kite festival in Ahmedabad January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
15 / 45
<p>French kite flyer Petter Washe displays his giant puppet to kite lovers at the international kite festival in Ahmedabad January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

French kite flyer Petter Washe displays his giant puppet to kite lovers at the international kite festival in Ahmedabad January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Monday, December 03, 2012

French kite flyer Petter Washe displays his giant puppet to kite lovers at the international kite festival in Ahmedabad January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
16 / 45
<p>Eagles fly around an eagle-shaped kite at the international kite festival in Ahmedabad January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Eagles fly around an eagle-shaped kite at the international kite festival in Ahmedabad January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Monday, December 03, 2012

Eagles fly around an eagle-shaped kite at the international kite festival in Ahmedabad January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
17 / 45
<p>Workers make kites with images of anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare inside a workshop in Ahmedabad December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Workers make kites with images of anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare inside a workshop in Ahmedabad December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Monday, December 03, 2012

Workers make kites with images of anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare inside a workshop in Ahmedabad December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
18 / 45
<p>Boys prepare to fly kites near the Bandra-Worli sea link bridge during the evening in Mumbai, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

Boys prepare to fly kites near the Bandra-Worli sea link bridge during the evening in Mumbai, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Monday, December 03, 2012

Boys prepare to fly kites near the Bandra-Worli sea link bridge during the evening in Mumbai, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Close
19 / 45
<p>Kite-maker Sikat Dutta makes kites with pictures of the national flags of the countries participating in the Cricket World Cup, and other World Cup related logos at a workshop in Kolkata February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

Kite-maker Sikat Dutta makes kites with pictures of the national flags of the countries participating in the Cricket World Cup, and other World Cup related logos at a workshop in Kolkata February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Monday, December 03, 2012

Kite-maker Sikat Dutta makes kites with pictures of the national flags of the countries participating in the Cricket World Cup, and other World Cup related logos at a workshop in Kolkata February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Close
20 / 45
<p>Schoolgirls wearing colourful dresses cheer as they fly a kite during an event to mark the Basant or spring festival in Amritsar February 7, 2011. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files</p>

Schoolgirls wearing colourful dresses cheer as they fly a kite during an event to mark the Basant or spring festival in Amritsar February 7, 2011. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files

Monday, December 03, 2012

Schoolgirls wearing colourful dresses cheer as they fly a kite during an event to mark the Basant or spring festival in Amritsar February 7, 2011. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files

Close
21 / 45
<p>A worker winds coloured strings that will be used to fly kites in January 4, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

A worker winds coloured strings that will be used to fly kites in January 4, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Monday, December 03, 2012

A worker winds coloured strings that will be used to fly kites in January 4, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
22 / 45
<p>A kite-flying enthusiast flies a kite on the second day of the 19th International Kite festival in Ahmedabad January 11, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

A kite-flying enthusiast flies a kite on the second day of the 19th International Kite festival in Ahmedabad January 11, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Monday, December 03, 2012

A kite-flying enthusiast flies a kite on the second day of the 19th International Kite festival in Ahmedabad January 11, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
23 / 45
<p>A worker applies colour to strings that will be used to fly kites in Ahmedabad January 4, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

A worker applies colour to strings that will be used to fly kites in Ahmedabad January 4, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Monday, December 03, 2012

A worker applies colour to strings that will be used to fly kites in Ahmedabad January 4, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
24 / 45
<p>Boys fly a kite as paramilitary soldiers patrol a road in town of Ayodhya September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Boys fly a kite as paramilitary soldiers patrol a road in town of Ayodhya September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Monday, December 03, 2012

Boys fly a kite as paramilitary soldiers patrol a road in town of Ayodhya September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
25 / 45
<p>A rag picker flies a kite he made with a used polythene bag atop a garbage dump in New Delhi June 4, 2009. REUTERS/Buddhika Weerasinghe/Files</p>

A rag picker flies a kite he made with a used polythene bag atop a garbage dump in New Delhi June 4, 2009. REUTERS/Buddhika Weerasinghe/Files

Monday, December 03, 2012

A rag picker flies a kite he made with a used polythene bag atop a garbage dump in New Delhi June 4, 2009. REUTERS/Buddhika Weerasinghe/Files

Close
26 / 45
<p>A kite-flying enthusiast flies his kite during the inauguration ceremony of a Kite festival Ahmedabad January 10, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

A kite-flying enthusiast flies his kite during the inauguration ceremony of a Kite festival Ahmedabad January 10, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Monday, December 03, 2012

A kite-flying enthusiast flies his kite during the inauguration ceremony of a Kite festival Ahmedabad January 10, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
27 / 45
<p>Kite-flying enthusiasts try to fly the 50 feet in diameter "Windsock" kite during a practice session of an International Kite festival in Ahmedabad January 7, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Kite-flying enthusiasts try to fly the 50 feet in diameter "Windsock" kite during a practice session of an International Kite festival in Ahmedabad January 7, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Monday, December 03, 2012

Kite-flying enthusiasts try to fly the 50 feet in diameter "Windsock" kite during a practice session of an International Kite festival in Ahmedabad January 7, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
28 / 45
<p>Joanna Sherwan, a theatre artist from U.S., performs a street play called "Kite Tale" in Lucknow March 11, 2008. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files</p>

Joanna Sherwan, a theatre artist from U.S., performs a street play called "Kite Tale" in Lucknow March 11, 2008. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files

Monday, December 03, 2012

Joanna Sherwan, a theatre artist from U.S., performs a street play called "Kite Tale" in Lucknow March 11, 2008. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files

Close
29 / 45
<p>Actress Rituparna Sengupta poses with a kite during a kite festival in Kolkata September 17, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files</p>

Actress Rituparna Sengupta poses with a kite during a kite festival in Kolkata September 17, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Monday, December 03, 2012

Actress Rituparna Sengupta poses with a kite during a kite festival in Kolkata September 17, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Close
30 / 45
<p>A kite-flying enthusiast tightens the strings of a 30 feet in diameter kite during a practice session of a Kite festival in Ahmedabad January 7. 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

A kite-flying enthusiast tightens the strings of a 30 feet in diameter kite during a practice session of a Kite festival in Ahmedabad January 7. 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Monday, December 03, 2012

A kite-flying enthusiast tightens the strings of a 30 feet in diameter kite during a practice session of a Kite festival in Ahmedabad January 7. 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
31 / 45
<p>A man flies a kite on the roof of his house near the historic Taj Mahal in Agra July 12, 2007. REUTERS/Adeel Halim/Files</p>

A man flies a kite on the roof of his house near the historic Taj Mahal in Agra July 12, 2007. REUTERS/Adeel Halim/Files

Monday, December 03, 2012

A man flies a kite on the roof of his house near the historic Taj Mahal in Agra July 12, 2007. REUTERS/Adeel Halim/Files

Close
32 / 45
<p>A kite-flying enthusiast from Indonesia flies kites during an international kite competition in Ahmedabad, January 12, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

A kite-flying enthusiast from Indonesia flies kites during an international kite competition in Ahmedabad, January 12, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Monday, December 03, 2012

A kite-flying enthusiast from Indonesia flies kites during an international kite competition in Ahmedabad, January 12, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
33 / 45
<p>U.S. actors perform in a street play titled "Kite's Tale" at a slum in Kolkata March 29, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files</p>

U.S. actors perform in a street play titled "Kite's Tale" at a slum in Kolkata March 29, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

Monday, December 03, 2012

U.S. actors perform in a street play titled "Kite's Tale" at a slum in Kolkata March 29, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

Close
34 / 45
<p>A kite-flying enthusiast from the Netherlands flies kites during a kite festival in Ahmedabad January 11, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

A kite-flying enthusiast from the Netherlands flies kites during a kite festival in Ahmedabad January 11, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Monday, December 03, 2012

A kite-flying enthusiast from the Netherlands flies kites during a kite festival in Ahmedabad January 11, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
35 / 45
<p>A boy flies a kite in the evening in Chennai February 2, 2007. REUTERS/Babu/Files</p>

A boy flies a kite in the evening in Chennai February 2, 2007. REUTERS/Babu/Files

Monday, December 03, 2012

A boy flies a kite in the evening in Chennai February 2, 2007. REUTERS/Babu/Files

Close
36 / 45
<p>Puttan Khan, 85, an Indian Muslim kite maker, prepares kites at his workshop in a wholesale kite market in the old quarters of Delhi August 11, 2006. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files</p>

Puttan Khan, 85, an Indian Muslim kite maker, prepares kites at his workshop in a wholesale kite market in the old quarters of Delhi August 11, 2006. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

Monday, December 03, 2012

Puttan Khan, 85, an Indian Muslim kite maker, prepares kites at his workshop in a wholesale kite market in the old quarters of Delhi August 11, 2006. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

Close
37 / 45
<p>An kite maker stands besides a kite made of rupee notes totalling 10,000 Rupees ($215), in New Delhi August 11, 2006. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files</p>

An kite maker stands besides a kite made of rupee notes totalling 10,000 Rupees ($215), in New Delhi August 11, 2006. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

Monday, December 03, 2012

An kite maker stands besides a kite made of rupee notes totalling 10,000 Rupees ($215), in New Delhi August 11, 2006. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

Close
38 / 45
<p>Children fly kites from the terraces of their shanties in a Bombay slum January 15, 2004. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

Children fly kites from the terraces of their shanties in a Bombay slum January 15, 2004. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Monday, December 03, 2012

Children fly kites from the terraces of their shanties in a Bombay slum January 15, 2004. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Close
39 / 45
<p>A kite-flying enthusiast from Japan flies a kite during an international kite competition in Ahmedabad January 12, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave./Files</p>

A kite-flying enthusiast from Japan flies a kite during an international kite competition in Ahmedabad January 12, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave./Files

Monday, December 03, 2012

A kite-flying enthusiast from Japan flies a kite during an international kite competition in Ahmedabad January 12, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave./Files

Close
40 / 45
<p>An Indian boy watches passersby while holding a kite in Calcutta on September 16, 2002. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files</p>

An Indian boy watches passersby while holding a kite in Calcutta on September 16, 2002. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Monday, December 03, 2012

An Indian boy watches passersby while holding a kite in Calcutta on September 16, 2002. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Close
41 / 45
<p>Twelve-year-old Farid and his father Munna pose with their colourful kites in Calcutta on September 26, 2002. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files</p>

Twelve-year-old Farid and his father Munna pose with their colourful kites in Calcutta on September 26, 2002. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Monday, December 03, 2012

Twelve-year-old Farid and his father Munna pose with their colourful kites in Calcutta on September 26, 2002. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Close
42 / 45
<p>A kite flies near the historic Taj Mahal during the 13th International Kite festival in Agra January 17, 2001. REUTERS/Files</p>

A kite flies near the historic Taj Mahal during the 13th International Kite festival in Agra January 17, 2001. REUTERS/Files

Monday, December 03, 2012

A kite flies near the historic Taj Mahal during the 13th International Kite festival in Agra January 17, 2001. REUTERS/Files

Close
43 / 45
<p>Children fly a kite from atop a heap of rubble in the earthquake-devastated town of Bhuj in Gujarat on February 20, 2001 REUTERS/Files</p>

Children fly a kite from atop a heap of rubble in the earthquake-devastated town of Bhuj in Gujarat on February 20, 2001 REUTERS/Files

Monday, December 03, 2012

Children fly a kite from atop a heap of rubble in the earthquake-devastated town of Bhuj in Gujarat on February 20, 2001 REUTERS/Files

Close
44 / 45
<p>A kite-flying enthusiast from France flies a kite during an international kite competition in Ahmedabad January 12, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

A kite-flying enthusiast from France flies a kite during an international kite competition in Ahmedabad January 12, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Monday, December 03, 2012

A kite-flying enthusiast from France flies a kite during an international kite competition in Ahmedabad January 12, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
45 / 45
View Again
View Next
Demolished - house in road

Demolished - house in road

Next Slideshows

Demolished - house in road

Demolished - house in road

Lone house in the middle of a road in China's Zhejiang province is finally levelled

02 Dec 2012
India this week

India this week

Our best India photos from this week

02 Dec 2012
Congo's rebel movement

Congo's rebel movement

Government forces re-established control over Goma after the M23 rebels withdrew.

03 Dec 2012
Disabled fashion

Disabled fashion

A Paris collection for those with physical disabilities.

30 Nov 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast