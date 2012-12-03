Flying Kites
A man flies a giant kite at a park in Kolkata December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Chief Minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi, flies a kite on the second day of the 19th International Kite festival in Ahmedabad January 11, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A boy flies a kite near the Bandra-Worli sea link bridge during the evening in Mumbai, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
A boy flies a kite from a rooftop overlooking Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, as a Boeing 737 aircraft belonging to Air India comes in to land in Mumbai September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
People fly kites from the roof of their houses in the old quarters of Delhi August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files
A kite-flying enthusiast flies a kite on the second day of the 19th International Kite festival in Ahmedabad January 11, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Michael McGuigan, a theatre artist from U.S., performs a street play called "Kite Tale" in Lucknow March 11, 2008. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files
A boy flies a kite from the roof of a house next to tangled power cables in New Delhi August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A kite-flying enthusiast flies his kite during the inauguration ceremony of the 19th International Kite festival in Ahmedabad January 10, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A boy holds a kite while watching others fly kites in the old quarters of Delhi June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
A man flies a monkey-shaped kite made out of balloons at a beach in Mumbai, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan flies a kite during a shoot for a movie "Khushboo Gujarat ki" (or Fragrance of Gujarat) to promote tourism in Gujarat, at Raipur in Ahmedabad January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A kite-flying enthusiast lifts his kite during the inauguration ceremony of the 19th International Kite festival Ahmedabad January 10, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A boy flies a kite near a brick factory at Hajipur industrial park on the outskirts of Patna, in Bihar state January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A worker applies colour to strings which will be used to fly kites at the international kite festival in Ahmedabad January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
French kite flyer Petter Washe displays his giant puppet to kite lovers at the international kite festival in Ahmedabad January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Eagles fly around an eagle-shaped kite at the international kite festival in Ahmedabad January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Workers make kites with images of anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare inside a workshop in Ahmedabad December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Boys prepare to fly kites near the Bandra-Worli sea link bridge during the evening in Mumbai, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Kite-maker Sikat Dutta makes kites with pictures of the national flags of the countries participating in the Cricket World Cup, and other World Cup related logos at a workshop in Kolkata February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Schoolgirls wearing colourful dresses cheer as they fly a kite during an event to mark the Basant or spring festival in Amritsar February 7, 2011. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files
A worker winds coloured strings that will be used to fly kites in January 4, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A kite-flying enthusiast flies a kite on the second day of the 19th International Kite festival in Ahmedabad January 11, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A worker applies colour to strings that will be used to fly kites in Ahmedabad January 4, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Boys fly a kite as paramilitary soldiers patrol a road in town of Ayodhya September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A rag picker flies a kite he made with a used polythene bag atop a garbage dump in New Delhi June 4, 2009. REUTERS/Buddhika Weerasinghe/Files
A kite-flying enthusiast flies his kite during the inauguration ceremony of a Kite festival Ahmedabad January 10, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Kite-flying enthusiasts try to fly the 50 feet in diameter "Windsock" kite during a practice session of an International Kite festival in Ahmedabad January 7, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Joanna Sherwan, a theatre artist from U.S., performs a street play called "Kite Tale" in Lucknow March 11, 2008. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files
Actress Rituparna Sengupta poses with a kite during a kite festival in Kolkata September 17, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
A kite-flying enthusiast tightens the strings of a 30 feet in diameter kite during a practice session of a Kite festival in Ahmedabad January 7. 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A man flies a kite on the roof of his house near the historic Taj Mahal in Agra July 12, 2007. REUTERS/Adeel Halim/Files
A kite-flying enthusiast from Indonesia flies kites during an international kite competition in Ahmedabad, January 12, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
U.S. actors perform in a street play titled "Kite's Tale" at a slum in Kolkata March 29, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
A kite-flying enthusiast from the Netherlands flies kites during a kite festival in Ahmedabad January 11, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A boy flies a kite in the evening in Chennai February 2, 2007. REUTERS/Babu/Files
Puttan Khan, 85, an Indian Muslim kite maker, prepares kites at his workshop in a wholesale kite market in the old quarters of Delhi August 11, 2006. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files
An kite maker stands besides a kite made of rupee notes totalling 10,000 Rupees ($215), in New Delhi August 11, 2006. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files
Children fly kites from the terraces of their shanties in a Bombay slum January 15, 2004. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A kite-flying enthusiast from Japan flies a kite during an international kite competition in Ahmedabad January 12, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave./Files
An Indian boy watches passersby while holding a kite in Calcutta on September 16, 2002. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
Twelve-year-old Farid and his father Munna pose with their colourful kites in Calcutta on September 26, 2002. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
A kite flies near the historic Taj Mahal during the 13th International Kite festival in Agra January 17, 2001. REUTERS/Files
Children fly a kite from atop a heap of rubble in the earthquake-devastated town of Bhuj in Gujarat on February 20, 2001 REUTERS/Files
A kite-flying enthusiast from France flies a kite during an international kite competition in Ahmedabad January 12, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
