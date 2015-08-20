Flying North Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sits in an airplane as he guides a flight drill for the inspection of airmen of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Air and Anti-Air Force in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in...more
A ground staff of North Korean airliner Air Koryo thrusts a hand in front of her face at the airport in North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 12, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gave field guidance to the machine plant managed by Jon Tong Ryol in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang April 1, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) talks with officials onboard his personal plane in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 15, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
A North Korean airline attendant is seen on an Air Koryo aircraft flying towards Pyongyang from Beijing, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Two North Korean men walk past a tourist from China at the Sunan airport in Pyongyang November 12, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
An airport staff member stands next to a Koryo airplane at the Sunan airport in Pyongyang November 15, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju arrive for the 2014 Combat Flight Contest among commanding officers of the Korean People's Air Force in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses for pictures with female pilots as he provides field guidance to the flight drill of female pilots of pursuit planes of the KPA Air and Anti-Air Force in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean...more
North Koreans work at the Sunan airport in Pyongyang November 12, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
An aircraft flies as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (not pictured) guided the "2015 combat aeronautics contest of air commanding officers of the Air and Anti-Air Force of the Korean People's Army" held at the Kalma Airport, which has been rebuilt on...more
Airplanes are seen as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides a flight drill for the inspection of airmen of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Air and Anti-Air Force in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in...more
A plane sits on the tarmac outside the newly built terminal at Pyongyang International Airport, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 1, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
