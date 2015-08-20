Edition:
Flying North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sits in an airplane as he guides a flight drill for the inspection of airmen of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Air and Anti-Air Force in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang October 30, 2014. His father was afraid to fly, but North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has taken to the skies, building a series of small runways long enough to land light, private aircraft next to some of his palaces, satellite imagery shows. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A ground staff of North Korean airliner Air Koryo thrusts a hand in front of her face at the airport in North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 12, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Reuters / Tuesday, October 12, 2010
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gave field guidance to the machine plant managed by Jon Tong Ryol in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang April 1, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) talks with officials onboard his personal plane in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 15, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
A North Korean airline attendant is seen on an Air Koryo aircraft flying towards Pyongyang from Beijing, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, July 25, 2013
Two North Korean men walk past a tourist from China at the Sunan airport in Pyongyang November 12, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2008
An airport staff member stands next to a Koryo airplane at the Sunan airport in Pyongyang November 15, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Reuters / Sunday, November 16, 2008
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju arrive for the 2014 Combat Flight Contest among commanding officers of the Korean People's Air Force in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang May 10, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Saturday, May 10, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses for pictures with female pilots as he provides field guidance to the flight drill of female pilots of pursuit planes of the KPA Air and Anti-Air Force in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang November 28, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
North Koreans work at the Sunan airport in Pyongyang November 12, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2008
An aircraft flies as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (not pictured) guided the "2015 combat aeronautics contest of air commanding officers of the Air and Anti-Air Force of the Korean People's Army" held at the Kalma Airport, which has been rebuilt on an expansion basis, to mark the 62nd anniversary of the victory in the great war for protecting the country, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 30, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Airplanes are seen as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides a flight drill for the inspection of airmen of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Air and Anti-Air Force in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang October 30, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A plane sits on the tarmac outside the newly built terminal at Pyongyang International Airport, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 1, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
