Flying Sparks
A worker uses a welding torch to weld an iron machine at the construction site of a flyover in New Delhi January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Labourers work inside an iron factory on the outskirts of Jammu November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A labourer works inside a second-hand automobile parts market in Kolkata January 7, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A labourer works inside an iron factory on the outskirts of Jammu August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An employee works inside a metal workshop in Kolkata January 3, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A worker uses an angle grinder at a small steel workshop in Mumbai March 12, 2010. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
A labourer works inside a steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A labourer works outside an aluminium smelting factory in Mumbai March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A worker cuts an iron rod inside a steel factory in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A worker cuts steel bars inside a factory on the outskirts of Hyderabad August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A man sharpens a pair of scissors inside his workshop in New Delhi July 17, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
An employee works inside a steel rerolling mill at Chitra industrial area, on the outskirts of Bhavnagar town, in Gujarat May 28, 2011.REUTERS/Amit Dave
Employees work inside a steel factory in Ahmedabad November 24, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A worker uses a gas cutter at a metal workshop in Mumbai December 1, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An employee works inside a plant of General Motors India Ltd. at Halol, about 150 east from Ahmedabad August 28, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An Indian worker uses an angle grinder at a small steel workshop in Mumbai December 12, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Labourers work inside a steel factory on the outskirts of Agartala March 28, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Labourers work inside a steel factory on the outskirts of Agartala July 26, 2006. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
