Flyover collapse in Kolkata
Members of the National Disaster Response Force remove the remains of a person from the rubble of an under-construction flyover that collapsed in Kolkata, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Members of the National Disaster Response Force remove the remains of a person from the rubble of an under-construction flyover that collapsed in Kolkata, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A general view of the under-construction flyover that collapsed in Kolkata, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A general view of the under-construction flyover that collapsed in Kolkata, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People look at wreckage caused when an under-construction flyover collapsed in Kolkata, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People look at the wreckage of vehicles recovered from the collapsed under-contruction flyover in Kolkata, India, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People hold a memorial service at the site of the collapsed flyover in Kolkata, India, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
School children pray inside their classroom for the victims of Kolkata's collapsed under-construction flyover, in Agartala, India, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A woman mourns next to the body of Mohammad Ramzani, a cycle rickshaw driver who died after an under-construction flyover collapsed on Thursday, in Kolkata, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People remove the body of Mohammad Ramzani, a cycle rickshaw driver who died after an under-construction flyover collapsed on Thursday, from a police morgue in Kolkata, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A rescue worker cuts iron rods amidst the debris at the site of an under-construction flyover that collapsed on Thursday in Kolkata, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A general view of the collapsed flyover in Kolkata, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A view shows the flyover which collapsed in Kolkata, in this still image taken from video March 31, 2016. REUTERS/ANI via Reuters TV
A view shows the flyover which collapsed in Kolkata, in this still image taken from video March 31, 2016. REUTERS/ANI via Reuters
Vehicles are seen trapped under a flyover which collapsed in Kolkata, in this still image taken from video March 31, 2016. REUTERS/ANI via Reuters TV
Rescue workers attempt to rescue a person trapped in a car after a flyover collapsed, in Kolkata, in this still image taken from video March 31, 2016. REUTERS/ANI via Reuters TV
People are seen standing on the debris of a a flyover which collapsed, in Kolkata, in this still image taken from video March 31, 2016. REUTERS/ANI via Reuters TV
A general view of the collapsed flyover in Kolkata, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A general view of the collapsed flyover in Kolkata, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A general view of the collapsed flyover in Kolkata, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man is seen trapped amid the debris of an under-construction flyover after it collapsed in Kolkata, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Rescue members carry a policeman after he was rescued at the site of an under-construction flyover that collapsed in Kolkata, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man is seen trapped amid the debris of an under-construction flyover after it collapsed in Kolkata, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Rescue members rush a policeman to an ambulance after he was rescued at the site of an under-construction flyover that collapsed in Kolkata, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Rescue members carry a victim from the site of an under-construction flyover that collapsed in Kolkata, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Firefighters and rescue workers search for victims at the site of an under-construction flyover after it collapsed in Kolkata, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Firefighters and rescue workers search for victims at the site of an under-construction flyover after it collapsed in Kolkata, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Firefighters and rescue workers search for victims at the site of an under-construction flyover after it collapsed in Kolkata, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Firefighters and rescue workers search for victims at the site of an under-construction flyover after it collapsed in Kolkata, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Firefighters, soldiers and rescue workers search for victims at the site of an under-construction flyover after it collapsed in Kolkata, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Firefighters and rescue workers search for victims at the site of an under-construction flyover after it collapsed in Kolkata, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Firefighters and rescue workers search for victims at the site of an under-construction flyover after it collapsed in Kolkata, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
