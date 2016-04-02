Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Apr 2, 2016 | 9:30am IST

Flyover collapse in Kolkata

Members of the National Disaster Response Force remove the remains of a person from the rubble of an under-construction flyover that collapsed in Kolkata, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
Members of the National Disaster Response Force remove the remains of a person from the rubble of an under-construction flyover that collapsed in Kolkata, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
A general view of the under-construction flyover that collapsed in Kolkata, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
A general view of the under-construction flyover that collapsed in Kolkata, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
People look at wreckage caused when an under-construction flyover collapsed in Kolkata, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
People look at the wreckage of vehicles recovered from the collapsed under-contruction flyover in Kolkata, India, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
People hold a memorial service at the site of the collapsed flyover in Kolkata, India, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
School children pray inside their classroom for the victims of Kolkata's collapsed under-construction flyover, in Agartala, India, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
A woman mourns next to the body of Mohammad Ramzani, a cycle rickshaw driver who died after an under-construction flyover collapsed on Thursday, in Kolkata, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
People remove the body of Mohammad Ramzani, a cycle rickshaw driver who died after an under-construction flyover collapsed on Thursday, from a police morgue in Kolkata, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
A rescue worker cuts iron rods amidst the debris at the site of an under-construction flyover that collapsed on Thursday in Kolkata, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
A general view of the collapsed flyover in Kolkata, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
A view shows the flyover which collapsed in Kolkata, in this still image taken from video March 31, 2016. REUTERS/ANI via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
A view shows the flyover which collapsed in Kolkata, in this still image taken from video March 31, 2016. REUTERS/ANI via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Vehicles are seen trapped under a flyover which collapsed in Kolkata, in this still image taken from video March 31, 2016. REUTERS/ANI via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Rescue workers attempt to rescue a person trapped in a car after a flyover collapsed, in Kolkata, in this still image taken from video March 31, 2016. REUTERS/ANI via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
People are seen standing on the debris of a a flyover which collapsed, in Kolkata, in this still image taken from video March 31, 2016. REUTERS/ANI via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
A general view of the collapsed flyover in Kolkata, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
A general view of the collapsed flyover in Kolkata, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
A general view of the collapsed flyover in Kolkata, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
A man is seen trapped amid the debris of an under-construction flyover after it collapsed in Kolkata, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Rescue members carry a policeman after he was rescued at the site of an under-construction flyover that collapsed in Kolkata, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
A man is seen trapped amid the debris of an under-construction flyover after it collapsed in Kolkata, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Rescue members rush a policeman to an ambulance after he was rescued at the site of an under-construction flyover that collapsed in Kolkata, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Rescue members carry a victim from the site of an under-construction flyover that collapsed in Kolkata, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Firefighters and rescue workers search for victims at the site of an under-construction flyover after it collapsed in Kolkata, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Firefighters and rescue workers search for victims at the site of an under-construction flyover after it collapsed in Kolkata, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Firefighters and rescue workers search for victims at the site of an under-construction flyover after it collapsed in Kolkata, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Firefighters and rescue workers search for victims at the site of an under-construction flyover after it collapsed in Kolkata, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Firefighters, soldiers and rescue workers search for victims at the site of an under-construction flyover after it collapsed in Kolkata, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Firefighters and rescue workers search for victims at the site of an under-construction flyover after it collapsed in Kolkata, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Firefighters and rescue workers search for victims at the site of an under-construction flyover after it collapsed in Kolkata, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
