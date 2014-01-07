Foggy Winter
Farmers ride their bicycles carrying dry straw through a road amid dense fog on a cold winter morning on the outskirts of Agartala January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Passengers push their bus to start it amid dense fog on a cold winter morning on the outskirts of Agartala January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Woman labourers carry bricks at a brick factory amid dense fog on a cold winter morning on the outskirts of Agartala January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A man rides a motorcycle through a road amid dense fog on a cold winter night in New Delhi January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man rides a bicycle through a road amid dense fog on a cold winter night in New Delhi January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Soldiers march as they rehearse for the Republic Day parade amid fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
