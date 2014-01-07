Edition:
Foggy Winter

<p>Farmers ride their bicycles carrying dry straw through a road amid dense fog on a cold winter morning on the outskirts of Agartala January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

<p>Passengers push their bus to start it amid dense fog on a cold winter morning on the outskirts of Agartala January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

<p>Woman labourers carry bricks at a brick factory amid dense fog on a cold winter morning on the outskirts of Agartala January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

<p>A man rides a motorcycle through a road amid dense fog on a cold winter night in New Delhi January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A man rides a bicycle through a road amid dense fog on a cold winter night in New Delhi January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Soldiers march as they rehearse for the Republic Day parade amid fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

